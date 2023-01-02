Read full article on original website
Recent Flooding Is Precursor to Much Worse
The widespread flooding on Dec. 23 is a good indicator of what’s to come more frequently or perhaps permanently, depending on anticipated events in Antarctica. All three down-Islands towns and Menemsha saw major flooding around their harbors caused by storm-driven surges coincident with a new-moon high tide. As storms go around here it wasn’t that memorable except perhaps for the extensive flooding.
Cronig's Officially Changes Ownership
After 35 years of ownership by Steve Bernier, the Cronig’s Markets properties in Vineyard Haven and West Tisbury have changed hands. On Jan. 3, Mr. Bernier sold the West Tisbury Cronig’s for $6.6 million and the Cronig’s and Healthy Additions in Vineyard Haven for a total of $4.9 million.
Providing Access
Friends of Family Planning learned Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, 2022 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s ongoing support for abortion care in Massachusetts and we are thrilled to know that the Island’s sexual and reproductive health clinic, which we have helped to support since 1985 and is managed by Health Imperatives, is one of 11 sites receiving a share of $4.1 million dollars of state funding.
SSA Discusses Christmas Eve Cancellations
Weather conditions on Christmas Eve were already bad and getting worse when the Steamship Authority made the call to cancel its remaining ferries that evening, general manager Robert Davis told the SSA port council on Tuesday. Mr. Davis was speaking in response to Vineyard Haven port council representative John Cahill,...
Laura Silber Shifts to MVC as Island Housing Planner
Laura Silber is stepping down after a two-year tenure as coalition coordinator at Coalition to Create the MV Housing Bank (CCMVHB), the organization announced in a press release. Ms. Silber will be taking a full-time position with the Martha’s Vineyard Commission as Island Housing Planner. The CCMVHB also announced...
Hello Dean
Heather and Randy Dull, of Vineyard Haven, announce the birth of a son, Dean Emery Dull, born on Dec. 10, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Dean weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces. He was welcomed by his grandparents Rick and Kelly McElhinney of Vineyard Haven, Mary Jane Laverty of Provo, Utah, and the late Ronnie Dull of Moab, Utah, as well as his many aunts and uncles.
Candidate Forum Set for Tisbury Select Board Seat
The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard, in conjunction with MVTV, is sponsoring a candidate forum prior to the Tisbury special election for select board. The forum will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, on MVTV Channel 13 and will be available for streaming later.
