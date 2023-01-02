ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Uses Two Crates to Build Sneaky Storage That Could Work in Literally Any Room

By Kourtney Borman
You'd never know it was a DIY!

When it comes to storage, I can pretty much never have enough (just ask anyone I live with!) I love having various places to hide all of the things that I’ve hoarded but don’t necessarily want out in the open, like shoes or extra blankets and pillows, etc. But I also want things that not only function well, but look good at the same time, and that’s where I often struggle at least a little bit.

But luckily there are some amazing people out there, like Gianna Caputo over at Indie.Boho.Nest who have come up with some brilliant ideas that I can snag for my very own!

What I personally love the most about this storage idea is that it takes something relatively simple, wooden crates, and turns them into some seriously upscale pieces that most of us could easily see ourselves buying (and spending way too much money on) at some big box store.

Essentially all Gianna did was grab two ten dollar crates, somewhat longer and flat, and started by attaching them to each other on their short side so that they sat next to one another. Next she cut a top board to size, and added hinges so that the board would sit flush on top of both crates as well as creating a swinging top that could easily be opened and closed.

A couple of legs are added to each side before sage green paint is added to the entire piece and that is pretty much it! Your new storage unit can then be put wherever you need a little extra hiding room, including as outdoor planters, end-of-bed storage, and more!


Leesha Rob
3d ago

whoopdy do, I did this year's ago. I just didn't tell the world about it. 🤣 not hating, do ya thang👍👍

