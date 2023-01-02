Read full article on original website
Related
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
Update On Possible Rafael Devers Extension After One-Year Red Sox Deal
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The deal, reportedly worth $17.5 million for the upcoming campaign, means the sides avoided salary arbitration, but a bigger question remains: Will Devers and the Red Sox work out a long-term extension before Opening Day?
Red Sox Announce Major League Coaching Staff For 2023 Season
The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced their major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. The group under manager Alex Cora remains largely unchanged, with the exception of Kyle Hudson, who joins Boston as the club’s new first base coach and outfield instructor. Here’s the full Red Sox...
Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Tweets After Reported Rafael Devers Extension
Boston Red Sox fans weren’t the only ones who took to Twitter following the blockbuster reports surrounding Rafael Devers on Wednesday. The Red Sox made their biggest offseason splash which retained one homegrown favorite in the process. Boston and Devers reportedly agreed on an 11-year extension worth $331 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. While it sparked a collectively rejoiced reaction from the Red Sox faithful, it wasn’t only the fans who expressed their excitement.
MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s Jim Bowen, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins names...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Rafael Devers, Red Sox Reportedly Agree To Massive Contract Extension
Boston Red Sox fans finally can exhale, as Rafael Devers is staying put for the foreseeable future. Devers and the Red Sox are in agreement on an 11-year, $331 million contract extension, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Carlos Baerga was the first to report the agreement, which USA TODAY’s Bob...
Ex-WWE Star Sasha Banks Returns To Wrestling With New Name, New Look
The former WWE superstar returned to the squared circle Wednesday with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And she debuted a new name and a new look while attacking IWGP women’s champion KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Mercedes Moné. Moné...
NFL Will Not Resume Postponed Game Between Bills & Bengals
The NFL is not expected to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, per the Associated Press. Now that we are thankfully getting positive word on the health of Damar Hamlin, the logistics are moving front and center. This always felt like the expected outcome with such a packed schedule lying ahead between Week 18 and the Wild Card round. It leaves the league to figure out how to determine the AFC’s top seed since Monday night’s game was a massive player in sorting it out. There have been rumors floating about adding an extra team to the playoffs in each conference or even having a neutral-site AFC Championship game. While these feel unlikely, the NFL will have to make some announcements to determine how we move forward from such an odd circumstance.
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Ex-Red Sox Offers Roster Suggestions For Boston To ‘Be Relevant’
The Boston Red Sox turned their offseason around when they extended Rafael Devers on a reported 11-year deal worth $331 million. This prompted one former big leaguer to make a few suggestions for the organization moving forward. Former All-Star and ex-Red Sox Cliff Floyd believes Devers can serve as the...
Yankees Make Another High-Profile Addition To Front Office
The New York Yankees are stocking up on former general managers. The Yankees on Thursday announced they’ve hired Omar Minaya as senior advisor to baseball operations, a move that comes on the heels of New York adding Brian Sabean as executive advisor to senior vice president and GM Brian Cashman.
Red Sox, Rafael Devers Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Contract
The Red Sox and Rafael Devers have reached a deal, just not the one Boston fans are hoping for — at least not yet. The Sox and Devers have reached an agreement for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration, the team announced Tuesday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news, reporting Devers will make $17.5 million for the upcoming season.
Mets to Resume Contract Negotiations with SS Carlos Correa
Dan Martin of the New York Post reports that the New York Mets are expected to resume contract negotiations with the star shortstop “soon.”. Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets on December 21. However, the deal was put on hold after New York expressed concerns over Correa’s medicals, specifically his surgically repaired right ankle operated on in 2014 while in the minor leagues. The San Francisco Giants voiced similar concerns, which resulted in their 13-year, $350 million agreement with the 28-year-old falling through.
Ex-Red Sox Wade Miley Reportedly Signs With NL Central Team
The Milwaukee Brewers made one former Boston Red Sox southpaw their latest offseason addition on Wednesday. After missing the playoffs last season, the Brewers reportedly signed starting pitcher Wade Miley to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The agreement also includes the potential to add $1.5 million in incentives.
Red Sox Newcomers, Returners Make Uniform Number Changes
In a sign that the Major League Baseball season is inching closer, the Boston Red Sox have updated their roster to reflect a number of uniform changes and updates. A few weeks after seeing pitcher Garrett Whitlock switch his uniform number, Boston saw a number of newcomers be assigned new numbers while a pair of returning contributors from 2022 made changes.
MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Eric Hosmer, Cubs Agree To Contract
After Eric Hosmer’s short-lived tenure with the Boston Red Sox, the first baseman has found himself a new home in the National League. Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs reached an agreement Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. While the contract’s terms weren’t initially revealed, Rogers reported the Cubs...
20 Screensaver-Worthy Photos After Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins took part in a memorable 2023 NHL Winter Classic at historic Fenway Park on Monday, and just about every aspect of the event live up to the hype that came with it. Not only did the Bruins rally to score two third-period goals in...
Celtics Reportedly Trade Veteran Big Man, Cash To Spurs
The Celtics reportedly parted ways with a veteran big man Thursday. Boston traded Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. San Antonio will waive Gorgui Dieng before doing the same with Vonleh, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Athletic’s John Hollinger...
Rams HC Sean McVay: 2022 Season “A Professional Failure”
It’s been a season to forget for the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who, at 5-11, have fallen well short of expectations. In fact, LA’s 11 losses are the most by a defending champ in NFL history. Head coach Sean McVay took ownership of the team’s...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0