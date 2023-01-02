Read full article on original website
Related
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Dozens of Christian graves toppled, defaced in historic Jerusalem cemetery: 'Clear hate crime'
Roughly 30 Christian graves were vandalized inside a historic cemetery in Jerusalem, and local authorities described the desecration as a "clear hate crime" that has led to two arrests.
Comments / 0