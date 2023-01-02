Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
goldrushcam.com
Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today
January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
KMPH.com
Gallery: Much needed rain scatters rainbows throughout the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Folks around the Valley have taken it upon themselves to look beyond the rain and instead marvel at a few rainbows. FOX26 viewers have submitted their pictures of rainbows that were seen scattered across the valley Thursday. Do you have any weather-related videos or photos...
KMPH.com
Too Much Water? Fresno Irrigation District using recharge basins for conservation
What happens to all the runoff water from the rain once the ponding basins in Fresno and Clovis reach capacity?. Fox26 News followed the water that streams west of Highway 99 to see where it ends up. Fresno Irrigation District is making sure runoff water from Fresno and Clovis doesn't...
When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet) and a flood watch in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. The wet-weather set […]
The City of Fresno prepares for the next storm
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Tuesday’s break between rainstorms, City of Fresno crews spent the day surveying the damage left behind and preparing for the rain expected to pour down on the valley floor on Wednesday and Thursday. “Limbs down from trees, flooding issues, clearing drains, a lot of this week’s effort is from clean up, […]
KMPH.com
Highway 168 reopens after being shut down by rockslide
PRATHER, Calif. (FOX26) — Caltrans has reopened Highway 168 at the bottom of the four-lane. A rockslide forced its closure on Saturday. Geologists spent the day evaluating the rockslide. The agency says a scaling team rappelled down and removed loose rocks. A temporary concrete barrier was placed adjacent to...
Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
sierranewsonline.com
Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 And Tenaya Lodge
FISH CAMP–The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic collision has occurred on Highway 41 near Tenaya Lodge. A single vehicle is involved with no injuries being reported. All parties are out of the vehicle which is reportedly 50 feet down a cliff. We will update this article as...
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
KMPH.com
Fresno County declares emergency over hospital overcrowding
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to adopt a resolution proclaiming a local emergency because of hospital overcrowding. The problem is due in part to the recent closure of Madera Community Hospital in addition to a surge in COVID, flu and RSV cases.
Fresno County declares state of local emergency, tridemic
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted to declare a state of local emergency. This comes as hospitals are dealing with the effects of a tridemic; a surge in covid, flu, and RSV patients. The closure of Madera county’s only hospital putting a strain on other hospitals in the region. Hospital […]
KMJ
Emergency Zero-Dollar Bail for Fresno County Rescinded, Fresno Police Chief Responds
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Fresno County Superior Court has decided to rescind the Emergency Zero-Dollar Bail. This rule meant all misdemeanors and felony offenses were set at $0, except for several offenses listed on the Emergency Bail Schedule. According to a notice sent out by the Superior Court of...
yosemite.com
Chasing History: Three Days On The Mariposa Gold Rush Trail
Of all the gold rush towns in California, none has a richer history than Mariposa. Nestled in the Sierra foothills along the historic Golden Chain Highway (Hwy 49), Mariposa serves as the gateway to Yosemite National Park while boasting deep ties to native cultures and immigrants alike. From the Miwuk...
KMJ
Man Rescued By Fishermen After Truck Goes Off A Cliff Near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — On Sunday morning six fishermen participating in a New Year’s Day fishing tournament saved a man whose truck went over a cliff near Pine Flat Lake. Mark Corrente said about 40 boats were on the water Sunday morning when the fishermen just happened...
webisjericho.com
Ash Irvine’s Paranormal Paragraphs: Fresno Nightcrawlers
In this iteration of the paranormal paragraphs, we are straying from our usual exploration into a paranormal encounter to a paranormal creature feature. This feature will be about the Fresno Nightcrawlers, an odd and quite peculiar life form first documented in 2007, since then, the Fresno Nightcrawlers have gained a tremendous amount of internet fame.
Fentanyl arrest backlash in Fresno County, zero-dollar bail policy ends
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly caught with $230,000 worth of fentanyl and $12,000 worth of heroin was arrested Tuesday in Fresno County by narcotics detectives with the Special Investigations Task Force – then released a few hours later, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the suspect, identified as 23-year-old […]
78-year-old Fresno County man rescued from car after flood waters rose
A Fresno County driver had to be rescued Saturday night from fast-moving flood water.
86-year-old Ulysses Carr found dead in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 86-year-old man first reported missing on November 25 has been found dead, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced on Tuesday. 86-year-old Ulysses Carr of Fresno was found in a dry ponding basin located in the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Summer Avenues, between Easton and […]
KMPH.com
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims retires, gives final sign off
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims has officially retired from her position and gave her final sign off Monday morning. Margaret Mims was the first female sheriff for Fresno County, serving 16 years. She had a 42-year career in law enforcement that she started with...
