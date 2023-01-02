Read full article on original website
Arrest warrant issued in killing at downtown Rouses
New Orleans Interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork confirmed Thursday that detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in the Dec. 23 killing of Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.
NOLA.com
Two juveniles arrested in rash of Jefferson Parish car burglaries. Their mother was arrested, too.
The mother of two boys who investigators believe were involved in a string of car burglaries in the River Ridge/Elmwood area early Wednesday was arrested after she went to pick up her children, who were in Sheriff's Office custody, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
Teen with several gunshot wounds dies after being dropped off at hospital, NOPD says
Police are investigating a homicide after a teenage boy with several gunshot wounds to his body died after being dropped off at a New Orleans hospital early Thursday morning.
fox8live.com
Search warrant executed at apartment complex in New Orleans East in connection with car burglaries that occurred in River Ridge
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms a search warrant executed at an apartment complex in New Orleans East is directly related to the investigation into more than 60 car burglaries in River Ridge. A witness says NOPD lined up near the entrance to The Willows...
brproud.com
Police identify victim in deadly shooting near Triple S Food Mart
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police identified the victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting in front of Triple S Food Mart as a 22-year-old Thursday morning. The victim, Illya Antwine Winns Jr., 22, died after multiple gunshot injuries, police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot around 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Police searching for court detainee that ran out of Iberia Parish Courthouse
Law enforcement are searching for a court detainee that ran from the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
cenlanow.com
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
NOLA.com
Woman with toddler carjacked at gunpoint in Algiers, New Orleans police say
A woman with a toddler was carjacked at gunpoint early Thursday in Algiers, New Orleans police said. The crime was reported to police just before 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive (map). The 34-year-old woman was getting out of her Nissan Maxima when police say four...
More overnight violence in New Orleans, teen dumped at hospital dies
New Orleans Police say someone drove a teenage to the hospital just after 2:00am. He was suffering from bullet wounds and died. Whoever dropped him off didn’t stick around.
Missing New Orleans woman's car found in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a woman who has been missing since November. They are working to find Mya Davis, 23, who was last seen November 11, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive. Investigators say Davis...
WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: NOPD searches for another person of interest in ‘Boogie B’ shooting death
Funeral arrangements have been made for Montrell for Thursday (Jan. 5) at Jacob Scheon and Son Funeral Home with the service starting at 11 a.m.
WFAA
12-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after 62 car burglaries in Louisiana; 2 suspects get away
GRETNA, La. — Residents living at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments woke up Wednesday morning to find at least 62 vehicles broken into. “I was just taking my dog for a walk, and I had to walk past my car," Payton Travis said. "And I started walking and I see glass everywhere and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then I start looking and there’s caution tape on like everyone’s windows, glass is everywhere.”
NOPD searches for suspect caught on camera burglarizing home
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pictured subject is wanted in connection to an invasion of a home in the 7900 block of St. Charles Avenue on Monday (Jan. 2).
WWL-TV
Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight
NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
WANTED: Group accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in French Quarter, Downtown
According to the NOPD, multiple vehicles were reportedly burglarized in the 1500 block of Canal Street.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge men facing charges in Ascension crime spree; burglars reportedly shot at homeowners
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
WDSU
Clerk at French Quarter store punched to unconsciousness, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police report that a French Quarter store clerk was punched until he lost consciousness. According to police, Hector Gonzales, 59, is accused of punching a store clerk at a business in the 600 block of St. Ann Street on Dec. 31 around 11:30 p.m.
JPSO: Pursuit of car burglary crew includes gunfire
Around 2am this morning JPSO Deputies, investigating a series of car burglaries River Ridge, encountered a trio of suspects. The three fled into an apartment complex with deputies in pursuit.
lpso.net
Convicted Felon Arrested for Threatening Another Man with a Gun
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a convicted felon who allegedly pointed a gun at another man threatening to shoot him. Jason Bailey, 37, of Raceland was arrested shortly after the incident on Monday morning. Just before 6:45 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, deputies responded to...
