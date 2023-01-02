ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

orangeobserver.com

West Orange Choir hosting spirit night fundraiser

The school's vocalists will host the event at 4 Rivers Smokehouse with 10% of the proceeds going back to the choir. The West Orange Choir is hosting a spirit night next week. Locals are invited to come out to 4 Rivers Smokehouse for lunch or dinner on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Dream Center hosting free dental clinic

Screenings will be held this week for upcoming appointment dates. The West Orange Dream Center is hosting a free dental clinic later this month, and required screenings are taking place this week. The clinic will be held Jan. 16 through 20 at the center, 1136 E. Plant St., Winter Garden, for anyone who qualifies financially and medically.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland Park home tops Winter Garden-area sales from Dec. 3 to 9

A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 3 to 9. The home at 1017 Linehart Drive, Winter Garden, sold Dec. 9, for $1.1 million. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,521 square feet of living area. Days on market: 24.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Couple visits every pool in The Villages

Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

Keene’s Pointe estate tops Windermere sales from Dec. 3 to 9

A home in Keene’s Pointe topped all Windermere-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 3 to 9. The home at 8409 Lake Burden Circle, Windermere, sold Dec. 5, for $1,575,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,264 square feet of living area. Days on market: 13.
WINDERMERE, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine

The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
THE VILLAGES, FL
bungalower

Winter Park Fish Company has reopened

Winter Park Fish Co. (Facebook) has reopened for business. The casual restaurant, located at 761 Orange Avenue [GMap], has been closed since May 2021, when the owners carried out an unpermitted construction project that landed them in hot water with the City of Winter Park. According to the City of Winter Park, the owners enclosed a patio area without a permit which then required them to add more parking since they had added more seats — 22 more seats to be exact. More on that HERE.
WINTER PARK, FL
orangeobserver.com

Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend

Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
lacademie.com

13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
wmfe.org

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
orangeobserver.com

FORECAST: Oakland’s septic-to-sewer work continues

A massive ongoing project started by the town of Oakland a decade ago is proving to be a benefit to the town as more businesses choose to set up shop in Oakland. This year will mark even more change as officials continue the town’s multi-million-dollar conversion from septic to sewer.
OAKLAND, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando dive bar St. Matthew's Tavern snapped up by Team Market Group

Team Market Group closed out 2022 with a bit more of the ol' aggressive expansion, purchasing Orlando dive bar St. Matthew's Tavern on Mills Avenue. As reported by Orlando Business Journal in the finals days of 2022, nightlife movers TMG added St. Matthew's to their extensive portfolio of properties that currently includes (deep breath) Mathers Social Gathering, Ann Teague's, The Robinson Room, Taco Kat, Plantee's and The Wellborn. St. Matthew's has been pouring 'em (incredibly) strong in their current incarnation for nearly 10 years. Before that the building went under the names Orlando Nights and Paradise. It's always been a freewheeling spot, and a recent visit there found the dance floor packed with tipsy two-steppers and the bar buzzing with activity. TMG partner Romi Mawardi characterized the purchase as an "investment" and told OBJ that the current plan was to keep the old divey charm intact, maybe.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
DEBARY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after another unwanted return to restaurant

A Villager was arrested after another unwanted return to a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. Eric Wayne Singleton, 57, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, showed up at about 5 p.m. Monday at RJ Gator’s despite a ban previously placed on him, barring him from the restaurant.
THE VILLAGES, FL

