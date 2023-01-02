A convicted felon is in custody in Lafourche Parish after allegedly pointing a gun at another man and threatening to shoot him. Sheriff Craig Webre said today that deputies were called to a disturbance on Jan. 2, 2023 in the 600 block of Danos Street in Raceland. While there, authorities learned that Jason Bailey, 37, a convicted felon, reportedly pointed the gun at another man. Authorities also learned that Bailey had arrived at the victim's house and had an argument over a dog. He then allegedly pointed the gun at the man and said he'd shoot him. The victim slammed the door shut, and Bailey then allegedly pulled the door open and pointed the gun at him again. The situation was captured on video.

