Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Two urologists perform innovative procedures at Kona Community Hospital

Two Ali’i Health Center urologists perform two innovative and progressive urologic procedures at Kona Community Hospital. In early 2022, Dr. Jeffrey Palmgren performed a procedure called jelmyto chemoablation of a kidney tumor. The procedure specifically targets the tumor without removing the kidney. The procedure spares the patient from the systemic effects of chemotherapy and saves the patient from having to go into dialysis.
KEALAKEKUA, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Liko Lehua Cafe

Liko Lehua Cafe is widely known for their fruit butters, but I went to try some lunch. I wanted the BLT, but sadly, they were out of bacon! I ended up with the Portobello Mushroom Sandwich. It wasn't seasoned / marinated enough, but it was a decent sandwich, as the...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

3 teens, 2 adults arrested after brawl in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three teenagers and two men were arrested in Hilo on Wednesday after a large brawl. Bystanders reported people were yelling, throwing rocks, and brandishing weapons near Kino'ole Street, in the parking lot of a residential building.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Big Island police seeking help locating missing 26-year-old woman

Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett, of Hilo, who was reported missing. Pruett was last seen in the downtown Hilo area in November. She is described as local, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 135 pounds, with a shaved head. She has...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

4.0 magnitude earthquake occurs near town of Volcano on the Big Island

Today at 3:31 a.m., a magnitude-4.0 earthquake occurred 4 miles northwest of the town of Volcano on the Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was at a depth of 12 miles below sea level; and it occurred in a region of stress interaction between Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes.
VOLCANO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Five people arrested after large brawl in downtown Hilo

Two adults and three juveniles were arrested following the report of a large brawl in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department’s central dispatch received multiple calls just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting an altercation in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported that people were yelling, throwing rocks and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo

Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Burned Body Located on Banyan Drive

Hawai’i Island police are investigating the discovery of a badly burned body on Banyan Drive in Hilo. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a report of a large banyan tree on fire on Banyan Drive, across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park. Upon extinguishing the blaze, fire personnel discovered charred human remains within an opening at the base of the tree and immediately alerted police.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

O’ahu man charged with assault for New Year’s Day incident in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged K-One Howard, of Eva Beach, O’ahu, with assault following a New Year’s Day incident in Hilo. On Jan. 1, shortly after 2:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the area of Lokahi Street in Hilo after receiving numerous reports of an unconscious male on the ground who had been assaulted.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree

HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Man Dies After Jumping Off Puueo Bridge

Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation after a man reportedly jumped to his death off the Puueo Bridge, in Downtown Hilo on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Missing 12-year-old boy found in good health

Update at 9:23 a.m. Dec. 31: Police report Saturday morning that Zealand Brickwood was located in good health in Hilo. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for its help with locating a missing child. According to the Hawai‘i Police Department, 12-year-old Zealand Brickwood was last seen at...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified

Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
bigislandgazette.com

Couple Arrested & Charged for Drug Offenses & Illegal Fireworks

Hawai‘i Island police charged a Waimea couple with more than a half dozen drug offenses, as well as illegal fireworks violations on Saturday evening, December 31, 2022, following their arrest on Friday, December 30. After a month-long investigation, Area II Vice Section investigators served a search warrant on a...
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
WAIMEA, HI

