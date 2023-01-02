ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida vs. Ohio

Watch as high schoolers from Florida and Ohio compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist of...
Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
One week left to apply for Hurricane Ian FEMA aid

FLORIDA — Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian only have a week left to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. The deadline to apply for help from FEMA is Jan. 12. What You Need To Know. Application deadline for Hurricane Ian federal aid is Jan. 12. Floridians are urged...
Shadowbox Live opens 35th season with Climax: The Greatest Hits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shadowbox Live kicked off its 35th season with Climax: The Greatest Hits on Jan. 5. The sketch comedy and music experience runs through April 29 and features the best comedy sketches and music from Shadowbox’s 2022 season. “It is a blockbuster,” said Shadowbox Live CEO...
New York medical cannabis facility focuses on recreational demands

As New York prepares for the opening of the first recreational cannabis dispensaries upstate, PharmaCann General Manager of Cultivation Jake Warsavage is excited about the opportunities that the adult use market brings for companies who have been serving the medical cannabis community for the past six years. “We predict a...
