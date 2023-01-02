Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
captimes.com
Paul Tran, poet and UW-Madison assistant professor
A child of Vietnamese refugees and the first in their family to learn English, Paul Tran discovered the power of words by serving as an unofficial translator for family members as they grew up in the United States. This also gave Tran the ability to analyze texts in exciting ways...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Community Calendar
Cost: Free (with the option to donate $15 to cover class materials) Do you sit more than six hours a day? Consider attending this very informative class to learn:. • How too much sitting time affects you and your health. • The benefits of standing. • Strategies to stand up...
captimes.com
Verona middle school principal, former MMSD educator dies Tuesday
A Verona Area School District principal and former Madison Metropolitan School District educator died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while walking in Fitchburg. Beth Steffen, 56, was the interim principal at Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona for the 2022-23 school year. She was hired to that role after previously working as a language, literacy and equity specialist at the school, according to the Verona Press.
stoughtonnews.com
Letter: Walter Eggleson honor is well-deserved
As 'forever grateful and proud Stoughton Vikings' we join other current and former residents in commending leadership in dedicating additional land for recreational purposes. In this regard we are pleased to learn that Walter Eggleson was honored in the naming of same. We can appreciate and understand there are many worthy of such consideration but feel Stoughton has chosen wisely.
stoughtonnews.com
Prep sports: Stoughton’s upcoming can’t-miss games, meets to watch
As the girls basketball, boys basketball and wrestling seasons heat up, there are still many more big games to circle on the calendar. In the spirit of the 12 days of Christmas and New Year’s resolutions, the following are 12 games or meets that local sports fans should circle on their calendars as can’t miss events before postseason tournaments begin.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls basketball: Stoughton drops nonconference battle to Platteville
Senior guard Maddie Reott scored a team-high 17 points, but the Stoughton girls basketball team couldn’t come back to beat Platteville in a 59-46 nonconference loss on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Stoughton High School. Platteville was led by Camryn Neis – who scored a game-high 19 points. The Hillmen...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School
The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
fortatkinsononline.com
PaddyShack awarded liquor license sought by three establishments
The Fort Atkinson City Council decided against following a committee recommendation Tuesday and awarded a Reserve “Class B” liquor license to PaddyShack, a proposed virtual golf entertainment venue, slated to open in the former Humphrey Floral building in the city’s downtown. As presented to the council by...
fox47.com
Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship 2023
Fox 47 is proud to partner with the Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce to support the 10th Anniversary of the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship. Come out and enjoy family activities, music, vendors and of course all the cheesy Wisconsin food and beer you can have. You can even sample some of the competitors grilled cheese creations by purchasing VIP tickets online a head of time or day of the event. Don't miss all the excitement in Dodgeville at Ley Memorial Pavilion on Saturday, April 29th!
stoughtonnews.com
Kleven remembered as a ‘humble’ servant
Jacob Kleven was remembered as a humble servant with a mission to help, whether it was his work with his church - including six years spent running preschools in Africa - or more recently, feeding hundreds of area schoolchildren. Kleven, 45, died during the stormy night of Friday, Dec. 23...
On Milwaukee
The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Basketball: Update On Tyler Wahl Injury
Wisconsin basketball picked up another win last night against rival Minnesota 63-60. What was more impressive is that they did it without the help of one of their best players. Tyler Wahl only played nine minutes before exiting with an apparent ankle injury. Other players stepped up and they got the win but long term, the Badgers will need Wahl’s leadership and scoring. After the game, Greg Gard gave an update on the Tyler Wahl injury.
captimes.com
A food lover's year: What opened, what closed, and what to try now
In 2023, if our budgets allow, let’s eat out more. The past year in Madison saw a generous handful of exciting restaurant openings, including Turn Key on East Washington Avenue, the lovely, high-ceilinged Amara at Hilldale, easygoing Bandit Tacos on West Wash and the charming diner-style East Johnson Family Restaurant.
CBS 58
Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit
Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wisportsheroics.com
Current Badgers And Fans React To Alternate Uniform Idea That Is Going Viral
It is a new era for the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. Luke Fickell has brought an excitement to Madison that we haven’t seen in many years. Highlighted by multiple four-star athletes going into 2023, Fickell also brought in an offensive coordinator who wants to throw the ball. Something Wisconsin hasn’t done much of over the last three decades. What could make the excitement for the Wisconsin Badgers go even further? A new look, specifically, a “black out” look.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Announce Hiring Of Offensive and Defensive Coordinators
The Wisconsin Badgers Football coaching staff is beginning to piece together. Newly hired head coach, Luke Fickell has brought over one of his assistant from Cincinnati as the hiring of defensive coordinator, Mike Tressel was announced by the school, this evening.
captimes.com
Opinion | The most important Wisconsin spring election in modern history
Because Wisconsin’s spring elections for judicial, school board and local government posts are officially nonpartisan, and because they take place on a timeline that does not parallel high-profile November voting when contests for the presidency and the governorship are decided, people tend to imagine that spring voting isn’t quite as important as fall voting.
nbc15.com
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have found the body of the missing man last seen in the Wisconsin Dells on New Year’s Eve. In an update Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department announced they have identified the body of 37-year-old Matthew Haas. He was found deceased in the Wisconsin River Tuesday morning.
stoughtonnews.com
DOT holding Hwy. 51 public meeting Jan. 12
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the proposed improvements along US 51 from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Good Shepherd By The Lake Church, 1860 Hwy. 51, Stoughton. A brief presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. According to a Jan. 5...
