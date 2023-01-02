ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year's party in West Michigan

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bY4uW_0k11TxnT00

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year's part y in western Michigan.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the shooting killed David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township and Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California.

Reed, who was shot in the back, died at a hospital and McCreary, who was shot in the head, died at the scene, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death, WWMT-TV reported.

Van Buren County is located in southwestern Michigan, where a portion of the county abuts Lake Michigan.

Comments / 2

Kevin J Pelletier
3d ago

Damnn it people can't you behave and enjoy yourselfs without causing violence even during the holidays bunch of coward losers you are

Reply(1)
3
Related
CBS Detroit

State police identify homicide victim from 1973

ZILWAUKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Investigators have identified a victim who was murdered in March of 1973 with the help of forensic genetic genealogy, Michigan State Police announced Thursday. The Michigan State Police Third District Cold Case Team identified the man after an FBI DNA database confirmed the victim as Daniel C. Garza-Gonzales, from Texas, born on March 15, 1944.According to MSP, Gonzales was a Vietnam War Veteran who, after serving, left Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 29 to look for work in Flint, Michigan. After he left Texas, his parents never heard from him again.Knowing the victim's identity...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Detroit

Traffic stop in St. Clair County leads to fentanyl bust

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A traffic stop on Jan. 3 led police to find a Macomb Township resident who was selling fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone pills, Michigan State Police announced.Detectives conducted an operation that led to a traffic stop in St. Clair County. According to MSP, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence based on information from the traffic stop and from previous knowledge.Police recovered 1,964 suspected fentanyl pills, 30 grams of cocaine and seized two vehicles with $6,000, with intent to forfeit.Charges are pending, according to MSP.The investigation is ongoing.During this investigation the County of Macomb Enforcement Team was assisted by MSP troopers from the Lapeer Post, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and the Roseville Police Department.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop on Thursday resulted in the discovery of two loaded weapons. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle driving 90 mph on US-23, near Willis Road. Police said the driver, a 25-year-old from South Carolina, had a loaded rifle and loaded handgun with them.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
DEARBORN, MI
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
GOSHEN, IN
wkzo.com

Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 23000 block of Fillmore Road. When they arrived, they found...
CBS Detroit

Driver of Tesla that plunged off Calif. cliff arrested for attempted murder

California officials say the driver of a Tesla that plummeted over 250 feet off a San Mateo highway Monday has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse.Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, California, was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it went over the side of a coastal road at a spot known as the Devil's Slide, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Also inside were another adult and two children, who haven't been identified.All four survived and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of what the CHP says were serious injuries.  Charging documents show that the other...
PASADENA, CA
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy