Dover, NH

B98.5

Two Tractor Trailers Collide On Maine Turnpike

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 8:05 AM. The press release explains that a box truck operated by 22 year old Manuel Depina-Gonolves, of Boston, was traveling southbound when he crashed into a fully loaded cement truck. Depina-Gonolves was...
KITTERY, ME
manchesterinklink.com

Myrtle Street fire caused by campfire inside unoccupied house

MANCHESTER, NH – A smoldering campfire inside an unoccupied house brought firefighters to Myrtle Street Thursday morning. At 11:45 a.m. calls came in for smoke visible from the rear of 27 Myrtle St. Arriving crews confirmed there was a fire in the single-family home and Battalion Chief Jon Fosher called for a working fire bringing additional apparatus and personnel to the scene.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for hit-and-run driver in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The incident took place at the Sunoco Gas Station on Nashua Road at around 6:20 p.m. on January 1. Police say the male suspect was...
LONDONDERRY, NH
newportdispatch.com

New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua

NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle crashes into New Hampshire state police cruiser in Merrimack County

BOW — The New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 north in the town of Bow this morning. According to the report, Michael Dimattia, 31 of Concord, New Hampshire, was operating a 1999 Nissan and attempting to merge into the middle lane.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Crews work to restore power to hundreds on Lake Winnipesaukee islands

MEREDITH, N.H. — New Hampshire utility companies are still trying to restore power to some homes that were knocked out during a storm that hit Christmas weekend. The homes are on islands on Lake Winnipesaukee, making power restoration efforts difficult, utility officials said. New Hampshire Electric Co-op said it...
MEREDITH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

