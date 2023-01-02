ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natickreport.com

Sneak peek at Redi, Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary

Victor Chiang, CEO and Co-founder of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary, says one of Redi‘s big challenges as it opens its doors this Friday from noon-7pm at Cloverleaf Mall (321 Speen St.) “is just getting the word out.” Some traditional forms of marketing and advertising, such as TV and radio spots on federally-regulated networks, are forbidden in this new Massachusetts industry.
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

Top 10 things to do in Natick, Mass. in 2023

We’ve updated our popular “Top 10 things to do in Natick” page to remind everyone of how much the town has to offer. From hiking and bird watching at Mass Audubon’s Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary, to catching some culture at The Center for Arts in Natick, or visiting the Natick History Museum (currently by appointment only) inside the Bacon Free Library, there’s plenty to do and see in Natick.
NATICK, MA
Boston Globe

Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?

As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Westborough Police increasing patrols after 5 break-ins in 48 hour span

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are increasing patrols across one Worcester County town after several businesses and homes were broken into in the last two days. Westborough Police say they’re investigating five commercial and residential break-ins within a 48 hour period from Monday to Wednesday. Officers responding to Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street found the restaurant was ransacked, according to police, with an unidentified amount of money taken.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Kray Plates popular takeout no longer a secret in Hyde Park

BOSTON - If you don't look closely, you might not even see it. There's a tiny takeout spot in Hyde Park that features Haitian and Jamaican food and has a cult following.Kray Plates is a takeout spot run out of another restaurant, Gourmet Fish. It is an underground, virtual movement of people who love Krayla Brice's cooking."Food is just like a big part of my family," she told WBZ-TV. "My mom is Haitian and then my dad is Jamaican."Krayla pairs that background to make Haitian-Jamaican-inspired dishes with Haitian Epis, garlic, herbs, parsley, scallion and seasonings."You blend it up and make...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew

WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
miltonscene.com

Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7

Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
MILTON, MA
natickreport.com

Martin Luther King, Jr. community celebration in Natick on Jan. 16

Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by attending a program on Jan. 16 at 10am in person or online that will feature performances from student groups, Middle and High School MLK Day Creative Contest winners, community leaders and partners, Interfaith Clergy representatives, a keynote address, and more.
NATICK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy