allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Schools’ Gifted Nomination and Testing Window Open, District Offers Online Talent Development

Bulloch County Schools’ Gifted Services is conducting a spring review of children who are currently enrolled in first through eighth grades only, and those who have been nominated for gifted services. The school district will receive nominations from teachers, parents, guardians, students, or peers for any enrolled students who meet the specifications for this window of consideration.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS Choice Program applications opening soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you missed the deadline for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program last year or your student wasn’t interested until now. good news!. Students can begin applying for the next school year very soon. The school district has 26 programs for students...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Department of Juvenile Justice holds career fair in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice had a career fair today. The department is hiring for correctional officers, teachers, and food service workers. The director of the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center explains who they’re looking to hire. “Looking for positive roll models for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Kick off 2023 Relay For Life with Relay First Lap on Jan 7

Relayers around the world, including Bulloch County, will be participating in a Relay tradition: celebrating Relay 2023 by taking the #RelayFirstLap on the first Saturday of the year, January 7. Participants can take their #RelayFirstLap from anywhere – around your block, your local track in your yard, or even on...
WSAV News 3

Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
HINESVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch County Hiring, Many Job Opportunities Available

Bulloch County is hiring full and part-time positions throughout the county. All jobs will be open until filled. There is no deadline to apply. Applications are accepted online only. Positions listed include:. Animal Control Officer. Building Maintenance Technician. Deputy Clerk. Detention Officer. E-911 Communications Officer. Firefighter. Fleet Maintenance Technician. Human...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Paint-N-Party at Averitt Center for the Arts January 13

Averitt Center for the Arts’ next Paint-N-Party will be held January 13, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm, at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts. The center is located at 31 East Vine Street. The cost to participate in the workshop is $35. Call Tony Phillips at 912-212-2787...
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

01/05/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WSAV News 3

Ecoplastic to build plant in Bulloch County, creating 456 new jobs

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced that Ecoplastic Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 456 new jobs and invest approximately $205 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County. “We’re proud to welcome Ecoplastic to our growing ecosystem of manufacturers, logistics professionals, suppliers, and more, building on the […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing teen last seen in Statesboro on Christmas Eve

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teen that is believed to be in Statesboro. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Julie Gillikan, 17, left Willingway Hospital on Christmas Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Gillikan is originally from North Carolina, according to SPD. Police urge anyone with information to call Senior […]
STATESBORO, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Five Points Grocery, Toombs County

There has been a grocery/general store, and at times a restaurant, at the intersection of Georgia Highway 86 and Griffin Ferry Road for many years. The “fifth point” at five points is a dirt road, Findley Cemetery Road. There are countless communities in the state designated by geographical identifiers and though most are only known locally, they’re important landmarks.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Brickyard Branch, Long County

Brickyard Branch is located on the edge of Ludowici, bordering both sides of US Highway 301. It’s part of the Altamaha River floodplain. It’s named for the brick and tile yard of the Ludowici Celadon Company, which in turn gave the town its name, early in the 20th century.
LONG COUNTY, GA

