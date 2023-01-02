Read full article on original website
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
WBTV
Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
North Carolina woman shot to death at Apartment complex
A North Carolina woman is dead after yet another shooting at an Upstate apartment complex. The fatal incident happened Tuesday at the University Commons Apartments in Greenwood.
Family displaced after north Charlotte home catches on fire due to lightning strike
CHARLOTTE — A family of seven was displaced Wednesday after their north Charlotte home caught on fire due to a nearby lightning strike, fire officials said. No injuries were reported, and it took 10 minutes to get the fire on Plymouth Avenue under control. The American Red Cross is...
1992 Statesville bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases being reviewed
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed. The initial […]
WBTV
Man dies after vehicle crashes near creek in Gaston County
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed near a creek in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek. Police responded to the area...
Friends, brothers, fathers: The men who died in the Dilworth scaffolding collapse
CHARLOTTE — It’s been two days since scaffolding collapsed at a Dilworth construction site, resulting in the deaths of three construction workers and hurting two others. The workers were killed after falling 70 feet when scaffolding collapsed at the construction site, which is on East Morehead Street at Euclid Avenue.
Deadly shooting in Lancaster under investigation after victim was found in outbuilding, sheriff says
LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Lancaster, and now the sheriff’s office is investigating the homicide after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun leaving the building. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found in...
Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
Driver dies after car crashes, lands upside down in water, Lincolnton police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Lincolnton, police said. The vehicle, driven by Stanley Burnham, of Dallas, ran off South Aspen Street at a bridge near Laboratory Road and landed upside down in the water. Burnham was taken to CaroMont Health...
Man found shot to death in Lancaster, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death in an outbuilding on a property in Lancaster Wednesday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting at 1704 John Street around 8:07 p.m. where they found a man being tended to by two women. […]
qcnews.com
I-77 North shut down near Davidson after crash
The incident occurred near the Catawba Avenue interchange. The incident occurred near the Catawba Avenue interchange. Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, …. Tonight, no one is thinking of wins or losses -- only a 24-year-old man who continues to fight for his life. Court hands out indictments...
WBTV
Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rachel Coulter Shows You Features Of The WBTV First Alert Weather App. Search "WBTV" in your app store for Apple or Android or go to wbtv.com/apps. 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen. Updated: 7 hours ago. Her mother...
WBTV
Rowan family looking for help after devastating fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed by fire. “On December 21, 2022 my daughter, Samantha, her husband Brandon, her son Isaac and sister Lori lost their home to a fire. It is a total loss. They were lucky enough to salvage some of their clothes. They are trying to replace needed essentials that were lost. All help would be greatly appreciated in this time of total devastation,” the organizer wrote.
WBTV
Off-duty officer charged with murder makes court appearance in Gaston County
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A Updated: 7 hours ago. The proposal consists of making the restaurant...
Man facing several charges after opening fire at bank, ATM near University City, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man is facing several charges after firing a gun at a bank and an ATM Tuesday morning near University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said they responded to a call about a man experiencing a mental health crisis on...
Man who died in scaffolding accident was ‘so genuine,’ friend says
CHARLOTTE — A man who died Monday in a scaffolding accident was full of energy and loved to skateboard, a friend told Channel 9. “He was so genuine, loving, goofy,” said Juan Donado, a friend. “He made everyone laugh. Great, energetic guy, and I’ll always remember him as that.”
wccbcharlotte.com
‘It’s Miserable’: People Living At Statesville Apartment Complex Without Water For Nearly 2 Weeks
STATESVILLE, N.C. — For nearly two weeks, Addison Striker said he’s been living without water in a flood damaged apartment. ” It’s just a mess. It’s completely torn up there,” Striker said. He lives at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville, in a unit...
WBTV
Man accused of shooting at house, assault, and trying to run over ex-girlfriend with car
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have warrants to charge a Salisbury man following an incident of domestic violence. According to the report, Gregory Hunter fired shots at a home in the 200 block of E. Bank St. on Wednesday night just before 8:00 p.m. Hunter’s ex-girlfriend and her sister were in the house at the time.
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
