Aiken, SC

Eager hikers flock to Aiken State Park for First Day Hike

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
Many people put their best foot forward in the new year by starting off 2023 with a hike at Aiken State Park.

Hikers of all ages and places participated in the First Day Hike at Aiken State Park. Hikers spent about 40 minutes hiking a mile and a half on the Jungle Trail.

The main goal of the hike is to get the new year started in a healthy way while also learning the history of South Carolina's state parks.

“It’s always a good way to get started, especially if you aren’t used to working out, I think hiking and walking is the best way to do it,” Jamie Novile, ranger one with Aiken State Park, said.

West Columbia resident Kim Madden was a first-time visitor at the state park.

“I started the Ultimate Outsider last year on the New Year’s Day walk,” she said. “So this is my second New Year’s Day walk.”

According to a South Carolina State Park website, the Ultimate Outsider challenge involves collecting stamps at all 47 state parks in South Carolina.

Madden said she likes how she is able to meet new people during the hike.

Aiken winter resident Caren Flight brought her dog along for the hike after hearing about it from a dog walking group.

“I think people should hike and walk all the time. [It is] so good for your health, nice to be in nature and be surrounded by like-minded people,” Flight said.

Orangeburg resident Anna Brown has been doing the First Day hike with her children since 2019. Brown said she would usually do Barnwell State Park, but came to Aiken because it was closer.

“We do it every year because the kids enjoy it, it’s not a bad hike and the rangers give tidbits and facts about the state park,” Brown said.

Sunday was Aiken resident Kandace Cave’s fourth First Day hike after doing a hike at Redcliffe Plantation last year. Cave also invited some of her friends along.

“It’s fun and it is probably the best weather we have had since we have been doing the First Day hike,” she said.

Cave said Aiken State Park is a little gem and will make the First Day hike with her friends a tradition.

“It’s a great place to be and it’s easy to start hiking without it being too strenuous," Cave said.

