Read full article on original website
Related
cherokeephoenix.org
Cycling elder to speak at Native-themed symposium
TAHLEQUAH – A 77-year-old Cherokee Nation citizen who reclaimed his health through cycling will share his story at the next Symposium on the American Indian in Tahlequah. Simeon Gipson, a long-distance cyclist who turned 77 in December, is a planned speaker for the 50th annual symposium at Northeastern State University. Alissa Baker, an assistant professor in NSU’s psychology and counseling department, said Gipson’s role is to motivate Cherokee elders and other tribal citizens.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
News On 6
Iron Gate Changes Food Pantry To Self-Select System
Tulsa's Iron Gate soup kitchen and grocery pantry is making some changes to its operations for the new year. Iron Gate helps feed people in need across Tulsa and recently changed its pantry to self-select, allowing people to come in and pick out the food they want. News On 6's...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cheap Trick steals the show in Tulsa April 28
TULSA – Celebrating 47 years together, classic rock pioneers Cheap Trick are taking the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale Jan. 6. Cheap Trick are an indisputable American...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove city leaders finalize sale, bringing shopping center to lake community
GROVE, Okla. — Grand Lake residents are getting a shopping mall. For the past year, Grove city leaders have been negotiating with the Oklahoma City-based Foraker Company selling the 49,000-square-foot Grove Civic Center for $2.5 million. The Grove Civic Center sits on 5.2 acres. The shopping center’s three anchor...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe
JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
KOCO
Incident at Tulsa day care prompts parents to demand accountability, answers
TULSA, Okla. — A day care instructor was fired after a video surfaced showing her insulting and speaking in a rude way to a child she was caring for in Tulsa. "You are a very, very annoying and ugly child," the now-former employee at the South Mingo KinderCare Learning Center was recorded saying.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow mourns loss of track and field coach Scott Morgan
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow community is mourning the loss of Scott Morgan. Scott Morgan, affectionately known as “Coach Mo” or “Coach Scotty” to his students and colleagues, is being remembered as a man who seized every opportunity to teach his students, even his students that were serving in-school suspensions.
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
KTUL
19-year-old Tulsa man pleads guilty to January 2022 killing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 19-year-old Tulsa man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Sir Michael Morgan admitted to shooting and killing 18-year-old Isaiah Jones on Jan. 29, 2022, Johnson said. Morgan told the court he believed Jones was involved...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
Police recover stolen property near Hannah in McIntosh County
McINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — The Muskogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department recovered stolen property near Hannah in McIntosh County on Wednesday. Police said in a social media post after serving a search warrant, they confiscated stolen property that included five side by side UTVs, six 4-wheelers, four tractors, two skid steers and two dirt bikes.
Officials: Escapee led deputies on wild manhunt in Wagoner Co.
We're learning new details about an escaped inmate's run from the law and how he was captured in Wagoner County.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest two women accused of robbing Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested two women accused of robbing a Family Dollar, according to TPD. In a social media post, TPD said they were called out to the Family Dollar near E. Admiral Pl. and S. Harvard Ave. around 2:00 p.m. on January 3.
KHBS
Here's what happened to Sam Walton's truck
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Workers towed Sam Walton's famous pickup truck from the Bentonville Square Thursday. The iconic red and white F-150 has become an icon of Walton's roots and a staple of downtown Bentonville. The truck that has been parked outside the Walmart Museum is a replica that is...
okcfox.com
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
KOCO
60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
Comments / 0