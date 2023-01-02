Russia says 63 soldiers killed in Ukrainian missile strike on Makiivka on New Year’s Eve

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov says 63 soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in Makiivka.

The strike at the military quarters in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk took place on New Year's Eve.

Earlier reports from Kyiv had claimed that casualties were much higher, that around 400 people killed.

Mr Konashenkov said four out of a total of six missiles fired struck the building, with Russian news sources stating that the other two were shot down by air defense systems.

