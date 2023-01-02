Read full article on original website
Funeral held Wednesday for former CDF leader Harry Martin
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Longtime local economic developer Harry Martin was laid to rest on Wednesday. He died in his sleep at his Tupelo home on Dec. 30 at the age of 97. Family and friends attended a funeral service Wednesday morning at Calvary Baptist Church. Martin led the Community...
Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County. Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get...
Blood donations always needed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - During the holiday season we see an uptick in car accidents and many other life-threatening situations that may require blood transfusions. More than 1 million recent blood transfusions will be administered in the United States, according to the American Red Cross. In Mississippi, donors must be...
Tupelo receives upgrade to city lights
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The nights are now brighter in the city of Tupelo. The city is getting an upgrade that will be very noticeable in the weeks to come and you might have already noticed. The city of Tupelo is now getting LED street lights, which will allow people...
Several sites available in Tupelo to discard Christmas trees
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - If you're cleaning up after the holiday season and need to get rid of that Christmas tree, you have a few options available. The City of Tupelo is accepting live-tree drop-offs at several locations until Jan. 31. Tupelo Dog Park on North Veterans Boulevard. Theron Nichols...
Storm cleanup also underway in Itawamba County
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday left behind damage in several counties in north Mississippi, including Itawamba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation spent several hours Tuesday afternoon clearing debris along Highway 371. Stephanie Boutwell was in her home with her family when the storm hit. "It was on top...
911 dispatchers desperately needed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A widespread worker shortage across the country is affecting several different fields. But, there is one you don't want to be strapped for employees: 911 dispatchers. The two biggest issues are capability and money. It sounds simple, but for this job it's more complex than that.
New geriatric psych unit opens at Baptist Memorial
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle debuted its new geriatric psychiatric unit on Jan. 3. The unit is located on the fifth floor of the patient tower and is the only one in the Golden Triangle area. head nurse Ashley Blalock tells us,. "They have more...
Water Valley man arrested for embezzlement in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A former employee is accused of embezzling from an Oxford business. Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley, faces two counts of embezzlement. The business, which Oxford Police did not name, filed the report on Dec. 12. The business is in the 200 block of Highway 7.
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
Biden Administration hires former Tupelo mayor
WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Biden Administration has hired Tupelo’s former mayor to serve as a regional administrator. The White House published a list on Thursday of new appointees for the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has...
Shannon man arrested for April murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
Amory working to revitalize 278 underpass
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Work is underway to revitalize the Highway 278 underpass in Amory. The goal is to make it cleaner and more vibrant. The City of Amory is working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway on this project. Motorists are advised to be cautious when...
Storm damaged roof at Union County church
MYRTLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Cleanup continues after an EF-1 tornado swept through western Union County Tuesday morning. The storm damaged several homes. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries. It also damaged the Enterprise Church of Christ. The church will have to replace its roof. Preacher Jay Tidwell said it...
Trio arrested for Columbus assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County
ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
New urgent care clinic opens in Amory
AMORY, Miss (WTVA) -- Priority Family & Urgent Care in North Amory held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate its opening. The new clinic is now open seven days a week. It is the only after hours clinic in Amory to offer Medicaid support. Family nurse practitioners Brooke Hildreth...
Columbus city council approves police chief's plan for restructuring within department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Chief Joseph Daughtry attended the city council's first executive session of the year and presented his plan to make some changes within the department while staying within his allotted budget. Chief Daughtry confirmed that the plan to restructure and reorganize unspecified positions within the department is...
