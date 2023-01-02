TAHLEQUAH – A 77-year-old Cherokee Nation citizen who reclaimed his health through cycling will share his story at the next Symposium on the American Indian in Tahlequah. Simeon Gipson, a long-distance cyclist who turned 77 in December, is a planned speaker for the 50th annual symposium at Northeastern State University. Alissa Baker, an assistant professor in NSU’s psychology and counseling department, said Gipson’s role is to motivate Cherokee elders and other tribal citizens.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO