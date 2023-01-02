Read full article on original website
Utica Cops Arrest Teen Possibly Linked To Monday’s Homicide
Utica Police are releasing details of the arrest of a teen who may have been involved in or have information about Monday night's murder on Seymour Ave. Officers who were near the shooting scene on an unrelated call heard the gunfire Monday night and drove to toward the sound of the gun shots, police said. While at Square Street and Seymour Ave, officers spotted a light green minivan and observed the vehicle was moving erratically, police said.
Hours long police stand off on Shuart Avenue ends with arrest
A 14-hour stand-off with Syracuse police ended early Tuesday around 2 a.m. The altercation occurred because a man pointed a long gun at residents on Shuart Avenue in Syracuse. Officers first responded to 407 Shuart Ave. a little before 10 a.m. on Monday and identified 44-year-old Corey Gray. The police department’s SWAT team then responded with crisis negotiators.
Mohawk Stabbing Victim Critical, Woman Charged with Attempted Murder
A 26-year-old Mohawk woman is listed in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. New York State Police are still investigating but say troopers responded to a residence at 30 Main Street just after 2:30 p.m. where they found Tkeyah LaPlante who had been stabbed in the chest. LaPlante was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica where she remains hospitalized.
Camillus man arrested after stealing box truck and crashing into police car
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus Police have arrested a man after he allegedly was involved in a domestic incident and ran away to steal a box truck, led the police on a chase and crashed into one of their vehicles. The Camillus Police arrested the 23-year-old man of Camillus on January 4 after they […]
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
Utica Police Officers hear gunshots, arrive on scene to two fatally injured men
UTICA, N.Y. — A shooting in Utica late Monday night has left one dead and one in critical condition. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Utica Police Patrol officers on the scene of an unrelated call heard numerous shots fired coming from the area of the 1200 block of Seymore Ave.
Utica man accused of threatening his children, their mother with gun during argument
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened his children and their mother with a handgun on Jan. 3. The incident happened at a home on Mohawk Street just before 10 a.m. According to Utica police, the woman said she and her children’s father,...
Police chase vehicle linked to weapon and drug investigation; driver taken into custody
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A male driver, who was in a suspected vehicle, has been taken into custody after Syracuse Police chased him in a failed attempt to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 3 around 3:37 p.m. The vehicle, which was identified being a part of a weapon and drug investigation, did not […]
Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges
New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
Arson, assault, auto stripping: 196 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 6 and Jan. 2, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks.
Fatal Erie Street crash in Utica kills 88yr-old pedestrian
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal accident on January 4th has claimed the life of an 88-year-old pedestrian. Around 5:20 am on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1100 block of Erie Street after receiving reports of a man, who was identified as 88-year-old Francis Piejko of Utica, lying on the side of the road.
14-hour standoff near James and Teall ends with Syracuse man in police custody
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was taken into custody early Tuesday, more than 14 hours after he barricaded himself inside his house on Shuart Avenue, city police said. Corey Gray, 44, of 407 Shuart Ave., is now facing menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Man dies at Syracuse hospital after being shot in Utica, another man in critical condition
Utica, N.Y. -- Two 25-year-old men were shot in Utica Monday night, police said. One man died after being transferred to a Syracuse hospital. The other man remains in critical condition. William Morris, 25, of Utica, died after being shot in the head, according to a news release from Utica...
Camillus man hits deputy’s car with stolen box truck during pursuit, police say
Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus man hit a patrol car Wednesday evening after getting into a pursuit, police said. Chad Czapliki-Sandford, 23, was arrested and charged with a felony and multiple misdemeanors, Camillus police spokesperson Capt. James Nightingale said. Camillus police officers were responding to a domestic incident around...
14-year-old shot in the hand in Syracuse shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police found a 14-year-old shot in the hand after responding to a shooting with injuries call yesterday. On Tuesday, January 3 at 1:28 a.m. in the 500 Block of Delaware Street, Police found the 14-year-old male shot in the hand. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and Police say […]
Warrant served results in weapons and narcotics arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A warrant served in Ithaca yesterday resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons, with more charges expected for other people. Yesterday shortly before Noon, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person […]
UPD: Seymour Ave shooting leaves one dead & one in critical condition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a shooting that occurred on Seymour Ave on January 2nd has left one man dead and another in critical condition. According to police, around 10:35 pm on Monday, officers who were already on the scene of another unrelated...
16-year-old stabbed at gas station with 100 people around
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed at a Sunoco gas station at the corner of James and North State Street on Sunday, January 1. Syracuse Police say she was stabbed during a fight where there were around 100 people in the parking lot. During the fight, people were shouting and pushing one […]
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
14-year-old recovering after getting shot in the hand early Tuesday in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded early Tuesday morning to the 500 block of Delaware Street in the Skunk City neighborhood for a shooting with injuries call. At the scene, officers located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the hand, police said. The victim was brought to...
