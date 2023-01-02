ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saratogaliving.com

Haute Property: Trojanski Builders’ Secluded Saratoga Mansion

The dream of living in a mansion in the woods while still within Saratoga Springs city limits isn’t just a fantasy. For a cool $3.5 million, it could be a reality. “What’s not to love about this home?” says Rebekah O’Neil, the Howard Hanna real estate agent for 21 Rose Terrace, a modern farmhouse-style dream home located just beyond Wilton Mall. Custom designed by Saratoga-based Trojanski Builders, the three-story home (ready for winter with amenities such as radiant heat) has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and recently went on the market. “In addition to the indoor heated lap pool, I love the outdoor entertainment area for spring and summer, and the basement for fall and winter entertainment,” O’Neil says. “This house was made for hosting events and entertaining small or large crowds.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Mountain Times

There’s a new ice rink in town

Killington has a new winter attraction: An ice skating rink at the Johnson Recreation Center tennis courts opened just before the new year. This addition to the town’s recreation department will bring new programs to the community and provide another […] Read More The post There’s a new ice rink in town appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
MAYFIELD, NY
newportdispatch.com

New Hampshire Police rescue dog on icy bridge in Shelburne

SHELBURNE — Police say they have rescued a dog and located its owner after it was found in Shelburne. Authorities were notified of a stray brindle colored hound dog located near the edge of an icy bridge on North Road at around 3:30 p.m. New Hampshire State Trooper Neil...
SHELBURNE, VT
Q 105.7

Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone

Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
FONDA, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh woman killed in Westport accident

First responders found car submerged in a creek at about 9:30 p.m. WESTPORT | Family and friends of Alexis F. Bouyea are now mourning her loss following an accident on Route 9N Jan. 4. New York State Police and first responders were called to a section of the state highway...
WESTPORT, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Bog River access road closed

Paddlers will have to find alternative entry due to dam work. A key access point to one of the Adirondacks’ most popular paddling routes will be closed for next season and perhaps longer. Every summer thousands of paddlers enter the Bog River at Lows Lower Dam outside of Tupper...
TUPPER LAKE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PD: Man faces slew of charges in New Year’s Saratoga stabbing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested a man on Sunday following an alleged stabbing in a Seward Street apartment. Damon Beckerman, 28, faces a slew of charges. On Sunday, around 11 a.m., the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to a Seward Street apartment in Saratoga Springs for a report of […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Juvenile injured during crash in Rupert

RUPERT — A 19-year-old from New York was injured during a crash in Rupert today. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 315 at around 12:00 p.m. According to the report, the juvenile was traveling downhill and turned around to restrain a dog in the back seat. Police...
RUPERT, VT
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

