Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
Valley Breeze
Roberta K. Charland – Cumberland
Roberta K. Charland, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with family around her. She was the wife of the late James P. Charland Sr. Born in Wrentham, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Freeman F. and Marjorie L....
Valley Breeze
Paul Frances Querceto – Lincoln
Paul Frances Querceto, 84, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away on Jan, 2, 2023, at the Phillip Hulitar Center, Providence, R.I. Paul was born in Providence, to Palmino Querceto and Alice Buonassisi Querceto on Nov. 6, 1938. After attending schools in Providence, he moved to Florida before joining the United States Navy. After serving in the Navy, he received his pipe fitting and oil burner certificates and eventually started his own oil company Sebring Oil with his business partner Paul McDonald for 26 years. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time in Maine and being an extra in many movies, which is why he was known as our "movie star."
Valley Breeze
James A. Wright – Cumberland
James A. Wright, 77, of Ann Street, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Summit Commons, Providence. He was the companion of JoAnne O’Brien. Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late James and Edna M. (Smith) Wright, he was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Valley Breeze
Rita M. 'Reet' Plante – Blackstone
Rita M. “Reet” (Lozeau) Plante, 75, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away at home with her husband and children by her side on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for over a year. She is the beloved wife of Gerald T. Plante, and the loving mother...
Valley Breeze
Lorraine Laliberte – North Smithfield
Lorraine Laliberte, 92, of North Smithfield, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Woonsocket Health & Rehab Center. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William and Bernadette (Laporte) Vanasse.
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Senior group hosting trip to Foxwoods
WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m., in the St. Joseph Church Hall, 1200 Mendon Rd. The group is hosting a bus trip to Foxwoods Casino on Friday, Jan. 27. For more information, contact Fran Robidoux at 401-356-1493 as soon as possible.
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
Valley Breeze
Scott Normand Dutilly – Blackstone
Scott Normand Dutilly, 53, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at home in Blackstone, Mass. Scott was the loving and devoted husband of Erica J. (Lavoie) Dutilly. He was the son of his late step-father Walter J. Dutilly and late mother Gloria I. (Parent) Dutilly; his father George Brown of Hope; his sons: Robert Dutilly and his wife, Wendy, of Warwick, and Scott Dutilly Jr. of West Warwick; his sisters Kim Dutilly of Coventry and Tammy Lebrun and her husband, Raymond, of Hope and four grandchildren.
ABC6.com
Trial for 2013 Warwick City Park murder suspect begins
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick has begun. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park. Fay was...
Valley Breeze
Owners of Knock on Wood Furniture plan new store in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Knock on Wood Furniture, a mainstay in Lincoln for many years before a Dec. 1 fire destroyed it, is set to reopen in Smithfield. Owner Mike Gordon told The Breeze immediately after the fire that the company would continue to fill orders and planned to rebuild as soon as possible.
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown Town Council considers building the first roundabout at Berkeley, Green End, and Paradise intersection
The Town of Middletown is considering building a roundabout at the intersection of Berkeley, Green End, and Paradise avenues. The 90-foot, single-lane roundabout is being proposed as a way to improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians, and to create a new gateway to the Sachuest Beaches. At a Town...
Valley Breeze
PAWS to Read Monday
SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library will host PAWS to Read on Monday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. Children in grades K and up may register for a 15-minute session with a therapy dog. Call 401-949-3630.
Valley Breeze
Town renegotiating on use of Lusitana Club parking lot
CUMBERLAND – Cumberland and the Lusitana Club have had a longstanding agreement for use of the club’s parking lot across from Town Hall, renewing a $5,000-per-year lease for three years in September of 2021. Mayor Jeff Mutter, speaking to the Town Council on Dec. 21, said the town...
Valley Breeze
Paint with Bots at Cumberland Library Jan. 14
CUMBERLAND – Children ages 7-10 are invited to Bristlebot Painting at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Participants will build a small robot out of a toothbrush and electronics. That bot will then act as the tool to create an abstract painting.
Valley Breeze
Coletti Farm soccer field plans due back soon
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Plans are currently being drawn up for the creation of a new soccer field at the former Coletti Farm properties purchased in 2019 and 2021 off Verdi Street in the neighborhood behind Pauly Penta’s on Mineral Spring Avenue. Mayor Charles Lombardi said officials told representatives...
Valley Breeze
There may be a new proposal for intersection of Mineral Spring, Douglas
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite winning multiple approvals for a new gas station, food market and tailor shop at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, there is now chatter that a developer could be putting a new project and another use forward soon.
Valley Breeze
Property owners suing Scituate for delays caused by incorrect zoning designation
SCITUATE – Two local developers are suing Scituate for losses caused by increased lumber costs and delays in construction when the town incorrectly labeled a home at 8 Clinton Ave. as being in the Hope Village Overlay District. Property owners Stephen Antonellis and Benjamin Tucker claim the town is...
Valley Breeze
Sheila R. Sturtevant – Smithfield
Sheila R. Sturtevant, 83, of Roger Williams Drive, Greenville, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Antoine’s Residence, North Smithfield. She was the widow of Donald E. Sturtevant. They had been married for 60 years at the time of his death in 2020.
Bristol police locate driver involved in hit-and-run
Police found the truck and trailer at a Portsmouth residence.
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
Comments / 0