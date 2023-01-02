Woman Who Accused Gervonta Davis of Abuse Retracts Claims, Says 911 Call Was ‘Unnecessary’

Just days after a woman accused boxing champ Gervonta Davis of assault, she has come forward to backtrack her claims stating that he “did not harm me or our daughter,” adding that the frenetic 911 call she initially made was “unnecessary.”

“These past days have been hurtful and extremely exhausting for all parties involved,” Vanessa Posso wrote on social media Friday. “I pride myself on being extremely private; this situation was the last thing I wanted to be made public. The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space, and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument.”

The mother to Davis’ child continued: “Today, we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us.”

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old was arrested and booked on a battery domestic abuse charge just 11 days before his highly-anticipated fight against fellow boxer Hector Luis Garcia. Court documents revealed that the athlete, also known as Tank, “did actually and intentionally touch and strike” Posso “against her will” and “did intentionally cause bodily harm to her.”

Authorities said at the time that Davis struck the right side of Posso’s face causing a facial injury and abrasion on her upper lip. However, the Baltimore-born boxed immediately refuted the claims.

“I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F***ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F***ING CRAZY!!” he posted on social media.

He further added that the only reason why she called the police was because he wouldn’t let her drive his truck.

Davis has since been released from jail on a $1,000 bond and is expected in court Wednesday. He is still expected to fight Garcia on January 7 in Washington.