ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Anderson police investigate vandalism, burglary at animal nonprofit

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two separate incidents involving the same organization are under investigation by Anderson police. The first incident was a burglary on December 27. Police were called to Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. 8th Street after a report of someone breaking into the building and stealing a cash register containing U.S. currency. […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD makes arrest in Alsuda Court homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December. Police arrested Emmanuel Newman on January 5 in connection to a shooting police investigated on December 28. On that date, IMPD responded to Alsuda Court just before 3 a.m. on a report of a person […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police seek help to solve robbery, vandalism at Anderson pet agency

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two separate crimes involving an Anderson pet agency occurred over the past week and anyone with information was asked to contact police. The first incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 10:04 a.m., and police responded to a burglary at Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. Eighth St. That is an organization that provides pet vaccinations, pet adoptions and pet food distribution.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

State police arrest 2 in road rage incident on I-69

PENDLETON, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested two men early Thursday after they allegedly pointed a gun with a laser sight during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. Police said 19-year-old Ty Richardson, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff, of...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests woman in northeast side shooting of Uber driver

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Police found 48-year-old Marco Batista, an Uber driver, shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning on the city's near west side. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, around 8 a.m. A child was alert and talking when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 29 near Plantation Road following a shooting. Officers said they responded at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Once on scene, officers found a man lying near the side of the road...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX59

3 teens killed in first few days of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing Hancock County man found dead, no foul play suspected

UPDATE: The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department stated Chad Denzler was found dead. No foul play is suspected. —————————————— HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday. The sheriff’s department said Chad Denzler was last seen walking away from […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home

INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody. “The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Teenager Shot in Hand During Fight Near Anderson Convenience Store

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand early Monday morning during a fight. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Beverly Court. That’s a residential area a few blocks southwest of the intersection of State Road 32 and Raible Avenue.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy