Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell's 'Evil Dead' movies ranked worst to best

Jane Levy as Mia in 2013's "Evil Dead," and Bruce Campbell as Deadite Ash in "Evil Dead II." Sony Pictures Releasing/Rosebud Releasing Company

Director Sam Raimi kicked off the "Evil Dead" franchise back in 1981.

It's since spawned a number of comics, several games, and a TV series.

Insider has ranked all four movies from worst to best ahead of 2023's "Evil Dead Rise."

When Sam Raimi unleashed "The Evil Dead" on the world back in 1981 he probably had no idea that he was creating one of the most infamous horror franchises of all time.

The unrelenting terror of the necronomicon and the deadites led to several sequels that push the series in bizarre directions, usually with Ash Williams ( Bruce Campbell ) at their mercy.

All four movies are groundbreaking, terrifying, odd, and downright brilliant — but they definitely vary in quality.

But with Lee Cronin's "Evil Dead Rise" coming to theaters in 2023, it's time to rank the "Evil Dead" movies from worst to best.

Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams holding a shotgun. Universal Pictures

4. "Army of Darkness" (1992)

Alright, "Army of Darkness" being ranked at the bottom doesn't mean that it's a bad film, but it doesn't exactly fit in the same box as the other chapters in the "Evil Dead" story.

But it's an undeniably fun ride as it balances the absurd horror with wacky comedy, and Bruce Campbell has a lot of fun with the fish-out-of-water comedy of Ash being trapped in the middle ages.

It's also got a few memorable one-liners, like, "This is my boomstick!" and "Hail to the king, baby." But its reliance on slapstick does get a little tiresome toward the end.

Yes, it's all tongue-in-cheek, but it's disappointing that Raimi didn't add a few solid jump-scares or genuinely intense moments like in his previous two films. That being said, it's impressive that he committed to letting "Army of Darkness" be as wild as possible.

It also helped set the tone for the franchise going forward into other mediums like the comics and games, as well as the "Ash vs. the Evil Dead" TV series.

But let's face it, it's just not scary.

Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams with a chainsaw attached to his arm in "Evil Dead II." Rosebud Releasing Company

3. "Evil Dead II" (1987)

When it comes to "Evil Dead II," Sam Raimi went back to the drawing board. The director essentially remade the first film, but with some stark differences and wild new effects.

Raimi dials the mayhem up a notch right from the start, as Ash is forced to fight his deadite girlfriend Linda (Denise Bixler) again, shortly before being forced to cut off his own hand. It quickly lets fans know that they're in for a wild ride, and it only gets more entertaining from there.

The gratuitous gore and guts make this a lot of fun for gorehounds, while also boasting a sharply funny script that balances horror and humor in equal measure.

It's clear that Raimi had realized that he wanted "Evil Dead" to be a wacky adventure, and he revels in weird obscenities all the way through.

Let's face it, a man strapping a chainsaw to the bloody stump of where his hand should be a ridiculous concept, and yet, it just works.

A lot of that is down to the direction, but also because Campbell's cocksure performance and the unhinged demons create a truly fun atmosphere inside the terror.

Although "Army of Darkness" really goes down the rabbit hole of this absurd universe and embraces humor in a bigger way, "Evil Dead II" is a perfect horror comedy.

Jane Levy as Deadite Mia in 2013's "Evil Dead." Sony Pictures Releasing

2. "Evil Dead" (2013)

"Don't Breathe" director Fede Alvarez reinvigorated the franchise with 2013's "Evil Dead." Its place in the timeline is a little weird because it's half a remake and half a sequel. It doesn't give us a new Ash Williams, but it follows very similar beats to the 1981 original.

That being said, it brings a nasty flair to the screen that makes it a truly disturbing watch. It takes everything audiences remember from the original and pumps it with a paranoid, disgusting atmosphere that just gets what makes the series so great in the first place. The reimagined tree scene will make anyone squirm, that's for sure.

Jane Levy carries the film as Mia, who becomes the deadites' vessel after battling her own internal demons for quite some time.

It's bizarre because she's both villain and protagonist for most of the film, and Alvarez manages to strike a perfect balance between the two.

The 2013 film is arguably the most visceral entry in the franchise, and it's certainly the goriest thanks to some gnarly special effects and that blood-drenched ending.

It's a shame Levy didn't get to come back for more adventures because it would've been great to get some pay off of the end credits scene with Bruce Campbell uttering his immortal line: "Groovy."

Thankfully, Levy makes the most of her time in the depraved movie, and she's definitely an underrated final girl in the pantheon of horror movie survivors.

Ellen Sandweiss as Cheryl Williams in "The Evil Dead." New Line Cinema

1. "The Evil Dead" (1981)

1981's "The Evil Dead" is the original, so of course, it was going to nab the top spot. Sam Raimi's iconic film showed the world what he was capable of, and introduced audiences to a new type of grubby, gross, zombie movie.

While other zombie movies like "Night of the Living Dead" and its various sequels gave theatergoers hordes of the slow, shuffling undead , Raimi's deadites are demonic and relish the opportunity to torture Ash and his friends in a brutal fashion.

The ankle scene in particular is enough to make anyone wince, and the original tree scene is still incredibly disturbing. Of course, the practical effects look a little dated now, but they're arguably even more impressive because the film was made on an incredibly tight budget.

"The Evil Dead" is also where Raimi also debuted his signature move: the swooping camera shot. It's a foreboding treat because it puts the audience in the deadites' viewpoint as they prey upon their victims.

And the style gives us one of the best final moments in horror history, as Ash's fate is left ambiguous when he gets attacked in the morning.

It'll be interesting to see what Lee Cronin brings to the table with "Evil Dead Rise," and where it fits in with the ranking when it arrives in theaters on April 21, 2023.