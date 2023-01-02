Read full article on original website
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Jimmie Allen, Willis Lonzer to speak at DSU graduations
Country music star and Delaware native Jimmie Allen will be the keynote speaker for Delaware State University’s 2023 undergraduate commencement in May. Dr. Willis Lonzer, a 1990 graduate of DSU with more than two decades of work in global medical affairs and global pharmaceutical research and development, will be the keynote speaker for the History Black College and University’s graduate ... Read More
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
starpublications.online
Laurel School District presents promise of employment to seven seniors, future educators
In recognition of the current teacher shortage facing school districts across the country, the Laurel School District presented a promise of employment to seven Laurel seniors during its meeting on Dec. 14. The district’s teacher academy students were recognized during the November meeting. The students were asked to come back...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Winter HarborMarket resumes Saturday
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
WAVY News 10
Accomack County to add time, days to high school schedule for rest of school year
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Beginning Monday, Accomack County high school students will have a longer school day, a longer first semester and a longer school year. It comes after the Accomack County School Board was notified back in December by central office that an error had been found in how the district calculated state-mandated instructional time for high schools.
Cape Gazette
Preston Automotive Group acquires Midway Tire & Auto
Preston Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Midway Tire & Auto Dec. 29, adding the Lewes staple to its diverse book of Delmarva Peninsula businesses. Located at 18421 Coastal Highway, Midway has been serving the Sussex County area since the 1960s. Preston Automotive Group Chief Executive Officer and President David...
delawarepublic.org
Dover Motor Speedway's 'Gift of Lights' was a big success, and it will return in 2023
The recently completed ‘Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway’ saw thousands of visitors come through the Woodlands for the holidays. The drive-thru light show ran from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day with visitors seeing more than 60 scenes and 3 million lights. It was held on...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Celebrating a delicious milestone
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. It’s no secret that I love Kenosha. I believe we have one of the best collections of locally...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
WDEL 1150AM
Lydia York sworn in as Del. State Auditor
Delaware has a new Auditor of Accounts. Democrat Lydia York, a longtime lawyer and accounting professional, was sworn in at Delaware State University in Dover Tuesday. York was the winner of the general election as well as a September Democratic primary. She entered the campaign in July and defeated previous state Auditor Kathy McGuiness in the September primary.
kenosha.com
Orthopaedics: You break it, we’ll fix it!
Healthy Connections is published by Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. Orthopaedic Surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical methods to treat sports injuries, spine diseases, musculoskeletal trauma, congenital disorders, and more. Dr. Alan Gegenheimer, Froedtert South Medical Group Orthopaedic Surgeon said, “We do a lot of shoulder, hip, and knee joint replacements and rotator cuff repairs, but we are prepared for anything.” He continued with confidence and compassion, “If you break it, we will fix it.”
Ocean City Today
Newly bid Ocean City beach franchises net $90K
Fourteen south end beach equipment rental franchises, and one midtown one, are set to add nearly $90,000 to the city’s coffers this season. On Tuesday, City Council members voted to approve bids from Patrick McLaughlin and Adrian Nemet, Drew Haugh, William Edmunds, Todd Burbage, Steve Pittler and Spiro Buas to sell chairs, umbrellas, boogie boards, surf mats and beach-based back rests at locations from the inlet to 24th Street for the next three years. Pittler also won a bid to take over a defaulted contract to sell beach equipment on 57th, 58th and 59th streets for one year.
Cape Gazette
Bonnie David appointed as master in Delaware Court of Chancery
The Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts announced Jan. 3 that Bonnie W. David has joined the Court of Chancery as a master in chancery, with chambers at the Court of Chancery Courthouse in Georgetown. Prior to joining the bench, David was a litigator in private practice with a focus...
WMDT.com
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional welcomes first baby of 2023
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has announced their first baby of the new year. The Bosley family welcomed their daughter on New Years Day. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Caroline County Corporal Dies
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of it's own. On Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced the death of Corporal Lucas L. Nagel on December 31, 2022. The Office says CPL Nagel lost his battle with PTSD and took his own life. CPL...
Efforts underway to relocate homeless from Tent City property
In December, property located on East Masten’s Circle was sold to a developer who plans to build warehouse space. Unfortunately, the land has been the site of Tent City, a homeless encampment, for several years. The new owner plans to clear the land in early January, requiring the relocation of the homeless population who reside there, according to Martha Gery, ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Pine Haven residents pleading for help
Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT: Dover Woman Missing
The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year old woman. Adja Farouseck of Dover suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Farouseck is a 6’3 black woman who is about 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. The last location Farouseck was known to be in was the area of Maranatha Church–at 1235 E Division street–at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday January 2nd. Dover Police do not know what she was wearing at the time. If you have any information on where Farouseck is, please call 302-736-7111.
shoredailynews.com
Two new State Troopers assigned to Melfa Barracks
RICHMOND – After receiving more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management, the 34 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session were presented their diplomas today, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The members of the 138th Basic Session began their eight weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on Oct. 30, 2022.
