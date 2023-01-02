Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
County Parks Division Announces Stables Lot Reallocation Draw Process
Los Alamos County Community Services Department (CSD) kicks-off the North Mesa Stables lot reallocation draw process next week. The random draw selection process includes a registration period, followed by the draw itself. Interested patrons can submit registration forms beginning Jan. 9. The North Mesa Stables area is public land owned...
losalamosreporter.com
County: Applications Are Being Accepted For Personnel Board Vacancy
Los Alamos County is accepting applications for eligible candidates for an immediate appointment to complete the term of a vacant seat on the Personnel Board. This vacancy will expire on March 31, 2024. Interested Los Alamos County residents who do not hold public office and are not employed by the County may submit an online application by visiting the County’s Boards and Commissions webpage and selecting “apply.” Applications will be accepted now until the vacancy is filled.
ksfr.org
Santa Fe County Lawmakers Hold Town Hall
The new session of the New Mexico legislature convenes in less than two weeks and Santa Fe County lawmakers held a Town Hall meeting Wednesday to talk about what to expect. About 50 constituents gathered at the Rancho Viejo Fire Station to hear from Senator Liz Stefanics, Representative Matthew McQueen, Representative-elect Reena Szczepanski and County Commissioners Hank Hughes and Camilla Bustamante.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho legislators schedule town hall meeting
Rio Rancho Republican legislators are encouraging the public to give input and ask questions at an upcoming town hall meeting. State Sen. Craig Brandt will be joined by state Reps. Jason Harper, Joshua Hernandez and Alan Martinez to hear from the public ahead of the upcoming 60-day legislative session. The town hall meeting is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Rio Rancho Public Schools board room, 500 Laser Road.
losalamosreporter.com
Racism, Ableism And Homophobia Increasing At Los Alamos Public Schools
As a person of color within Los Alamos High School I’ve experienced first hand racism within our community before. And on multiple occasions in and outside of school. While being a freshman in LAHS this year, the racism, ableism, and homophobia within our schools has begun to increase. Ever...
losalamosreporter.com
County: New Year, New Opinions – DPU Kicks Off Annual ‘Voice Of The Customer’
The Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is kicking off 2023 with the launch of its now annual Voice of the Customer Survey to measure customer satisfaction and engagement in areas like quality, reliability and service. Begun a year ago, the Voice of the Customer is being conducted by...
losalamosreporter.com
Frontiers In Science Presents Talks By Adam Atchley On Wildfire, Water And Climate Change
Adam Atchley will speak in Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Albuquerque on how scientific tools help us to predict and respond to fire behavior. Photo Courtesy LANL. Frontiers in Science presents Adam Atchley and a look at how scientific tools and expertise empower society to better predict and respond to fire behavior in complex conditions. Join this free public talk in Albuquerque (Wednesday, Jan. 11), Santa Fe (Thursday, Jan. 12) and Los Alamos (Friday, Jan. 13).
Proposed bill: Government responsible for sidewalk repairs instead of New Mexico homeowners
Drive anywhere in the state and you are bound to see them - buckled, cracked, or damaged sidewalks.
KOAT 7
Westside Emergency Housing Center expands resources for people living in cars
Safe open spaces have been a controversial debate topic among city officials — but one organization is testing how it works out for them. The organization "Heading Home" offers assistance to those who need it across Albuquerque — and is now expanding with its own safe open space.
Santa Fe, Albuquerque join western cities in water conservation commitment
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has signed on to a multi-city commitment to conserve more water. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (BCWUA) is also on board better conserve one of the state’s most precious resources. “Climate change is real and it’s up to us to take responsible and urgent steps to address […]
rrobserver.com
Sandia casino gets new CO
ALBUQUERQUE – Sandia Resort & Casino has announced the appointment of Travis Garlick as chief operating officer. A 26-year industry veteran in Native American gaming, Garlick is transitioning from the Colorado casino market. Over his career, he has served in an executive capacity for both casino and resort operations.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect license, insurance under proposed House bill
It's no secret: speeding is a problem in Albuquerque and around the state.
losalamosreporter.com
Denise Derkacs Elected County Council Chair, Theresa Cull Elected Vice Chair
Denise Derkacs, far left, is the new Los Alamos County Council chair, pictured here Tuesday evening with outgoing chair Councilor Randall Ryti, and newly-elected vice chair Theresa Cull. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Councilor Suzie Havemann attended her first County Council meeting Tuesday evening as a councilor. Photo by Maire...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Chiropractic And Acupuncture Center Relocates to 557 Flats Building
Dr. Charles Lenz, DC and Dr. Aimee Price, DOM. Courtesy photo. Happy New Year from Los Alamos Chiropractic and Acupuncture Center of Los Alamos!. We are pleased to announce that we will be starting off the new year in our new location. Our offices are now located at the lower level of the 557 Flats building off Oppenheimer.
Albuquerque’s Springer Square Sky Link project dead in the water
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile piece of the city’s plan to bring downtown back to life is dead in the water. The developer behind the project, which included a sky bridge over the tracks, has pulled out. The Rail Trail Project is going to look different than originally planned. A key piece, the $6 […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe Home Prices Continue to Rise as Sales Plunge
City of Santa Fe median home prices rose by nearly 14% from the fourth quarter of 2021 to this quarter, reaching $608,700, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors reported yesterday. City home sales tumbled by 42% during the same time period. County home prices increased by 8% in that time period, from $738,500 to $797,950, with sales also dropping by 42%. “The Santa Fe housing market continues to face headwinds with higher mortgage rates making the purchase of a home more expensive for buyers,” SFAR 2023 President Drew Lamprich said in a statement. “Despite higher interest rates, home prices remain strong due to the ongoing historic low inventory of homes for sale here in Santa Fe.” In a report on quarterly indicators, SFAR said 2022 “ended in stark contrast to the beginning of the year, as inflation, higher interest rates and declining affordability further constrained market activity in the fourth quarter.” Buyer demand is down “significantly” compared to last year, the report notes, and many have turned to the rental market given the high cost of housing. As for the state of housing in specific areas of Santa Fe, the median home sales price increased the most—by 40% to $1.2 million—in the northern part of the southeast side sector the city (which includes portions of the South Capitol neighborhoods). But prices rose in all sectors of the city, including the Southside, where the median home price rose 11.2% to $472,500.
Sam Bregman addresses appointment as new Bernalillo County District Attorney
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since being sworn in, Bernalillo County’s newly appointed District Attorney Sam Bregman addressed his role as Albuquerque’s top prosecutor during a news conference Wednesday. The high-profile private attorney turned public official, Bregman says he’s taking the role because he’s tired of sitting on the sidelines while Albuquerque deals with […]
Cost of living pushes State Representatives to propose minimum wage increase
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday was the first-day legislators could start prefiling their bills for the legislative session. A few state representatives are proposing increasing the minimum wage. This comes after it just increased across the state. Democratic Representatives Miguel Garcia and Christine Chandler each introduced separate bills to increase the minimum wage. However, minimum wage […]
Comments / 0