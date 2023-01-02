ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wtva.com

Funeral held Wednesday for former CDF leader Harry Martin

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Longtime local economic developer Harry Martin was laid to rest on Wednesday. He died in his sleep at his Tupelo home on Dec. 30 at the age of 97. Family and friends attended a funeral service Wednesday morning at Calvary Baptist Church. Martin led the Community...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County. Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Blood donations always needed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - During the holiday season we see an uptick in car accidents and many other life-threatening situations that may require blood transfusions. More than 1 million recent blood transfusions will be administered in the United States, according to the American Red Cross. In Mississippi, donors must be...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo receives upgrade to city lights

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The nights are now brighter in the city of Tupelo. The city is getting an upgrade that will be very noticeable in the weeks to come and you might have already noticed. The city of Tupelo is now getting LED street lights, which will allow people...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Several sites available in Tupelo to discard Christmas trees

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - If you're cleaning up after the holiday season and need to get rid of that Christmas tree, you have a few options available. The City of Tupelo is accepting live-tree drop-offs at several locations until Jan. 31. Tupelo Dog Park on North Veterans Boulevard. Theron Nichols...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Storm cleanup also underway in Itawamba County

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday left behind damage in several counties in north Mississippi, including Itawamba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation spent several hours Tuesday afternoon clearing debris along Highway 371. Stephanie Boutwell was in her home with her family when the storm hit. "It was on top...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

911 dispatchers desperately needed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A widespread worker shortage across the country is affecting several different fields. But, there is one you don't want to be strapped for employees: 911 dispatchers. The two biggest issues are capability and money. It sounds simple, but for this job it's more complex than that.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

New geriatric psych unit opens at Baptist Memorial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle debuted its new geriatric psychiatric unit on Jan. 3. The unit is located on the fifth floor of the patient tower and is the only one in the Golden Triangle area. head nurse Ashley Blalock tells us,. "They have more...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Water Valley man arrested for embezzlement in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A former employee is accused of embezzling from an Oxford business. Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley, faces two counts of embezzlement. The business, which Oxford Police did not name, filed the report on Dec. 12. The business is in the 200 block of Highway 7.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Biden Administration hires former Tupelo mayor

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Biden Administration has hired Tupelo’s former mayor to serve as a regional administrator. The White House published a list on Thursday of new appointees for the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Shannon man arrested for April murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
SHANNON, MS
wtva.com

Amory working to revitalize 278 underpass

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Work is underway to revitalize the Highway 278 underpass in Amory. The goal is to make it cleaner and more vibrant. The City of Amory is working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway on this project. Motorists are advised to be cautious when...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Storm damaged roof at Union County church

MYRTLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Cleanup continues after an EF-1 tornado swept through western Union County Tuesday morning. The storm damaged several homes. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries. It also damaged the Enterprise Church of Christ. The church will have to replace its roof. Preacher Jay Tidwell said it...
MYRTLE, MS
wtva.com

Trio arrested for Columbus assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

New urgent care clinic opens in Amory

AMORY, Miss (WTVA) -- Priority Family & Urgent Care in North Amory held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate its opening. The new clinic is now open seven days a week. It is the only after hours clinic in Amory to offer Medicaid support. Family nurse practitioners Brooke Hildreth...
AMORY, MS

