Costa Mesa, CA

Voice of OC

Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?

While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coastreportonline.com

Foreign language enrollment numbers taking a hit

From schools in Louisiana swapping their foreign language curriculum for computer coding to the future demands of influential U.N. leaders transitioning from translators toward real-time AI chatbots in foreign diplomacy, community colleges have experienced a drastic decline of foreign language enrollments, especially at Orange Coast College. There was a common...
COSTA MESA, CA
2urbangirls.com

4 Inglewood homes under $650,000

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Looking to start of the new year as a homeowner? Is Inglewood on your list for investment?. We’ve found four single-family homes, many of them need some TLC and extensive renovations, but for the right buyer, the lot sizes on some make the investment worth it as they are zoned for multiple units and/or adding an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). The figures cited don’t include property taxes and citywide permit parking fees.
INGLEWOOD, CA
alaskasnewssource.com

Snow emergency declared in Whittier

Under doctor’s orders, Johnson is not able to lift more than five pounds and was scheduled for a number of medical procedures before he was forced to cancel them after the heavy snow totals left him and his wife, Maggie, stuck at home. The Don Young Legacy Bill has...
WHITTIER, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Eva Arevalos-Morales retires after 39 years working for the City of Fullerton

The City of Fullerton would like to thank Eva Arevalos-Morales, who retired at the end of 2022, for 39 years of service. Her dedication to public service spans across multiple departments at the city, including six years in the Parks and Recreation Department, four years in Public Works, and twenty-nine years in the City Manager’s Office.
FULLERTON, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in the city of Pomona during a winter rainstorm that drenched the Southland. California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Irvine theft suspect used stolen credit cards in Santa Ana

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly took a bag and backpack from a vehicle on New Year’s Eve in the residential area off of Kelvin. The suspect later used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases in...
IRVINE, CA
coastreportonline.com

OCC’s men’s crew prepares for upcoming season with intense training, team building

Orange Coast College’s men’s crew is training hard for its 70th year as one of OCC’s longest-running and top sports. The men’s crew is working to compete in the regional championships and the national championships, both of which it competed in last season. The regional championships will take place at the end of April in Sacramento and the national championships will take place at the end of May in Tennessee.
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

City bus crashes into Santa Monica building

A city bus crashed into the side of a Santa Monica building Monday afternoon. According to Big Blue Bus spokesperson Robert McCall, the crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. While the bus driver was taken to the hospital, no passengers required hospitalization. Riders were transferred to another bus and taken to their destination. A witness said that the bus was trying to avoid a crash and ended up swerving into a nearby Firestone tire business."It sounded like an earthquake," said store manager Alex Virula. "I looked out the window and it was almost like a movie. I just see a big blue bus coming along and I'm wondering where it was going to stop. Then I notice that it stopped right by our front door."The bus took down a tree and hit a parked vehicle that belonged to one of the Firestone employees. "As soon as I saw it, she hit my boss's truck," said witness Jesus Hernandez. "I thought it was an earthquake. It sounded like something hit very hard."Typically when school is in session, Virula said a food truck with high school students usually congregated near it is parked right where the bus crashed.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Police search for juvenile robbery suspects at Orange County mall

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a shopper at gunpoint at the Brea Mall in December. On Dec. 15, the victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in the parking lot, according to the Brea Police Department. All suspects were believed […]
BREA, CA
kcrw.com

Whittier Narrows Dam, age 65, is due for an upgrade

Whittier Narrows Dam manages flood risk for about 1.2 million people from Pico Rivera to Long Beach. In 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers classified it as DSAC 1 — “critically near failure or extreme high incremental risk.”. The Corps found that the dam’s foundation was at...
PICO RIVERA, CA
signalscv.com

Streets flood, river flows during major storm

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. Meteorologists with the NWS’s Oxnard station said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday but will most likely be extended, even as showers subside, due to reports of road floods.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by Metro bus

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – A female pedestrian has been fatally struck by a Metro bus, according to authorities. Authorities with the Glendale Police Department and Glendale Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Foothill Blvd and Dunsmore Ave in the city of La Crescenta. An MTA bus was...
GLENDALE, CA

