railfan.com
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Employee Killed in Accident
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The general manager of passenger operations for the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum died in an accident at the railroad’s shop in Tennessee this week. George Walker had worked for the railroad for more than 30 years. The railroad announced the incident on Facebook on Wednesday...
WTVCFOX
As Alabama starts permitless carry, we look at how the law has affected Georgia
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Alabama now joins Tennessee and Georgia in a legislation that allows people to carry a concealed handgun without getting a state permit that requires a background check. Georgia's permitless carry law went into effect in April of last year. And Tennessean's saw the change in...
WTVCFOX
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
WTVC
RSW Chattanooga Windows, Doors, Siding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves.
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga saw increase in house fires in 2022, here's why
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family of eight is now looking for a place to live after a fire destroyed their home. It's becoming a more common issue in the area with the Chattanooga Fire Department reporting 7% more fires in 2022 than the year before. Wednesday we looked into...
murfreesboro.com
Seven Tennessee Public Schools Selected as State Finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition
Samsung announced 300 public schools have been named State Finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition – and seven schools in Tennessee were selected. Representing the best of more than one thousand competition entrants, each State Finalist has won a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.
WTVCFOX
Woman, 3 dogs escape burning home in East Brainerd Thursday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman managed to escape with her 3 dogs from her burning home in East Brainerd Thursday afternoon, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). CFD says the fire broke out at a home on the 8000 block of Plaxco Drive a little after 1 p.m.
WTVCFOX
Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
northernarchitecture.us
Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee
The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
Final three applicants to fill upcoming state Supreme Court vacancy sent to Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments met on Wednesday to consider five applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. They narrowed the final list of applicants from five people to three people — all from East Tennessee. Two are from Knoxville and the third is from Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
Mailboxes at post office in Ooltewah vandalized Tuesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after 5 mailboxes and a vehicle were vandalized at a U.S. Post Office in Ooltewah, police say. A post on the Collegedale Police Facebook page on Tuesday says "A vandalism report was filed at the Ooltewah Post Office after several mailboxes were found to have been vandalized over the weekend. A post office vehicle was also found to have been damaged."
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
WTVC
Massey & Associates, NewsChannel 9 gift card recipient uses gift card to save a life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Massey & Associates and NewsChannel 9 gift card recipient used his $100 gift card on someone else and saved their life because of his generosity. Josh Kapellusch Is here to tell us about his decision.
WTVC
Left in the dark: Hixson man says TVA's rolling blackouts hurt his wallet
HIXSON, Tenn. — Hixson resident Jim Watson took a hit to his wallet after he says he was left in the dark during the TVA’s winter storm rolling blackout. "If I know what's going on, I can deal with it. If I don't know what's going on. You're gonna end up costing me money," says Watson.
WDEF
Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
WDEF
Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
WTVCFOX
'Forcing my hand:' Commissioners, Mayor Wamp clash over lawsuit costs Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp implied Hamilton County Commission is "bullying" him in their efforts to prevent him from firing the county attorney Wednesday. At Wednesday's weekly commission meeting, the first of the year, commissioners voted against paying for a lawyer for Mayor Wamp in...
