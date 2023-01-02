Paul Frances Querceto, 84, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away on Jan, 2, 2023, at the Phillip Hulitar Center, Providence, R.I. Paul was born in Providence, to Palmino Querceto and Alice Buonassisi Querceto on Nov. 6, 1938. After attending schools in Providence, he moved to Florida before joining the United States Navy. After serving in the Navy, he received his pipe fitting and oil burner certificates and eventually started his own oil company Sebring Oil with his business partner Paul McDonald for 26 years. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time in Maine and being an extra in many movies, which is why he was known as our "movie star."

LINCOLN, RI ・ 18 HOURS AGO