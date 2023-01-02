Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereStockton, CA
California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering objectRoger MarshModesto, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
"My Son is a Hero!" - Teenager Saves Father From Impending DeathAnthony JamesOakdale, CA
goldrushcam.com
Due to Recent And Upcoming Weather, Representative Josh Harder Calls On FEMA, Federal, And Statewide Agencies To Step Up Their Support For San Joaquin County
January 4, 2023 - WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, Representative Josh Harder (CA-9) released the following statement as San Joaquin County recovers from the weekend’s storm and prepares for. more heavy rainfall mid-day Wednesday. Recently a “bomb cyclone” off the coast of California has brought heavy rain and flooding...
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
capradio.org
Emergency Response to Winter Storms | California Jailed a Disabled Man 9 years Waiting for Trial | Youth and Diversity in Classical Music
California OES and San Joaquin County emergency services discuss their preparation for winter storms. A CalMatters investigation into how a disabled man was in jail for nine years waiting for trial. Youth and diversity in classical music. Winter storm updates. The latest powerful winter storm has slammed into California just...
Pumping stormwater into South Sacramento park combats flooding, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Munger's Lake in South Sacramento was partially filled after the California Gold Rush of the 1800s to create a neighborhood park, but Sacramento officials also found a new use for the lake — flood control. One way to keep the city's water system from flooding...
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
San Joaquin County Emergency officials report no significant issues from storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — Emergency officials in San Joaquin County are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday, hours after a destructive 'bomb cyclone' fueled by an atmospheric river made landfall in Northern California. According to the county's top emergency official, Tiffany Heyer, neither levee breaches nor storm-related deaths have been...
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors
In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
How the Cosumnes River is different than other rivers in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Flooding from a New Year’s Eve storm impacted roadways and caused evacuations in certain areas in Sacramento County. One of the flooded roadways was a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Jan. 1. Sacramento County officials told FOX40 News that three levees on the Cosumnes River were […]
Anne Marie Schubert, Former District Attorney for Sacramento County, Joins Verogen Governmental Affairs
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Verogen Inc, the leading developer of DNA-based biometric human identification products for analysis of forensic genomic samples and steward of the GEDmatch database, announced today that Anne Marie Schubert, J.D. has joined the company as Strategic Advisor of Governmental Affairs, effective January 5, 2023. Ms. Schubert has over 32 years of law enforcement experience and is a nationally recognized expert in forensic DNA. She was elected District Attorney for Sacramento County, California in 2014 and served in this capacity until December 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005174/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit
California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir
WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'.
Getting Answers: Local counties declare emergencies ahead of next storm, but what does that really do?
SACRAMENTO — A record-setting winter storm pushed many Northern California counties to the brink and forced some to declare local emergencies — but what do those declarations really do?It all comes as the region braces for another round of punishing weather, and four counties have made those emergency proclamations so far.They allow governments to free up a lot of resources during a crisis, which is welcome news for those who've spent the first few days of the new year in the dark. "This isn't like something that never happens. I mean, we've had storms and we've had power go out...
railfan.com
STB Orders UP to Move Corn As Service Woes Continue
WASHINGTON — Union Pacific is quickly moving trainloads of corn to Foster Farms facilities in California after the U.S. Surface Transportation Board issued a rare emergency service order on December 29. It was the second time in just six months that the federal regulator issued such an order forcing the Class I to serve the poultry producer.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E is raising prices, here's how much your bill could go up
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. Starting on Jan. 1, the state Public Utilities Commission will allow Pacific Gas & Electric to increase gas and electricity prices. BRAZIL - 2022/12/13: In this photo...
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
KCRA.com
Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
‘Bomb cyclone’ begins forming off California coast (photos)
“As we prepare for the incoming weather, let’s take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. KTLA’s sister station KRON reports. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the […]
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County residents take storm cleanup into their own hands
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Woodbridge resident Bryan Hanna wasted no time getting his chainsaw ready and cutting apart a downed tree at the Lodi Elks Lodge on Monday. The large tree had toppled down on New Year’s Eve, taking down wires and snapping a power pole on the way.
Getting Answers: Why are dams releasing water in a drought?
FOLSOM (CBS13) - Folsom Lake is letting the water flow while rains pick up across the valley. December has provided higher-than-average precipitation for the capital region giving way to cautious optimism about just how much longer the state will be in a drought. But the rainfall also prompted questions about why, in a drought, dams and reservoirs are letting water out instead of holding it in."The operator has to draw it down to a certain level in the winter time and then hold it in that level until the spring snowmelt season starts," says Jeanine Jones of the California Department of...
TIMELINE | When and where the atmospheric river storm hits Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Flooding concerns continue through Thursday in Northern California. The bomb cyclone moved onto California's shoreline Wednesday evening, with the Bay Area seeing the brunt of the storm. Intense downpours brought in over an inch of rain in a matter of hours, but the biggest concerns lay with the strong winds and gusts.
