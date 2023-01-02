New Japan’s ‘Wrestling Kingdom’ Has Become Synonymous With Kazuchika Okada

The 35-year-old is on a quest to become the face of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as he takes on Jay White in the main event of the annual showcase.

Kazuchika Okada meets Jay White in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17 , the annual New Japan Pro-Wrestling showcase that takes place every January 4 inside the Tokyo Dome. The stakes are significant, as White defends the prestigious IWGP world heavyweight championship—the industry’s most distinguished wrestling title—against Okada, the company’s most distinguished performer.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 marks the eighth time Okada has headlined the event—to put that into perspective, that is one more main event than Hulk Hogan had from WrestleMania I-VIII in WWE. Similar to the way Hogan’s matches dominated the narrative of WrestleMania , Okada has become instantly identified with New Japan’s signature event over the past decade.

“I’ve wrestled here a lot, and I’ve had my ups and downs,” says Okada, speaking through a translator. “Looking back at Wrestle Kingdom , you see opponents change, you see the passage of time. And I think, with all I’ve done over the years, you can say Wrestle Kingdom is pretty much synonymous with the career of Kazuchika Okada.”

Okada was not always victorious on the center stage of Wrestle Kingdom , especially initially. He lost to Hiroshi Tanahashi in his first two appearances in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom VII and VIII , before finally slaying Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 10 . He defeated Kenny Omega in an industry-altering bout at Wrestle Kingdom 11 , then beat Tetsuya Naito the following year. Okada defended the world title during the main event of both nights at Wrestle Kingdom 14 , defeating Kota Ibushi before dropping the belt to Naito. Last year, he headlined all three nights, defeating, respectively, Shingo Takagi and Will Ospreay, while also teaming with Tanahashi in the first-ever third night.

It is pure poetry for New Japan to conclude its 50-year anniversary celebrations by featuring Okada in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom. This year’s event is centered around the dual goal of forging forward while also highlighting the past. New Japan founder Antonio Inoki passed away in October, and Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be held in his memory and honor. If he wins, Okada is contemplating a sendoff to Inoki one last time at the Dome.

“That depends on how I’ll feel in the moment,” says Okada. “Before that, I need to win the match, and I need to bring something special to that ring.”

Okada is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and a former five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Courtesy of NJPW

There is a compelling backstory to Okada’s ongoing feud with White. They became adversaries in 2018 after White left the Okada-led CHAOS faction, leading the rival Bullet Club instead. Four months later, White beat Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 13 , setting the tone for their one-sided slate of matches.

In their five singles bouts, White has defeated Okada on four separate occasions. White has evolved into Okada’s boogeyman, preventing him from becoming the absolute best in New Japan. Yet in a world where good has a prevailing knack of overcoming evil, Okada has to like his odds entering this particular encounter.

“I am excited to wrestle Jay White in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom ,” says Okada. “True, I’ve only gotten one win from him so far. But I got that win at Madison Square Garden, and the next win will be in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom , so you can’t argue with the value of my wins.”

Okada and White are two very different, distinct performers, especially in the manner in which they represent the company.

“The face of New Japan Pro-Wrestling has to be great not only in the ring, but also outside of the ring–that’s why I want to beat him and become the new face of New Japan Pro-Wrestling,” says Okada, who expressed excitement in the entire show. “There’s a real variety on Wrestle Kingdom this year, something for every fan. You have the double main event with the IWGP US heavyweight championship match. You also have the IWGP junior heavyweight four-way, the women’s championship match, and [Keiji] Muto’s last match in New Japan. But the best match will be the last one.”

Pro wrestling first comes alive in the new year in the Land of the Rising Sun. And for the eighth time in the past decade, Okada is at its forefront.

“This match is going to be unforgettable,” says Okada. “There’s no doubt that Jay is more than worthy of being in that main event spot. That makes it worth all the more for me to beat him and show the power of professional wrestling and New Japan to the world.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com . Follow him on Twitter @ JustinBarrasso .