Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
WCPO
'It's bigger than football': Zac Taylor speaks for first time about Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI — After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the first thing Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Bills coach Sean McDermott told him was that he needed to be at the hospital with Hamlin. "'I need to...
WCPO
'We're not alone in this': Processing the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI — Behind the brick walls of Crossroads Uptown Tuesday, dozens of people prayed for a miracle. The church held a special service for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the game against the Bengals Monday night. “We thought it'd be...
WCPO
Will fans get refunds after Bengals-Bills cancellation
CINCINNATI — The Bills-Bengals game that was postponed Monday night will not be rescheduled. Those in the stands at Paycor Stadium when Damar Hamlin collapsed paid hundreds and, in some cases, even thousands of dollars for tickets. Now, many fans are wondering if they will be able to get any of that money back.
WCPO
2nd graders make cards for Damar Hamlin after Bills safety goes into cardiac arrest during MNF
CINCINNATI — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition, students at a Mount Lookout elementary school are hoping to spread some joy and well wishes for Hamlin and his family. Second graders in Beth Martin's class at the Kilgour School broke out their glue stickers, markers...
WCPO
'I'm in a good place': Tee Higgins speaks for first time since MNF, in contact with Damar Hamlin's mom
CINCINNATI — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he's "in a good place" following a positive update on Damar Hamlin's health. Higgins was the last person to have contact with Hamlin before he went into cardiac arrest. While the Buffalo Bills safety is still in critical condition at UC Medical Center, doctors said Hamlin is awake and his neurological function is intact. He has been able to hold and grip his family's hands and communicate with doctors through writing.
WCPO
'A very emotional 48 hours': Joe Burrow, DJ Reader speak for first time since Damar Hamlin collapse
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and D.J. Reader both spoke at a news conference Wednesday, the first time any Bengals players have spoken publicly since Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Burrow, who spoke first, said the situation was "very, very scary." "(There was)...
