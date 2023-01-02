ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 of Lily Collins' 'Emily in Paris' season 3 outfits, ranked from least to most memorable

By Esme Mazzeo
 3 days ago
Lily Collins in "Emily in Paris."

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix; Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix; Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

  • Emily wears nearly 50 outfits throughout "Emily in Paris" season three.
  • 16 of them are memorable for both good and bad reasons.
  • Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Emily in Paris" season three.
16. Emily's swimsuit on episode five is a lot of gingham to handle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOtxk_0k11XaJU00
Lily Collins in a green gingham bathing suit on episode five.

Netflix

It'd be a lie to say that any of Emily's (Lily Collins) outfits on season three of "Emily in Paris" are a complete mess. But her green gingham Leslie Amon bathing suit on episode five is a lot of gingham to handle, though our protagonist is no stranger to it.

Her white L.G.R Twiga sunglasses and Tod's Raffia buckle flat sandals give the outfit a slight old-Hollywood feel and tone it down. But it's one-note overall and ultimately doesn't deserve as much attention as some of her other ensembles. The bathing suit also has a similar vibe to a blue polka dot dress that she wears on the very next episode that's easier to look at but not daring at all.

15. Her orange H&M dress on episode four is very loud.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwGiD_0k11XaJU00
18. Lily Collins in an H&M dress on "Emily in Paris."

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Emily makes quite the statement on episode four while touring Paris in an IRIS APFEL X H&M RARE Orange Flounce Embordered Hemmed Short Leaves Tunic Dress . It's saved from being a disaster by Maison Skorpios turquoise metallic knee-high boots, which certainly make it memorable.

14. Emily's Louis Vuitton skirt on episode three is cheapened by denim.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCKV5_0k11XaJU00
Lily Collins in a Louis Vuitton skirt in "Emily in Paris."

Netflix; Netflix

Emily's Louis Vuitton Colorblock Leather Mini Skirt from episode three is so gorgeous I'm not mad that it's not currently available to the public. She pairs it with a red midi cutout top and rounds out the look with purple suede Gianvito Rossi over-the-knee boots.

The denim jacket she wears over the top sometimes cheapens the look.

13. Her checkered fringe look on episode five is just busy enough.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3BZc_0k11XaJU00
Lily Collins wearing Balmain on episode five.

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix; Netflix

Somehow, Emily pulls off both a black-and-white houndstooth pattern and fringe at Alfie's (Lucien Laviscount) party on episode five. She's wearing Balmain head-to-toe , which is exactly why it works. The romper and jacket aren't currently available to the public.

They epitomize Emily's sense of style by allowing her to be bold and tasteful at the same time, but not everyone could pull it off.

12. She wears a bold print well on episode seven.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2S1O_0k11XaJU00
Lily Collins wearing a bold print on "Emily In Paris."

Netflix; Netflix

Emily paired a Mary Katrantzou vintage print shift dress with a color-blocked windbreaker from Tod's and her Purple suade Gianvito Rossi over-the-knee boots during an outing with her colleagues on episode seven.

The resulting vibe is slightly futuristic and a refreshing reminder that Emily's fashion risks often succeed.

11. Not many people can pull off a multi-colored neon jacket as Emily did.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrdIz_0k11XaJU00
Lily Collins wearing a multi-colored blazer on "Emily in Paris."

Netflix; Netflix

Emily wears a multi-colored, checkered Mira Mikati jacket over a striped shirt to the office on episode five. The matching shorts would've been too much, even for her. But "Emily In Paris" costume designer  Marylin Fitoussi wisely chose cobalt Argent stretch wool trousers instead.

The look is an acquired taste for sure, and I wouldn't have chosen the Pierre Hardy Alpha colour-block tote bag to go with it, but the neon suit is definitely impossible to forget.

10. Her first metallic look is either a mess or a success.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYsMf_0k11XaJU00
Lily Collins wearing a neon and metallic outfit on "Emily in Paris."

Netflix; Netflix

On the first episode of the season, one of Emily's first outfits is an Essentiel Antwerp Cadaques Multicolor Jumper, a Dundas metalic Tanner skirt, and Maison Skorpios Adriana 90 Leather Tall Boots in a shade of green.

The outfit is a lot of pattern, color, and shine to handle together. Viewers probably either love or hate this look — I happen to love it.

9. Emily wears two black looks in episode eight; one is clearly better than the other.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBkKz_0k11XaJU00
Lily Collins wearing a little black dress on "Emily in Paris."

Netflix; Netflix

Emily takes a much-needed break from all of the color she wears this season on episode eight. She wore black twice and I like the Mochino buckle-trim pointed-shoulder mini dress better than the Andrew Gn pointed-shoulder cropped jacket .

Both pieces have a pointed shoulder, which is reminiscent of the '80s. But the buckle detail on the dress makes it bolder. Plus, the cutout in the back is absolutely stunning.

8. Her first look of the season is better without the jacket.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBtNe_0k11XaJU00
Collins' opening look on "Emily in Paris" season 3.

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix ;Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

If anyone can pull off feathers it's Emily Cooper (and Collins). But to keep it short and sweet, the MAGDA BUTRYM printed cutout georgette minidress has enough stunning detail without the feathery jacket that was custom-made by Fitoussi .

7. Emily's velvet blazer toward the end of the season is pitch-perfect.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UShuP_0k11XaJU00

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix; Netflix

Emily wore a velvet Balmain blazer on episode eight, and while it's not exactly a "power suit," it's arguably her best "power look" of the season. Paired with her sparkly shoes (which I sadly can't locate online), Emily gives off "Cinderella in the boardroom vibes" and I cosign them.

6. Balmain is the star of "Emily in Paris" season three.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khhrc_0k11XaJU00
Lily Collins wearing a Balmain dress on "Emily in Paris."

MARIE ETCHEGOYEN/NETFLIX

Balmain makes its third showing on this list for the black, white, and silver striped print long-sleeve mini dress that Emily wears to an event on episode eight. The circular pattern on the chest gives it just enough edge to get attention. The statement shoulders also give the dress some extra character that helped it stay on my mind long after the party was over.

5. Emily gives a simple dress some "flounce" in Provence.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5tx9_0k11XaJU00
Lily Collins wearing a floral dress on "Emily in Paris."

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Th e Giuseppi Di Morabito floral-print corset mini dress that Emily wears in Provence on episode six is lovely. It would also be forgettable if not for the H&M flounced jacket paired with it. The look is proof that accessories are often essential.

4. Her paisley print jacket on episode four steals the show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWfWV_0k11XaJU00
Lily Collins wearing a paisley print jacket on "Emily in Paris" season three.

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

It's unclear what Collins is wearing underneath this Miu Miu Green Paisley Printed Silk and Wool Coat while filming episode four, but it doesn't matter. Statment pieces like this one that can stop someone in their tracks are why some viewers watch "Emily in Paris" for the fashion, not the narrative.

3. Small details make Emily's floral finale dress unique.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfnYF_0k11XaJU00
Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins in "Emily in Paris."

Netflix

Emily wore a Giambattista Valli Pink Floral Couture Gown from the fall 2019 collection to Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille's (Camille Razat) wedding. It's so exclusive, it's not even available to the public .

Small details like the statement frill collar, bell sleeves, and a train set this dress apart from a typical floral dress worn by any wedding guest. I hate to say it, but she outshined the bride.

2. The dress she wears to watch Mindy perform outshines almost every other outfit of the season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syc7i_0k11XaJU00
Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins on "Emily in Paris."

Netflix

Emily's Paco Rabanne mesh dress in silver has a stunning pink ombre effect. The button detail and high neckline also give the garment a distinct personality. It's somehow sequined, fun, and elegant at once — a rare feat.

She doesn't quite outshine Mindy's (Ashley Park) Thierry Mugler neon yellow illusion shaping bodysuit and matching MUGLER Mesh-paneled stirrup leggings, though. That's for the best since Mindy is the star of the show that night in episode three.

1. Emily's zebra print structured jacket is obviously the most memorable piece she wears.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9H0f_0k11XaJU00
Lily Collins wearing the zebra print jacket shooting "Emily in Paris."

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Love it or hate it, Emily's Dolce & Gabbana zebra print jacquard structured jacket certainly turned heads on episode two when she attended Pierre Cadault's (Jean-Christophe Bouvet) event.

I think it had good reason to. The black and silver zebra print is bold but refined and the structure of the jacket adds sophistication to the look. Emily's fashion choices succeed the most when they're calculated risks, as this one appears to be. She's a walking reminder that fashion is art.

"Emily in Paris" is available to stream now on Netflix.

