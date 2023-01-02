Read full article on original website
Anderson police investigate vandalism, burglary at animal nonprofit
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two separate incidents involving the same organization are under investigation by Anderson police. The first incident was a burglary on December 27. Police were called to Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. 8th Street after a report of someone breaking into the building and stealing a cash register containing U.S. currency. […]
2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
IMPD makes arrest in Alsuda Court homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December. Police arrested Emmanuel Newman on January 5 in connection to a shooting police investigated on December 28. On that date, IMPD responded to Alsuda Court just before 3 a.m. on a report of a person […]
Police seek help to solve robbery, vandalism at Anderson pet agency
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two separate crimes involving an Anderson pet agency occurred over the past week and anyone with information was asked to contact police. The first incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 10:04 a.m., and police responded to a burglary at Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. Eighth St. That is an organization that provides pet vaccinations, pet adoptions and pet food distribution.
State police arrest 2 in road rage incident on I-69
PENDLETON, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested two men early Thursday after they allegedly pointed a gun with a laser sight during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. Police said 19-year-old Ty Richardson, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff, of...
Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton Square Mall speak about the shooting
Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall are speaking out about the shooting.
Police: New Castle couple punish 5 kids by shooting them with airsoft guns
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman and her boyfriend were charged with several counts of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent after police investigated claims of the couple shooting five children with airsoft guns as a form of punishment. Police began investigating in December of 2022 after a student at New Castle […]
IMPD arrests woman in northeast side shooting of Uber driver
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Police found 48-year-old Marco Batista, an Uber driver, shot.
Mistake over identical cars may have led to homicide of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in the hospital following a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting in the mall parking lot, but the father of the victim who survived claims it started with a mistake over two identical cars. Around […]
DOCS: Anderson man, woman charged after police find bag full of drugs between 2 children during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — The contents of a black duffel bag found in between two children during a traffic stop in Elwood culminated in charges for an Anderson man and woman, according to investigators. Police found nearly 10 ounces of marijuana, 39 glass containers of hash oil, several vape pens and cartridges, and around $660 in […]
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
Child shot on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning on the city's near west side. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, around 8 a.m. A child was alert and talking when...
Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
Coroner identifies victim from shooting in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 29 near Plantation Road following a shooting. Officers said they responded at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Once on scene, officers found a man lying near the side of the road...
3 teens killed in first few days of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at […]
Missing Hancock County man found dead, no foul play suspected
UPDATE: The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department stated Chad Denzler was found dead. No foul play is suspected. —————————————— HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday. The sheriff’s department said Chad Denzler was last seen walking away from […]
'I just got to shooting' | Man sentenced to 55 years for killing ex-girlfriend's mother in 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a man to 55 years in prison for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend's mother. Antonio Lowery was convicted in December 2022 after his two-day murder trial. Lowery was helping his ex-girlfriend move at the Pangea Prairies Apartments when he got upset. Prosecutors say...
IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home
INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody. “The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.
Teenager Shot in Hand During Fight Near Anderson Convenience Store
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand early Monday morning during a fight. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Beverly Court. That’s a residential area a few blocks southwest of the intersection of State Road 32 and Raible Avenue.
Hancock County deputy pulls over Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberer
A Hancock County sheriff's deputy pulled over Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 15, 2021. Kohberger has since been arrested for the murders of 4 Unviersity of Idaho students.
