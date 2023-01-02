Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 23000 block of Fillmore Road. When they arrived, they found...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after allegedly cutting copper from Norfolk Southern trucks
A man was arrested after allegedly cutting copper from Norfolk Southern tucks. It happened in Dec. 27, when St. Joseph County Police were called to a business on County Line Road on reports of a theft. The business owner said that items were missing from the truck he was working...
WLKY.com
Indiana police: Suspect in shooting outside manufacturing plant said victim was abusing his sister
INDIANA — New details surrounding the murder of a man outside a southern Indiana manufacturing plant have surfaced. Justin Hall, 34, was fatally shot outside Madison Precision Products last week. Newly released court documents show that Matthew Redd, one of the men charged with murder, admitted to firing shots...
WOLF
Indiana State Police release video of Kohberger pulled over on his way to PA
(WOLF) — Indiana State Police released a video on Tuesday of an encounter an officer had with Kohberger. It happened on December 15th when the 28-year-old was driving with his father to Pennsylvania. Police pulled him over for following another vehicle too closely. It came just a few minutes...
Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
Police: Drivers stranded in St. Paul, residents advised to limit travel
Police in St. Paul are asking residents to limit their driving until road conditions improve as heavy snow has caused some to become stranded Wednesday, with snow plows trying to catch up. Authorities said police, fire and EMS vehicles are finding other vehicles stuck and blocking roadways. MN 511 shows...
WTHI
A deeper look into the Department of Child Services 2021 Fatality Report, 60 child deaths reported for the year
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing coverage on the Department of Child Services 2021 Fatality Report. The annual report details the circumstances leading to each death. The report also highlights risk factors that put children in danger. Here's a look at some of the numbers we saw:. It mentioned...
Fox 59
Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely
Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely. Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger …. Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely. FOX59 Morning News at 9: January 4, 2023. FOX59 Morning News at 9:...
Florida K-9 Deputy busts convicted Indiana felon in possession of guns
A 36-year-old Indiana man, and convicted felon, was arrested Monday in Monroe County, Florida after two firearms and ammunition were located in his vehicle.
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Captain retires after 32 years of service
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Captain Ruben D. Marte’ has announced his retirement after 32 years of service to the Department and to the citizens of Indiana. Captain Marte’, who is originally from the Bronx, New York, is a 1982 graduate of the DeWitt Clinton High School, and in 1986, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Baruch College, New York City, New York. On December 9, 1990, he graduated from the 48th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a Trooper and assigned to the Indiana State Police Post in Seymour, where he served for two years.
WNDU
Lakeland Pharmacy moves to new location
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you get your prescriptions at Lakeland Pharmacy, they’ve moved to a new location!. Lakeland Pharmacy Shoppe is now open within the Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph at 1234 Napier Ave. The hospital was formally known as Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center....
Dump truck overturns after colliding with car in Piscataway
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A dump truck and a car were involved in a crash in Piscataway on Monday.It happened around 4 p.m. at Haines Avenue and New Durham Road.A dump truck could be seen overturned onto its side next to a silver sedan.Watch Chopper 2 over the sceneWhen the truck overturned, its contents crashed onto the other vehicle.The roof of the vehicle had to be cut off in order to extricate the driver.Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.The cause of the crash is unknown.
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis County
Monday night's Powerball involved the first million-dollar winner in Missouri Lottery's of 2023.
95.3 MNC
Indiana ranked on Consumer Affairs Top Ten Roads list
A new study lists Indiana as a Top Ten state when it comes to the nation’s best roads. The Hoosier state placed 10th on the list by Consumer Affairs. Only about 6% of the state’s urban roads and 2% of rural roads are in poor condition, based on the the International Roughness Index. Still, Consumer Affairs reports that Indiana’s drivers don’t seem impressed.
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Comments / 0