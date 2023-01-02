ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Clackamas Cavaliers establish themselves as early favorites in 6A girls basketball by beating Jesuit in 1 vs. 2 showdown

By Dan Brood
By Dan Brood | Photos by Leon Neuschwander

It wasn’t a tournament championship game, but it might be an understatement to say it still was a pretty big contest.

After all, it was a showdown between the No. 1 team in the latest Class 6A girls basketball coaches poll and the No. 2 team in the rankings. And, in that big-game showdown, defense ruled — and so did the Cavaliers.

Behind an absolutely stifling defensive effort, the Clackamas squad, which held the No. 2 spot in the coaches poll, powered its way past No. 1 Jesuit to get a 47-29 victory in the Diamond Bracket third-place game at the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic at Franklin High School.

“Yeah, we were aware of that,” Clackamas sophomore Jazzy Davidson said of the No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup. “For sure, that was motivation. We love a challenge and kind of proving people wrong. We definitely had a little chip on our shoulder.

“It’s a huge win. Jesuit is a great team. And coming off a loss last night (70-68 in the semifinals) to Camas (Wash.), we worked on everything that we didn’t do well last night. That was huge motivation.”

With the victory, the Cavaliers improved their season record to 5-4.

“It’s a pretty big win, especially coming off of a loss,” Clackamas sophomore guard Sara Barhoum said. “We had to narrow down on a couple of things, so it was big win for us, because we executed what we were supposed to do.”

Jesuit moved to 6-2 with the setback.

“It didn’t go as well as we wanted it to,” said Jesuit senior guard Emma Sixta, who scored a team-high 17 points. “We wanted to come out strong in the third quarter, and that just didn’t happen. In the first half, we played really hard. It could have gone better, but I think we competed.”

Clackamas had its sights set on three specific objectives.

“The three biggest things were playing as a team, rebounding and defense,” Barhoum said.

Check, check and double check.

The Cavaliers, with their swarming defense, helped force Jesuit into a 10-for-51 shooting night from the field.

“We had a couple things that we were supposed to do on defense, and I think we just executed that,” Barhoum said. “And we communicated through a lot of their screens on their offense. They’re a really good team and we just had to lock in on defense to get the ‘dub.’”

“We were just focused on being connected and talking to each other,” Davidson said. “When we’re connected, our defense is really good.”

Sixta sank a 3-point basket on the opening possession, giving the Crusaders a quick 3-0 lead. Clackamas responded with a basket on a baseline drive by Barhoum, a 3-pointer by senior Eliza Buerk off an assist by sophomore Avery Peterson, and a hoop on a baseline drive by Davidson, giving the Cavaliers a 7-3 lead with 5 minutes and 44 seconds left in the first quarter.

Jesuit battled back to tie the score at 9-9 when senior Mimi Baldwin scored on a drive to the basket with 2:31 left in the quarter. But the Crusaders wouldn’t score again in the period.

Clackamas got a layup by Davidson, off a pass from sophomore Reyce Mogel, to take an 11-9 lead to the second quarter.

That’s where the Cavaliers’ defense really seemed to take over.

Jesuit missed its first eight shots from the field in the period. Jesuit didn’t score in the quarter until senior Sofia Bell sank a free throw with 3:08 before halftime, ending a Crusaders scoreless span of 7:23, and Jesuit didn’t get a field goal until junior Kendra Hicks put in a follow-up shot with 2:15 left in the period.

With the Crusaders defense also turning in some strong play, Clackamas, which got four points from Davidson in the period, was able to push its lead to only 19-14 at halftime.

But the Cavaliers seemed to turn up their intensity even more to start the second half. Clackamas, getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Davidson and Barhoum, following a basket on a drive by Peterson, scored the first eight points of the period, pushing the lead to 27-16 with 5:41 left in the quarter.

Sixta scored five points in the final 3:48 of the period, trimming the deficit to 31-22 going to the fourth quarter. But the Crusaders weren’t able to get any closer.

Jesuit missed its first nine shots from the field against the unyielding Clackamas defense in the final period. The Cavaliers went on a 14-0 run to start the quarter, giving them a 45-22 advantage with 3:31 to play.

From there, Clackamas cruised to the 18-point win — and an impressive showdown victory.

“It was just a spark,” Barhoum said of the Cavaliers’ strong second half. “Sometimes, when we get leads, we let down. So, it was a big thing for us to keep our energy going throughout the entire game. It was big for us to come back in the second half and keep things going with our energy.”

“It was so fun,” Davidson said. “It was amazing.”

Davidson led all scorers with 18 points, and she added 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals. She also defended Bell, Jesuit’s standout guard, for most of the contest, helping limit her to six points. In one quick fourth-quarter span, Davidson blocked a perimeter shot by Bell, grabbed the loose ball and drove to the basket on the other end of the court for a layup.

“She’s a great player,” Davidson said of Bell. “We’re kind of the same, in that we’re both long and lengthy, and we kind of play the same, as well. I know a lot of the things that I do, she likes to do, too. I was just trying my best on defense to guard her. I always like to have a challenge on defense.”

Clackamas definitely seemed to be up to the defensive challenge in the victory.

“It’s communication,” Barhoum said. “Their offense is super good, and they run a really tight shift, and they run a lot of screens, so we had to talk through every screen. That was definitely a big thing for us, with our lock-down ‘D.’”

Barhoum scored eight points for the Cavaliers, including six in the second half. Peterson added six points, four steals and two assists. Senior Rhyan Mogel had five points, four rebounds and two assists, and sophomore Allie Roden came off the bench to have four points and seven rebounds.

Clackamas made 19 of 42 shots from the field and 4 of 10 free throw attempts.

“This was a big win — now we’re ready to go into (Mt. Hood) conference play now,” Barhoum said. “It was really fun.”

For Jesuit, Sixta sank three 3-pointers and scored 12 of her points in the second half.

“I’m just trying to let the game come to me, not to force it, and get the best shot,” she said.

Bell had six rebounds, two assists and two steals to go with her six points. Jesuit junior forward Kendra Hicks scored four points and pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds, including 11 on the offensive end.

The Crusaders, like Clackamas, seemed to excel on the defensive end of the court.

“We played well as a team,” Sixta said of the defensive effort. “I think that we, collectively, were working together, helping each other.”

Sixta added that Jesuit is hoping to learn and grow from the loss.

“I think competing and fighting through fatigue will help us,” she said. “Obviously, they’re a very good team, defensively, and offensively, everyone can score. So, just learning how to compete, and to take on a challenge on a matchup, will help up get better.”

There also appears to be a good chance the teams will meet again down the road, in postseason play, which would be just fine with the Crusaders.

“I think we definitely want to see them again,” Sixta said with a smile.

