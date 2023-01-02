Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Possible investigation in to hiring process of Quincy's police chief
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA News is learning about a possible investigation in to the hiring process of Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates. During an executive session at a Police and Fire Commission meeting on Tuesday, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup met with commissioners to discuss the police chief's appointment—specifically the background and polygraph portions.
khqa.com
Impeachment discussion continues in regards to Louisiana mayor
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Talks of impeaching Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter isn't something new. The incident involving former police chief William Jones put discussions of Louisiana's mayor on the back burner, but now things are picking up once again. In November of 2022, the ongoing discussion from the council...
khqa.com
Police: Man arrested for assaulting officer and striking patrol car
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man is facing charges of assault, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident. The Hannibal Police Department says Dexter L. Winningham, 37, had an outstanding felony warrant. We're told an officer observed Winningham parked at a business in the 3600 block...
khqa.com
Quincy city leaders announce next recycle drop off site
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy City Council leaders on Tuesday announced the second recycle drop off site will be going in at the Hy-Vee on Harrison. The first recycle site that was already announced will go in at the Pepsi plant near the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. The...
khqa.com
Hannibal Board of Public Works proposes stormwater utility fee
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — According to Darrin Gordon, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works, it’s been decades since the city of Hannibal has made any kind of improvement to the storm water system, and it shows on many residential streets. “When a road becomes flooded...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man accused of starving his dog
WAYLAND, Mo. — A report of a starving dog led to a felony charge against a northeast Missouri man. The alleged crime in Wayland, Missouri, was first reported in late October 2022, but charges weren't filed until last week. The suspect is Eric Ryan Morgan, 30, of Wayland. Morgan...
khqa.com
3 arrested after attempted burglary in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Three people on Wednesday were arrested after the Hannibal Police Department, HPD, was called to investigate an attempted burglary. Around 1:42 a.m. police were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Hope Street, where a homeowner gave a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 1, 2023
Robert Barnes (55) of Taylor MO, FTA Parking on Land of Another at 443 S 5th. Lodged 120/175. Megan J Woosley (34) of Quincy, citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle at 7th and Jefferson. NTA 120. Andrew R.J. Stockton, 18, of Quincy was arrested for DUI, Operating Uninsured Vehicle, and Improper...
khqa.com
22-year-old man shot in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after police say he shot a man after getting into a fight. The Quincy Police Department says at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 8th Street for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival,...
muddyrivernews.com
Hy-Vee at Harrison to be city’s second recycling drop-off spot
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council has approved an agreement with Hy-Vee to locate the city’s second recycling drop-off site at 1400 Harrison. Aldermen voted in September to eliminate curbside recycling as part of a cost-cutting measure. Beginning in March, residents who wish to recycle will have to take their materials to one of three sites located around the city.
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in rollover crash south of Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A rollover crash Thursday afternoon near Kirksville sent a northeast Missouri man to the hospital. The crash happened about one-half mile south of Kirksville just after 2 p.m. Stephen Snodgrass, 68, of Memphis, Mo., was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 63 when Missouri State Highway Patrol...
ktvo.com
1 driver injured in head-on Clark County crash
NEAR WAYLAND, Mo. — One person was only slightly hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in Clark County, Missouri. It happened just before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 136, three miles west of Wayland. State troopers said a sedan driven by Bradley Lovell, 25, of Kahoka, crossed the center...
Roseville bank robber sentenced to 12 years in federal prison
A Vandalia, Missouri, man was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison last month for robbing a Warren County bank in 2021. 59-year-old Brian P. Cook of Vandalia, Missouri, was sentenced to 144 months in the Bureau of Prisons followed by three years of supervised release. Cook was indicted...
khqa.com
Kahoka man injured in head-on crash
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Kahoka man on Tuesday received minor injuries after a head-on crash that happened around 6:42 in the morning. The wreck happened on U.S. 136 about three miles west of Wayland when a Ford Fusion, driven by Bradley Lovell, was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and hit an SUV head-on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
kttn.com
Northeast Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel and is ejected during crash
The Highway Patrol reports a Memphis man sustained minor injuries as the result of falling asleep while driving a sports utility vehicle, then being ejected from the vehicle near Kirksville on Thursday, January 5th. Emergency medical services took 68-year-old Stephen Snodgrass to Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. The SUV...
khqa.com
13-year-old boy seriously injured in UTV, pickup crash
LA PLATA, Mo. (KHQA) — A 13-year-old La Plata boy was seriously injured after his UTV failed to yield to a pickup and hit it, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report. The crash happened around 9:37 on Monday morning on U.S. 63 at Highway 156 in...
khqa.com
Two women arrested for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two women after an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department says Taylor Hicks, 26, and Lisa Guthrie, 44, were charged on December 6. Hicks is facing charges of two counts of delivering...
khqa.com
Mark Twain boyhood home hits fundraising goal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A successful fundraising event at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation has earned a $10,000 match from the Riedel Foundation. The event called “Spirits and Sarcasm” brought in nearly $28,000, easily qualifying for matching funds. “The fundraiser was a huge success, even exceeding...
kttn.com
Three injured, including two teenage girls, in crash north of Macon
Three people, including two teenage girls, received what the highway patrol called minor injuries when a vehicle struck a deer last night ten miles north of Macon. Each were taken by private auto to Samaritan Hospital. The driver was listed as 30-year-old Callie Watkins of Clarence. Her passengers were juveniles...
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800s
Garth Woodside Mansion Bed and Breakfast Inn, was built in 1871, near Hannibal, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. The John Garth House was built in 1871 close to Hannibal, Missouri (Ralls County). This two-and-a-half-story historic house carries the architectural style of Second Empire. The name of the architect.
Comments / 1