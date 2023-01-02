ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

goldrushcam.com

Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today

January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Gallery: Much needed rain scatters rainbows throughout the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Folks around the Valley have taken it upon themselves to look beyond the rain and instead marvel at a few rainbows. FOX26 viewers have submitted their pictures of rainbows that were seen scattered across the valley Thursday. Do you have any weather-related videos or photos...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet) and a flood watch in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. The wet-weather set […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The City of Fresno prepares for the next storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Tuesday’s break between rainstorms, City of Fresno crews spent the day surveying the damage left behind and preparing for the rain expected to pour down on the valley floor on Wednesday and Thursday.   “Limbs down from trees, flooding issues, clearing drains, a lot of this week’s effort is from clean up, […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Highway 168 reopens after being shut down by rockslide

PRATHER, Calif. (FOX26) — Caltrans has reopened Highway 168 at the bottom of the four-lane. A rockslide forced its closure on Saturday. Geologists spent the day evaluating the rockslide. The agency says a scaling team rappelled down and removed loose rocks. A temporary concrete barrier was placed adjacent to...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 And Tenaya Lodge

FISH CAMP–The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic collision has occurred on Highway 41 near Tenaya Lodge. A single vehicle is involved with no injuries being reported. All parties are out of the vehicle which is reportedly 50 feet down a cliff. We will update this article as...
FISH CAMP, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
MARIPOSA, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno County declares emergency over hospital overcrowding

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to adopt a resolution proclaiming a local emergency because of hospital overcrowding. The problem is due in part to the recent closure of Madera Community Hospital in addition to a surge in COVID, flu and RSV cases.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yosemite.com

Chasing History: Three Days On The Mariposa Gold Rush Trail

Of all the gold rush towns in California, none has a richer history than Mariposa. Nestled in the Sierra foothills along the historic Golden Chain Highway (Hwy 49), Mariposa serves as the gateway to Yosemite National Park while boasting deep ties to native cultures and immigrants alike. From the Miwuk...
MARIPOSA, CA
webisjericho.com

Ash Irvine’s Paranormal Paragraphs: Fresno Nightcrawlers

In this iteration of the paranormal paragraphs, we are straying from our usual exploration into a paranormal encounter to a paranormal creature feature. This feature will be about the Fresno Nightcrawlers, an odd and quite peculiar life form first documented in 2007, since then, the Fresno Nightcrawlers have gained a tremendous amount of internet fame.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims retires, gives final sign off

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims has officially retired from her position and gave her final sign off Monday morning. Margaret Mims was the first female sheriff for Fresno County, serving 16 years. She had a 42-year career in law enforcement that she started with...

