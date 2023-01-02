City of Santa Fe median home prices rose by nearly 14% from the fourth quarter of 2021 to this quarter, reaching $608,700, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors reported yesterday. City home sales tumbled by 42% during the same time period. County home prices increased by 8% in that time period, from $738,500 to $797,950, with sales also dropping by 42%. “The Santa Fe housing market continues to face headwinds with higher mortgage rates making the purchase of a home more expensive for buyers,” SFAR 2023 President Drew Lamprich said in a statement. “Despite higher interest rates, home prices remain strong due to the ongoing historic low inventory of homes for sale here in Santa Fe.” In a report on quarterly indicators, SFAR said 2022 “ended in stark contrast to the beginning of the year, as inflation, higher interest rates and declining affordability further constrained market activity in the fourth quarter.” Buyer demand is down “significantly” compared to last year, the report notes, and many have turned to the rental market given the high cost of housing. As for the state of housing in specific areas of Santa Fe, the median home sales price increased the most—by 40% to $1.2 million—in the northern part of the southeast side sector the city (which includes portions of the South Capitol neighborhoods). But prices rose in all sectors of the city, including the Southside, where the median home price rose 11.2% to $472,500.

