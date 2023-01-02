The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year old woman. Adja Farouseck of Dover suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Farouseck is a 6’3 black woman who is about 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. The last location Farouseck was known to be in was the area of Maranatha Church–at 1235 E Division street–at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday January 2nd. Dover Police do not know what she was wearing at the time. If you have any information on where Farouseck is, please call 302-736-7111.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO