Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
mynews13.com
Florida vs. Ohio
Watch as high schoolers from Florida and Ohio compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist of...
mynews13.com
There's a new lightning capital of the U.S., but it remains in Central Florida
Florida has often claimed the title of "Lightning Capital of the United States." According to a new annual report released by Vaisala, 2022 was no different. Four Corners, Fla. has been designated the area with the highest number of lightning events per square mile. What You Need To Know. Lightning...
mynews13.com
Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
mynews13.com
Charlotte-area startup aims to open electric vehicle fast-charging stations across N.C.
MONROE, N.C. — There's nearly one electric vehicle charging port for every gas station in the country, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Energy. But, a lot more ports will be needed as the number of registered electric vehicles in the U.S. could jump to 35 million by 2030.
mynews13.com
One week left to apply for Hurricane Ian FEMA aid
FLORIDA — Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian only have a week left to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. The deadline to apply for help from FEMA is Jan. 12. What You Need To Know. Application deadline for Hurricane Ian federal aid is Jan. 12. Floridians are urged...
mynews13.com
Bangor Daily News: Maine businesses expect to hire this year despite recession fears
The majority of small- and medium-sized U.S. business leaders expect a recession in 2023, but they still plan to hire more employees and grow sales, according to the JPMorgan Chase annual survey released Thursday. Some 61 percent of small businesses nationally said they anticipate a recession. Still, half said they...
mynews13.com
'It can't be forgotten': Kentuckians organize benefit concert to help Ukrainian refugees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next month will mark one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here in Kentucky, many organizations sent aid and supplies to Europe as the war started. Now, almost a year later, several groups in Louisville are coming together for a benefit concert to help Ukrainian refugees in Kentucky.
mynews13.com
Shadowbox Live opens 35th season with Climax: The Greatest Hits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shadowbox Live kicked off its 35th season with Climax: The Greatest Hits on Jan. 5. The sketch comedy and music experience runs through April 29 and features the best comedy sketches and music from Shadowbox’s 2022 season. “It is a blockbuster,” said Shadowbox Live CEO...
mynews13.com
Sewing sustainability: Textiles lead the way to a greener future
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has a rich history with the textile industry, but the historic cotton mills have nothing to do with what’s happening in textile labs at N.C. State University. The research there could set the United States up to dramatically reduce its carbon footprint. What...
mynews13.com
New York medical cannabis facility focuses on recreational demands
As New York prepares for the opening of the first recreational cannabis dispensaries upstate, PharmaCann General Manager of Cultivation Jake Warsavage is excited about the opportunities that the adult use market brings for companies who have been serving the medical cannabis community for the past six years. “We predict a...
mynews13.com
Looming storm, rainy weather forces Six Flags Magic Mountain to close
VALENCIA, Calif. — Rainy weather and a looming storm have forced the closure of the Thrill Capital of the World. Six Flags Magic Mountain officials said they have closed the theme park due to inclement weather. Visitors to Six Flags Magic Mountain who had tickets Wednesday can use it...
