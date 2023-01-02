ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Delaware LIVE News

Jimmie Allen, Willis Lonzer to speak at DSU graduations

Country music star and Delaware native Jimmie Allen will be the keynote speaker for Delaware State University’s 2023 undergraduate commencement in May. Dr. Willis Lonzer, a 1990 graduate of DSU with more than two decades of work in global medical affairs and global pharmaceutical research and development, will be the keynote speaker for the History Black College and University’s graduate ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
MARYLAND STATE
kenosha.com

Kenosha Winter HarborMarket resumes Saturday

Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
KENOSHA, WI
WAVY News 10

Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Beginning Monday, Accomack County high school students will have a longer school day, a longer first semester and a longer school year. It comes after the Accomack County School Board was notified back in December by central office that an error had been found in how the district calculated state-mandated instructional time for high schools.
Cape Gazette

Preston Automotive Group acquires Midway Tire & Auto

Preston Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Midway Tire & Auto Dec. 29, adding the Lewes staple to its diverse book of Delmarva Peninsula businesses. Located at 18421 Coastal Highway, Midway has been serving the Sussex County area since the 1960s. Preston Automotive Group Chief Executive Officer and President David...
LEWES, DE
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Celebrating a delicious milestone

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. It’s no secret that I love Kenosha. I believe we have one of the best collections of locally...
KENOSHA, WI
Ocean City Today

Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments

Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
kenosha.com

Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
KENOSHA, WI
WDEL 1150AM

Lydia York sworn in as Del. State Auditor

Delaware has a new Auditor of Accounts. Democrat Lydia York, a longtime lawyer and accounting professional, was sworn in at Delaware State University in Dover Tuesday. York was the winner of the general election as well as a September Democratic primary. She entered the campaign in July and defeated previous state Auditor Kathy McGuiness in the September primary.
DELAWARE STATE
kenosha.com

Orthopaedics: You break it, we’ll fix it!

Healthy Connections is published by Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. Orthopaedic Surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical methods to treat sports injuries, spine diseases, musculoskeletal trauma, congenital disorders, and more. Dr. Alan Gegenheimer, Froedtert South Medical Group Orthopaedic Surgeon said, “We do a lot of shoulder, hip, and knee joint replacements and rotator cuff repairs, but we are prepared for anything.” He continued with confidence and compassion, “If you break it, we will fix it.”
Ocean City Today

Newly bid Ocean City beach franchises net $90K

Fourteen south end beach equipment rental franchises, and one midtown one, are set to add nearly $90,000 to the city’s coffers this season. On Tuesday, City Council members voted to approve bids from Patrick McLaughlin and Adrian Nemet, Drew Haugh, William Edmunds, Todd Burbage, Steve Pittler and Spiro Buas to sell chairs, umbrellas, boogie boards, surf mats and beach-based back rests at locations from the inlet to 24th Street for the next three years. Pittler also won a bid to take over a defaulted contract to sell beach equipment on 57th, 58th and 59th streets for one year.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Bonnie David appointed as master in Delaware Court of Chancery

The Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts announced Jan. 3 that Bonnie W. David has joined the Court of Chancery as a master in chancery, with chambers at the Court of Chancery Courthouse in Georgetown. Prior to joining the bench, David was a litigator in private practice with a focus...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Caroline County Corporal Dies

CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of it's own. On Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced the death of Corporal Lucas L. Nagel on December 31, 2022. The Office says CPL Nagel lost his battle with PTSD and took his own life. CPL...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
Milford LIVE News

Efforts underway to relocate homeless from Tent City property

In December, property located on East Masten’s Circle was sold to a developer who plans to build warehouse space. Unfortunately, the land has been the site of Tent City, a homeless encampment, for several years. The new owner plans to clear the land in early January, requiring the relocation of the homeless population who reside there, according to Martha Gery, ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Pine Haven residents pleading for help

Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
MILFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

GOLD ALERT: Dover Woman Missing

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year old woman. Adja Farouseck of Dover suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Farouseck is a 6’3 black woman who is about 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. The last location Farouseck was known to be in was the area of Maranatha Church–at 1235 E Division street–at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday January 2nd. Dover Police do not know what she was wearing at the time. If you have any information on where Farouseck is, please call 302-736-7111.
DOVER, DE
shoredailynews.com

Two new State Troopers assigned to Melfa Barracks

RICHMOND – After receiving more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management, the 34 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session were presented their diplomas today, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The members of the 138th Basic Session began their eight weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on Oct. 30, 2022.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

