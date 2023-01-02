ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

WNDU

19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 23000 block of Fillmore Road. When they arrived, they found...
WGN News

Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
WYOMING, MI
WTHI

Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police Captain retires after 32 years of service

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Captain Ruben D. Marte’ has announced his retirement after 32 years of service to the Department and to the citizens of Indiana. Captain Marte’, who is originally from the Bronx, New York, is a 1982 graduate of the DeWitt Clinton High School, and in 1986, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Baruch College, New York City, New York. On December 9, 1990, he graduated from the 48th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a Trooper and assigned to the Indiana State Police Post in Seymour, where he served for two years.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Lakeland Pharmacy moves to new location

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you get your prescriptions at Lakeland Pharmacy, they’ve moved to a new location!. Lakeland Pharmacy Shoppe is now open within the Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph at 1234 Napier Ave. The hospital was formally known as Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center....
CBS New York

Dump truck overturns after colliding with car in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A dump truck and a car were involved in a crash in Piscataway on Monday.It happened around 4 p.m. at Haines Avenue and New Durham Road.A dump truck could be seen overturned onto its side next to a silver sedan.Watch Chopper 2 over the sceneWhen the truck overturned, its contents crashed onto the other vehicle.The roof of the vehicle had to be cut off in order to extricate the driver.Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.The cause of the crash is unknown.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana ranked on Consumer Affairs Top Ten Roads list

A new study lists Indiana as a Top Ten state when it comes to the nation’s best roads. The Hoosier state placed 10th on the list by Consumer Affairs. Only about 6% of the state’s urban roads and 2% of rural roads are in poor condition, based on the the International Roughness Index. Still, Consumer Affairs reports that Indiana’s drivers don’t seem impressed.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE

