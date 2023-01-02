ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

96.9 WOUR

Utica Cops Arrest Teen Possibly Linked To Monday’s Homicide

Utica Police are releasing details of the arrest of a teen who may have been involved in or have information about Monday night's murder on Seymour Ave. Officers who were near the shooting scene on an unrelated call heard the gunfire Monday night and drove to toward the sound of the gun shots, police said. While at Square Street and Seymour Ave, officers spotted a light green minivan and observed the vehicle was moving erratically, police said.
UTICA, NY
waer.org

Hours long police stand off on Shuart Avenue ends with arrest

A 14-hour stand-off with Syracuse police ended early Tuesday around 2 a.m. The altercation occurred because a man pointed a long gun at residents on Shuart Avenue in Syracuse. Officers first responded to 407 Shuart Ave. a little before 10 a.m. on Monday and identified 44-year-old Corey Gray. The police department’s SWAT team then responded with crisis negotiators.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Mohawk Stabbing Victim Critical, Woman Charged with Attempted Murder

A 26-year-old Mohawk woman is listed in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. New York State Police are still investigating but say troopers responded to a residence at 30 Main Street just after 2:30 p.m. where they found Tkeyah LaPlante who had been stabbed in the chest. LaPlante was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica where she remains hospitalized.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
cnycentral.com

Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges

New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
SOLVAY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal Erie Street crash in Utica kills 88yr-old pedestrian

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal accident on January 4th has claimed the life of an 88-year-old pedestrian. Around 5:20 am on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1100 block of Erie Street after receiving reports of a man, who was identified as 88-year-old Francis Piejko of Utica, lying on the side of the road.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

14-year-old shot in the hand in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police found a 14-year-old shot in the hand after responding to a shooting with injuries call yesterday. On Tuesday, January 3 at 1:28 a.m. in the 500 Block of Delaware Street, Police found the 14-year-old male shot in the hand. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and Police say […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Warrant served results in weapons and narcotics arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A warrant served in Ithaca yesterday resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons, with more charges expected for other people. Yesterday shortly before Noon, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person […]
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD: Seymour Ave shooting leaves one dead & one in critical condition

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a shooting that occurred on Seymour Ave on January 2nd has left one man dead and another in critical condition. According to police, around 10:35 pm on Monday, officers who were already on the scene of another unrelated...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY

