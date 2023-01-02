Read full article on original website
Haute Property: Trojanski Builders’ Secluded Saratoga Mansion
The dream of living in a mansion in the woods while still within Saratoga Springs city limits isn’t just a fantasy. For a cool $3.5 million, it could be a reality. “What’s not to love about this home?” says Rebekah O’Neil, the Howard Hanna real estate agent for 21 Rose Terrace, a modern farmhouse-style dream home located just beyond Wilton Mall. Custom designed by Saratoga-based Trojanski Builders, the three-story home (ready for winter with amenities such as radiant heat) has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and recently went on the market. “In addition to the indoor heated lap pool, I love the outdoor entertainment area for spring and summer, and the basement for fall and winter entertainment,” O’Neil says. “This house was made for hosting events and entertaining small or large crowds.”
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
There’s a new ice rink in town
Killington has a new winter attraction: An ice skating rink at the Johnson Recreation Center tennis courts opened just before the new year. This addition to the town’s recreation department will bring new programs to the community and provide another […] Read More The post There’s a new ice rink in town appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part three in a three-part series on former ski areas in Vermont. “Not the Biggest, But One of The Best” was the slogan the late Bill Jenkins came up with for the […] Read More The post Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mechanicville bakery opening second shop in Malta
The Sugar Fairy Bakes, a from scratch community bakery in Mechanicville, is set to open its second location in Malta. Owner Stacie Blair made the announcement during the ribbon cutting at the Mechanicville shop's one year anniversary on December 17.
adirondackalmanack.com
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
First Capital Region baby of 2023 born at Saratoga Hospital
Jesse and Sarah Barnes of Corinth welcomed their baby boy, Timothy, to the world just after midnight Sunday.
Wilton woman overcomes 27 years of smoking
Turning 40 was a milestone for Kate D., as it marked the start of a tobacco-free journey.
newportdispatch.com
New Hampshire Police rescue dog on icy bridge in Shelburne
SHELBURNE — Police say they have rescued a dog and located its owner after it was found in Shelburne. Authorities were notified of a stray brindle colored hound dog located near the edge of an icy bridge on North Road at around 3:30 p.m. New Hampshire State Trooper Neil...
Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone
Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
Search continues for Schenectady teen missing since November
Schenectady police said the investigation and search for Samantha Humphrey remains ongoing. The 14-year-old has been missing since November.
Police identify fatality in Wilton tree worker accident
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal work accident as Eric LaRue, 57, from the Town of Providence. LaRue fell to the ground from a tree on Mt. McGregor Road on December 28, 2022.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Westport accident
First responders found car submerged in a creek at about 9:30 p.m. WESTPORT | Family and friends of Alexis F. Bouyea are now mourning her loss following an accident on Route 9N Jan. 4. New York State Police and first responders were called to a section of the state highway...
Bog River access road closed
Paddlers will have to find alternative entry due to dam work. A key access point to one of the Adirondacks’ most popular paddling routes will be closed for next season and perhaps longer. Every summer thousands of paddlers enter the Bog River at Lows Lower Dam outside of Tupper...
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PD: Man faces slew of charges in New Year’s Saratoga stabbing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested a man on Sunday following an alleged stabbing in a Seward Street apartment. Damon Beckerman, 28, faces a slew of charges. On Sunday, around 11 a.m., the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to a Seward Street apartment in Saratoga Springs for a report of […]
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Vermont with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
SCSO: Saratoga County drug ring busted, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested, and several narcotics were found during two police raids in Saratoga County last week.
Rutland police respond to rollover car accident
Vermont State Police from the Rutland barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington and Pittsfield town line. The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, 75, of West Rutland, Vermont, is in critical condition.
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile injured during crash in Rupert
RUPERT — A 19-year-old from New York was injured during a crash in Rupert today. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 315 at around 12:00 p.m. According to the report, the juvenile was traveling downhill and turned around to restrain a dog in the back seat. Police...
