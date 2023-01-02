Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
WBOC
Ocean Pines Skatepark Closed Due to Vandalism
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Skatepark in Maryland is temporarily closed due to vandalism. Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said the intention is to reopen the park after the repairs have been completed. “While we’re making necessary repairs, the rules sign will be replaced, and the...
WMDT.com
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional welcomes first baby of 2023
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has announced their first baby of the new year. The Bosley family welcomed their daughter on New Years Day. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
First Baby of 2023 at TidalHealth Nanticoke
SEAFORD, Del. - TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital welcomed Thiago Sebastián-Ramirez as the hospital's first baby of 2023. The baby boy was born at 2:04 a.m. on Jan. 3 to Rosalinda Ramirez-Ramirez and Marvin Sebastián-Lopez. Thiago weighed seven pounds and was 21 inches long. Gifts provided to the First Baby...
WBOC
Plans to Repair a Crisfield Cornerstone
CRISFIELD, Md. -- Right now, the Tangier Sound is visible through missing wooden planks on the South side pier, which makes one thing clear. A portion of the Crisfield City Dock is not in good shape. "My biggest concern is getting the dock repaired," said Tim Howlett. Howlett, who lives...
WBOC
Second Annual Beebe Goes Purple Event Raises over $85,000
LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare has announced it raised $85,186 for the facility's Go Purple Fund last fall through its 2nd annual Guest Bartending Event. Beebe Goes Purple at the Starboard in Dewey Beach raised funds for awareness, education, prevention and recovery related to the opioid epidemic in Sussex County. Since...
WBOC
Multiple Killed in Morning Crash
DENTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are still on scene for a deadly crash near Denton this morning. Details are limited at this time but, Maryland State Police say the crash happened on Rt. 404 at Bullock Road. Multiple people were killed, according to MSP. All lanes are closed in both directions between Rt. 16 and Noble Road.
WBOC
Four Dead in Caroline County Crash
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed four lives, including a 6-year-old child. Maryland State Police say it happened on Wednesday around 9:05 a.m. on Route 404, east of Bullock Road. Investigators say a Jeep driven by Vanity Lenetta Teagle, 36, of Bridgeville was driving east when it drifted into the westbound lane of Route 404, crashing head-on into a Toyota.
WBOC
Ocean Pines Skate Park Closed Indefinitely
OCEAN PINES, Md. -- The Ocean Pines Skate Park has been closed indefinitely due to vandalism. The recent closure has caused growing frustration among many in the community. As you walk up to the skate park, you're greeted with several signs that read "no trespassing, skate park closed indefinitely". Joseph...
WBOC
Rehoboth Beach Adds Traffic Calming Measures to Munson Street
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- After months of complaints from neighbors of Rehoboth Beach's Munson St. regarding speeding and reckless drivers, the town has painted yellow lines on the street as a traffic calming measure. Chris Galanty, who has lived on Munson St. for five years, first brought forth the issue...
WBOC
New Technology For Cambridge Police Is Called Shot Spotter
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - New technology in Cambridge keeps police on constant guard for gunfire in the community. The technology is called "Shot Spotter." Sensors along the neighborhoods and community detect gunfire anywhere. When there is gunfire, Cambridge Police get a message to dispatch and a ping on their phone through an app. The police are able to locate the exact area and the amount of shots that were fired.
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
WBOC
Seaford Businesses Look Forward to Nylon Capital Shopping Center Redevelopment
SEAFORD, Del. -- Those working at the few remaining businesses in Seaford's Nylon Capital Shopping Center are looking forward to the shopping center's redevelopment and have their own ideas for what is to come. Last month, Governor John Carney announced that public and private investment, worth $60 million, is going...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Ocean City MD You Must Try
Are you ready to try some of the best restaurants in Ocean City? The mouthwatering menus and impeccable locations of these restaurants are sure to leave you speechless! Ocean City is known for its boardwalk, delicious salt water taffy, and for being the White Marlin Capital of the World. This...
WMDT.com
Seaford intersection becoming a 4-way stop
SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, DelDOT is working to reduce the number of accidents happening at the intersection of Cannon Road and Wesley Church Road. In a recent study, they reported 25 crashes and they say part of the reason is the angle. Now DelDOT stepping in to add 2 more stop signs to keep the community safe. “Convert it to an all-way stop. All 4 directions will need to come to a complete stop to hopefully reduce the number of crashes that we are seeing at this intersection going forward,” says C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations with the Delaware Department of Transportation.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for man wanted for home improvement fraud
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges. We’re told a substantial amount of time has passed since Richardson received payments to install several inground pools, however, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victims’ phone calls. Police say he operates under the business name “Advanced Pool Systems”.
starpublications.online
Laurel School District presents promise of employment to seven seniors, future educators
In recognition of the current teacher shortage facing school districts across the country, the Laurel School District presented a promise of employment to seven Laurel seniors during its meeting on Dec. 14. The district’s teacher academy students were recognized during the November meeting. The students were asked to come back...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED-18390 HUDSON RD~MILTON
18390 Hudson Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ STEPS TO BIKE TRAILS, AND A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO LEWES & REHOBOTH BEACHES. Wonderfully kept, large 2 story home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is nestled onto this partially wooded lot. Inside you will find a cozy gas burning stove in the family room, kitchen that features great floor plan for cooking with extra prep space and an abundance of cabinets for storage. First floor features 3 bedrooms, which includes large primary bedroom and bath! Looking to entertain? The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the bonus room/game room is being sold with the pool table and is perfect for your guests to have fun, relax, and have privacy of their own. Trex Decking and Screened porch lets you enjoy the great outdoors while looking out to your wooded lot line and fully fenced in yard. Detached garage makes for a great shop as it has electricity, heating and air conditioning, and so much more! Additional features of the home include dual zone heating/air conditioning with gas back up, outside shower, rv hookup, generator, on demand water heater, landscaped yard with irrigation, floored attic storage, and large circular driveway that can easily fit 6+ cars. If you are looking for a large home, with no HOA fees and only country restrictions this is one you will want to see! Schedule your appointment today.
WBOC
UMES Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center Receives $1.5M in Federal Funding
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Historic Kiah Hall at University of Maryland Eastern Shore will soon house an expansion of the University's Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center. $1.5 million dollars in federal grant funding for the program was recently announced by Maryland's U.S. Senators. Orlena Wilkes, part owner of Squeaky's Cafe in...
WBOC
Drug Bust in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has arrested 3 suspects after an investigation into drugs reportedly distributed from an apartment complex on Adams Avenue in Salisbury. 20 year-old Rusaan Holland, 24 year-old Esaias Collins, and 22 year-old Taronn Rounds were taken into custody on December 30th. The Sheriff's Office...
