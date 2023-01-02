QUINCY — The Quincy City Council has approved an agreement with Hy-Vee to locate the city’s second recycling drop-off site at 1400 Harrison. Aldermen voted in September to eliminate curbside recycling as part of a cost-cutting measure. Beginning in March, residents who wish to recycle will have to take their materials to one of three sites located around the city.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO