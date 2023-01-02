ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brproud.com

Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police identify victim in deadly shooting near Triple S Food Mart

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police identified the victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting in front of Triple S Food Mart as a 22-year-old Thursday morning. The victim, Illya Antwine Winns Jr., 22, died after multiple gunshot injuries, police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot around 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

Missing New Orleans woman's car found in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a woman who has been missing since November. They are working to find Mya Davis, 23, who was last seen November 11, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive. Investigators say Davis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WFAA

12-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after 62 car burglaries in Louisiana; 2 suspects get away

GRETNA, La. — Residents living at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments woke up Wednesday morning to find at least 62 vehicles broken into. “I was just taking my dog for a walk, and I had to walk past my car," Payton Travis said. "And I started walking and I see glass everywhere and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then I start looking and there’s caution tape on like everyone’s windows, glass is everywhere.”
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
THIBODAUX, LA
lpso.net

Convicted Felon Arrested for Threatening Another Man with a Gun

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a convicted felon who allegedly pointed a gun at another man threatening to shoot him. Jason Bailey, 37, of Raceland was arrested shortly after the incident on Monday morning. Just before 6:45 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, deputies responded to...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

