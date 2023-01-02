Kenny Comeback Has Steelers Believing in Something Special

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of the unthinkable.

BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of something no one thought possible just weeks ago. But here they are, sitting 8-8 with one game left in the regular season, all thanks to exactly how they saw this team winning.

Behind another clutch Kenny Pickett performance and a dominant run game and defense, the Steelers walked away winners in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens. It wasn't pretty, and there is certainly blame for those early mistakes, but the end result was a win - and that's all they could ask for.

Can they create magic for one more week? With some very interesting news for Steelers fans, it may be possible. And if they pull it off, how far can they take this ride?

