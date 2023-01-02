ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

captimes.com

Paul Tran, poet and UW-Madison assistant professor

A child of Vietnamese refugees and the first in their family to learn English, Paul Tran discovered the power of words by serving as an unofficial translator for family members as they grew up in the United States. This also gave Tran the ability to analyze texts in exciting ways...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Community Calendar

Cost: Free (with the option to donate $15 to cover class materials) Do you sit more than six hours a day? Consider attending this very informative class to learn:. • How too much sitting time affects you and your health. • The benefits of standing. • Strategies to stand up...
STOUGHTON, WI
captimes.com

Verona middle school principal, former MMSD educator dies Tuesday

A Verona Area School District principal and former Madison Metropolitan School District educator died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while walking in Fitchburg. Beth Steffen, 56, was the interim principal at Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona for the 2022-23 school year. She was hired to that role after previously working as a language, literacy and equity specialist at the school, according to the Verona Press.
VERONA, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Letter: Walter Eggleson honor is well-deserved

As 'forever grateful and proud Stoughton Vikings' we join other current and former residents in commending leadership in dedicating additional land for recreational purposes. In this regard we are pleased to learn that Walter Eggleson was honored in the naming of same. We can appreciate and understand there are many worthy of such consideration but feel Stoughton has chosen wisely.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Prep sports: Stoughton’s upcoming can’t-miss games, meets to watch

As the girls basketball, boys basketball and wrestling seasons heat up, there are still many more big games to circle on the calendar. In the spirit of the 12 days of Christmas and New Year’s resolutions, the following are 12 games or meets that local sports fans should circle on their calendars as can’t miss events before postseason tournaments begin.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Girls basketball: Stoughton drops nonconference battle to Platteville

Senior guard Maddie Reott scored a team-high 17 points, but the Stoughton girls basketball team couldn’t come back to beat Platteville in a 59-46 nonconference loss on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Stoughton High School. Platteville was led by Camryn Neis – who scored a game-high 19 points. The Hillmen...
STOUGHTON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School

The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

PaddyShack awarded liquor license sought by three establishments

The Fort Atkinson City Council decided against following a committee recommendation Tuesday and awarded a Reserve “Class B” liquor license to PaddyShack, a proposed virtual golf entertainment venue, slated to open in the former Humphrey Floral building in the city’s downtown. As presented to the council by...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fox47.com

Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship 2023

Fox 47 is proud to partner with the Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce to support the 10th Anniversary of the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship. Come out and enjoy family activities, music, vendors and of course all the cheesy Wisconsin food and beer you can have. You can even sample some of the competitors grilled cheese creations by purchasing VIP tickets online a head of time or day of the event. Don't miss all the excitement in Dodgeville at Ley Memorial Pavilion on Saturday, April 29th!
DODGEVILLE, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Kleven remembered as a ‘humble’ servant

Jacob Kleven was remembered as a humble servant with a mission to help, whether it was his work with his church - including six years spent running preschools in Africa - or more recently, feeding hundreds of area schoolchildren. Kleven, 45, died during the stormy night of Friday, Dec. 23...
STOUGHTON, WI
On Milwaukee

The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor

OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Basketball: Update On Tyler Wahl Injury

Wisconsin basketball picked up another win last night against rival Minnesota 63-60. What was more impressive is that they did it without the help of one of their best players. Tyler Wahl only played nine minutes before exiting with an apparent ankle injury. Other players stepped up and they got the win but long term, the Badgers will need Wahl’s leadership and scoring. After the game, Greg Gard gave an update on the Tyler Wahl injury.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

A food lover's year: What opened, what closed, and what to try now

In 2023, if our budgets allow, let’s eat out more. The past year in Madison saw a generous handful of exciting restaurant openings, including Turn Key on East Washington Avenue, the lovely, high-ceilinged Amara at Hilldale, easygoing Bandit Tacos on West Wash and the charming diner-style East Johnson Family Restaurant.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit

Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Current Badgers And Fans React To Alternate Uniform Idea That Is Going Viral

It is a new era for the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. Luke Fickell has brought an excitement to Madison that we haven’t seen in many years. Highlighted by multiple four-star athletes going into 2023, Fickell also brought in an offensive coordinator who wants to throw the ball. Something Wisconsin hasn’t done much of over the last three decades. What could make the excitement for the Wisconsin Badgers go even further? A new look, specifically, a “black out” look.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | The most important Wisconsin spring election in modern history

Because Wisconsin’s spring elections for judicial, school board and local government posts are officially nonpartisan, and because they take place on a timeline that does not parallel high-profile November voting when contests for the presidency and the governorship are decided, people tend to imagine that spring voting isn’t quite as important as fall voting.
WISCONSIN STATE
stoughtonnews.com

DOT holding Hwy. 51 public meeting Jan. 12

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the proposed improvements along US 51 from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Good Shepherd By The Lake Church, 1860 Hwy. 51, Stoughton. A brief presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. According to a Jan. 5...
STOUGHTON, WI

