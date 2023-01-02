Read full article on original website
Bulloch Schools’ Gifted Nomination and Testing Window Open, District Offers Online Talent Development
Bulloch County Schools’ Gifted Services is conducting a spring review of children who are currently enrolled in first through eighth grades only, and those who have been nominated for gifted services. The school district will receive nominations from teachers, parents, guardians, students, or peers for any enrolled students who meet the specifications for this window of consideration.
SCCPSS Choice Program applications opening soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you missed the deadline for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program last year or your student wasn’t interested until now. good news!. Students can begin applying for the next school year very soon. The school district has 26 programs for students...
Department of Juvenile Justice holds career fair in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice had a career fair today. The department is hiring for correctional officers, teachers, and food service workers. The director of the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center explains who they’re looking to hire. “Looking for positive roll models for the...
Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch Co’s New Adoption Center Open House Jan 9
The Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County will be having their first meeting of the year and hosting an open house of their newly renovated adoption center on Monday, January 9, at 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Everyone is invited. See the new center, enjoy light refreshments, and...
Kick off 2023 Relay For Life with Relay First Lap on Jan 7
Relayers around the world, including Bulloch County, will be participating in a Relay tradition: celebrating Relay 2023 by taking the #RelayFirstLap on the first Saturday of the year, January 7. Participants can take their #RelayFirstLap from anywhere – around your block, your local track in your yard, or even on...
Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
Longtime Burke County High School Head Football Coach Eric Parker announces retirement
Eric Parker announced his retirement as head football coach at Burke County High School on Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Burke County Public School System.
Bulloch County Hiring, Many Job Opportunities Available
Bulloch County is hiring full and part-time positions throughout the county. All jobs will be open until filled. There is no deadline to apply. Applications are accepted online only. Positions listed include:. Animal Control Officer. Building Maintenance Technician. Deputy Clerk. Detention Officer. E-911 Communications Officer. Firefighter. Fleet Maintenance Technician. Human...
Paint-N-Party at Averitt Center for the Arts January 13
Averitt Center for the Arts’ next Paint-N-Party will be held January 13, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm, at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts. The center is located at 31 East Vine Street. The cost to participate in the workshop is $35. Call Tony Phillips at 912-212-2787...
01/05/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Ecoplastic to build plant in Bulloch County, creating 456 new jobs
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced that Ecoplastic Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 456 new jobs and invest approximately $205 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County. “We’re proud to welcome Ecoplastic to our growing ecosystem of manufacturers, logistics professionals, suppliers, and more, building on the […]
Missing teen last seen in Statesboro on Christmas Eve
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teen that is believed to be in Statesboro. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Julie Gillikan, 17, left Willingway Hospital on Christmas Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Gillikan is originally from North Carolina, according to SPD. Police urge anyone with information to call Senior […]
Five Points Grocery, Toombs County
There has been a grocery/general store, and at times a restaurant, at the intersection of Georgia Highway 86 and Griffin Ferry Road for many years. The “fifth point” at five points is a dirt road, Findley Cemetery Road. There are countless communities in the state designated by geographical identifiers and though most are only known locally, they’re important landmarks.
Fewer DUI arrests in Chatham Co. than during recent New Year’s celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is encouraging people to continue safe driving practices as many are traveling back home Monday. GSP had their lowest amount of DUI arrests during this weekend’s New Year’s celebrations than the past two years. They are expecting Monday to be busy...
Bryan Co. Megasite will be one of the most transformative projects in Savannah, CEO of SEDA says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority held its annual yearly meeting to discuss the accomplishments of 2022. The partnership with the Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the Bryan County Megasite was at the top of the list. The president and CEO of SEDA says this project will be...
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
More than 50,000 gallons of sewage overflow following water main break in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A sewer main collapse in Savannah led to a major spill Monday. The City of Savannah issued a statement Wednesday that the collapse under East Derenne Avenue caused a manhole to overflow at White Bluff Road. Approximately 58,000 gallons spilled before...
Brickyard Branch, Long County
Brickyard Branch is located on the edge of Ludowici, bordering both sides of US Highway 301. It’s part of the Altamaha River floodplain. It’s named for the brick and tile yard of the Ludowici Celadon Company, which in turn gave the town its name, early in the 20th century.
Georgia woman arrested in retirement community murders of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Authorities investigating the New Year’s Eve murders of an elderly Florida couple have identified their alleged killer, who was arrested in Georgia while driving the victims’ car. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was arrested Monday in Savannah, according to authorities. Williams, who is awaiting...
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do if you saw someone in your neighborhood putting an animal out on the side of the road?. That’s exactly what one Chatham County man says he witnessed this past Monday. People that live in this area of Garrard Avenue say...
