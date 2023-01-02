ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Criticized for Supporting Deshaun Watson

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The social media world erupted in his mentions after he sent the tweet.

LeBron James caught some major heat on Sunday after he tweeted support for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson .

“Yessir D Watson!! Another one,” James said in a tweet . “That boy getting his rhythm back!”

James, who is from Akron, Ohio, grew up a Cowboys fan but in October made it clear he was changing his NFL allegiance to support the Browns because of Dallas owner Jerry Jones’s handling of players kneeling for the national anthem. But James’s outspoken support of Watson doesn’t exactly give him the moral high ground.

In the span of a year-plus, a total of 26 civil complaints were filed against Watson, graphically describing allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Plaintiffs say the incidents occurred during massage therapy sessions, when he exhibited behavior that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell described as “egregious” and “predatory.” Criminal complaints were filed against him, but two Texas grand juries declined to charge him this spring.

For James to tweet such outspoken admiration for Watson didn’t sit well with a lot of observers on social media. Here are some of their reactions:

anthony ball
3d ago

folks still support Dallas and their owner is a racist . why not support Watson? he was found guilty of nothing. time to move on.

tracy williams
3d ago

They are friends. Get over it. And the boy did not commit a crime. geesh!!

