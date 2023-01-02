Kelsey-Seybold Clinic opened a two-story, 33,000-square-foot clinic on January 3 in The Grid, a 192-acre, mixed-use development in Stafford. Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Stafford is located at 11211 Nexus Ave., off the Southwest Freeway between Kirkwood Road and W. Airport Boulevard, providing medical care access to those living in Stafford and the surrounding communities of Meadows Place, Alief, Braeburn, and North Missouri City.

STAFFORD, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO