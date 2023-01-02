Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Tarpons top Gators in varsity matchup
The South Lafourche boys' basketball team rolled to a comfortable win over South Terrebonne on Thursday night. The Tarpons led 32-3 at halftime, then peeled off in the 2nd half to score the decisive win. See photos from the game online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHER.
Baseball Hall of Famer Guest Speaker at Nicholls Baseball First Pitch Banquet
THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls Baseball Coaches Committee is set to host the annual First Pitch Banquet presented by Meyer Financial Group on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at The Foundry. The event will feature guest speaker Ben McDonald and music by John Daigle. All proceeds from the event will benefit Nicholls Baseball.
Thibodaux hires Trosclair as new football coach
Thibodaux High School has a new head football coach. He’s a Thibodaux native who said he’s happy to come back home. The school announced today that Drey Trosclair was hired to replace outgoing coach Chris Dugas, who was relieved from his duties as coach at the end of the 2022 season.
Colonels rally to thrilling road Southland win
Nicholls was down 16 in the second half on Thursday against Texas A&M - Commerce. The Colonels never panicked. They never wavered. They just executed, chipped away and got an absolutely huge Southland Conference road win. Oh yeah, and a couple of huge shots from arguably their 2 best players...
Reservations, sponsorships available for Lafourche Chamber of Commerce's Annual Awards Banquet
The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual awards banquet on February 2, 2023 – a chance for the chamber to honor its own. The banquet will be held at the Larose Civic Center and the chamber says that it looks forward to celebrating our community and our membership by recognizing its sponsors and honoring its award recipients.
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
Bookmobile hours to be extended beginning in January
The Lafourche Parish Public Library will extend hours for its new bookmobile service to welcome more visitors beginning in January. The bookmobile service, Library-2-Geaux, began in November as a temporary measure to deliver library service to residents in southern Lafourche while storm-damaged library branches there are in the rebuilding stages.
LCO teacher takes pride in making a positive difference to his students
The Lafourche Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year is a Physical Education teacher and coach who said that he takes pride in working hard to positively impact the lives of the students he works with each day. LCO Middle School teacher Keagan Polkey is in his 4th year at...
Lafourche Booking Log: January 3, 2023
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on January 3, 2023.
Dispute over dog leads to arrest after convicted felon pulls gun on victim
A convicted felon is in custody in Lafourche Parish after allegedly pointing a gun at another man and threatening to shoot him. Sheriff Craig Webre said today that deputies were called to a disturbance on Jan. 2, 2023 in the 600 block of Danos Street in Raceland. While there, authorities learned that Jason Bailey, 37, a convicted felon, reportedly pointed the gun at another man. Authorities also learned that Bailey had arrived at the victim's house and had an argument over a dog. He then allegedly pointed the gun at the man and said he'd shoot him. The victim slammed the door shut, and Bailey then allegedly pulled the door open and pointed the gun at him again. The situation was captured on video.
