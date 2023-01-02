ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Due to Recent And Upcoming Weather, Representative Josh Harder Calls On FEMA, Federal, And Statewide Agencies To Step Up Their Support For San Joaquin County

January 4, 2023 - WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, Representative Josh Harder (CA-9) released the following statement as San Joaquin County recovers from the weekend’s storm and prepares for. more heavy rainfall mid-day Wednesday. Recently a “bomb cyclone” off the coast of California has brought heavy rain and flooding...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
capradio.org

Emergency Response to Winter Storms | California Jailed a Disabled Man 9 years Waiting for Trial | Youth and Diversity in Classical Music

California OES and San Joaquin County emergency services discuss their preparation for winter storms. A CalMatters investigation into how a disabled man was in jail for nine years waiting for trial. Youth and diversity in classical music. Winter storm updates. The latest powerful winter storm has slammed into California just...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beniciaindependent.com

Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal

Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
CONCORD, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors

In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Anne Marie Schubert, Former District Attorney for Sacramento County, Joins Verogen Governmental Affairs

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Verogen Inc, the leading developer of DNA-based biometric human identification products for analysis of forensic genomic samples and steward of the GEDmatch database, announced today that Anne Marie Schubert, J.D. has joined the company as Strategic Advisor of Governmental Affairs, effective January 5, 2023. Ms. Schubert has over 32 years of law enforcement experience and is a nationally recognized expert in forensic DNA. She was elected District Attorney for Sacramento County, California in 2014 and served in this capacity until December 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005174/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir

WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Local counties declare emergencies ahead of next storm, but what does that really do?

SACRAMENTO — A record-setting winter storm pushed many Northern California counties to the brink and forced some to declare local emergencies — but what do those declarations really do?It all comes as the region braces for another round of punishing weather, and four counties have made those emergency proclamations so far.They allow governments to free up a lot of resources during a crisis, which is welcome news for those who've spent the first few days of the new year in the dark. "This isn't like something that never happens. I mean, we've had storms and we've had power go out...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
railfan.com

STB Orders UP to Move Corn As Service Woes Continue

WASHINGTON — Union Pacific is quickly moving trainloads of corn to Foster Farms facilities in California after the U.S. Surface Transportation Board issued a rare emergency service order on December 29. It was the second time in just six months that the federal regulator issued such an order forcing the Class I to serve the poultry producer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E is raising prices, here's how much your bill could go up

OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. Starting on Jan. 1, the state Public Utilities Commission will allow Pacific Gas & Electric to increase gas and electricity prices. BRAZIL - 2022/12/13: In this photo...
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

‘Bomb cyclone’ begins forming off California coast (photos)

“As we prepare for the incoming weather, let’s take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. KTLA’s sister station KRON reports. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why are dams releasing water in a drought?

FOLSOM (CBS13) - Folsom Lake is letting the water flow while rains pick up across the valley. December has provided higher-than-average precipitation for the capital region giving way to cautious optimism about just how much longer the state will be in a drought. But the rainfall also prompted questions about why, in a drought, dams and reservoirs are letting water out instead of holding it in."The operator has to draw it down to a certain level in the winter time and then hold it in that level until the spring snowmelt season starts," says Jeanine Jones of the California Department of...
FOLSOM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy