hawaiipublicradio.org
Big Island women's leadership workshop tackles empowerment, bias and more
The Big Island’s Kuʻikahi Mediation Center will present a free in-person workshop this month titled “Winning Edge Leadership for Women.” It explores the differences between men and women when it comes to things like how to ask for a raise or lead a business team. The...
bigislandnow.com
Two urologists perform innovative procedures at Kona Community Hospital
Two Ali’i Health Center urologists perform two innovative and progressive urologic procedures at Kona Community Hospital. In early 2022, Dr. Jeffrey Palmgren performed a procedure called jelmyto chemoablation of a kidney tumor. The procedure specifically targets the tumor without removing the kidney. The procedure spares the patient from the systemic effects of chemotherapy and saves the patient from having to go into dialysis.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Liko Lehua Cafe
Liko Lehua Cafe is widely known for their fruit butters, but I went to try some lunch. I wanted the BLT, but sadly, they were out of bacon! I ended up with the Portobello Mushroom Sandwich. It wasn't seasoned / marinated enough, but it was a decent sandwich, as the...
KITV.com
3 teens, 2 adults arrested after brawl in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three teenagers and two men were arrested in Hilo on Wednesday after a large brawl. Bystanders reported people were yelling, throwing rocks, and brandishing weapons near Kino'ole Street, in the parking lot of a residential building.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police seeking help locating missing 26-year-old woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett, of Hilo, who was reported missing. Pruett was last seen in the downtown Hilo area in November. She is described as local, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 135 pounds, with a shaved head. She has...
bigislandnow.com
4.0 magnitude earthquake occurs near town of Volcano on the Big Island
Today at 3:31 a.m., a magnitude-4.0 earthquake occurred 4 miles northwest of the town of Volcano on the Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was at a depth of 12 miles below sea level; and it occurred in a region of stress interaction between Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
bigislandnow.com
Five people arrested after large brawl in downtown Hilo
Two adults and three juveniles were arrested following the report of a large brawl in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department’s central dispatch received multiple calls just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting an altercation in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported that people were yelling, throwing rocks and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Charred human remains found in banyan tree fire in Hilo
The Hawai'i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
bigislandgazette.com
Burned Body Located on Banyan Drive
Hawai’i Island police are investigating the discovery of a badly burned body on Banyan Drive in Hilo. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a report of a large banyan tree on fire on Banyan Drive, across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park. Upon extinguishing the blaze, fire personnel discovered charred human remains within an opening at the base of the tree and immediately alerted police.
bigislandnow.com
O’ahu man charged with assault for New Year’s Day incident in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged K-One Howard, of Eva Beach, O’ahu, with assault following a New Year’s Day incident in Hilo. On Jan. 1, shortly after 2:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the area of Lokahi Street in Hilo after receiving numerous reports of an unconscious male on the ground who had been assaulted.
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
bigislandgazette.com
Man Dies After Jumping Off Puueo Bridge
Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation after a man reportedly jumped to his death off the Puueo Bridge, in Downtown Hilo on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the...
bigislandnow.com
Missing 12-year-old boy found in good health
Update at 9:23 a.m. Dec. 31: Police report Saturday morning that Zealand Brickwood was located in good health in Hilo. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for its help with locating a missing child. According to the Hawai‘i Police Department, 12-year-old Zealand Brickwood was last seen at...
3 dogs dead after house fire in Pahoa
On Friday. around 6:29 p.m., fire alarms sounded and first responders reported to the structure fire.
bigislandgazette.com
Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified
Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
bigislandgazette.com
Couple Arrested & Charged for Drug Offenses & Illegal Fireworks
Hawai‘i Island police charged a Waimea couple with more than a half dozen drug offenses, as well as illegal fireworks violations on Saturday evening, December 31, 2022, following their arrest on Friday, December 30. After a month-long investigation, Area II Vice Section investigators served a search warrant on a...
bigislandnow.com
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
