bottom line is defense wins championships and as a Buckeye aficionado their proficient offense is wasted with poor defenses. This year Georgia was emencely lucky to survive a freak bad kick by a kicker who only missed 2 all season and an obvious penalty hit on Harrison that would be a 1st and goal instead of a field goal. even if it wasn't targeting it was still a unnecessary roughness penalty on a defenseless player.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State
The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
Star Ohio State player announces surprising return
Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB, member of 2022 recruiting class, reportedly opts for transfer portal
Iowa football has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Carson May, a freshman quarterback and member of the 2022 recruiting class made his decision to test the transfer portal after a year with Iowa, according to sources. May, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was a lock-in...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
2025 Four-Star CB Jett White decommits from USC
Orange (CA) High four-star cornerback Jett White announced his decommitment from USC Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-2, 170 pounder had been committed to the Trojans since September 2021. White sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. After countless hours of praying , talking to my dad , and family, I...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
5 Ohio State stars who won’t be back and their replacements for 2023
With Ohio State now out of the College Football Playoff, expect for these five stars to move on. Ohio State gave Georgia all it had in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, but came up one point shy of stunning the Bulldogs in Atlanta. Many people suggested that the Buckeyes did not...
NBC’s Chris Simms Rips ESPN With Profanity-Laced Rant
The NFL analyst is ready to defend his take on the league’s MVP race.
Michigan football: 3 reasons Jim Harbaugh should stay with Wolverines
If you’re a Michigan football fan, welcome to the article you’ve probably been dying to read since the rumors have started to swirl regarding Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately for you, I’ll also be writing up a “reasons Jim Harbaugh should leave for the NFL” piece to balance things out and kind of give pros and cons of both, but honestly, if I was him, I’d probably come back to Michigan next season.
Ohio State Fans Are Getting Praised For Classy Move
It would have been easy for Ohio State fans to make kicker Noah Ruggles into a scapegoat following the Buckeyes' heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Georgia Bulldogs during Saturday's Peach Bowl. Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt that would have given Ohio State a two-point lead over ...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Change of mood shown around hospital following recent improvements from Bills S
Damar Hamlin’s condition seemed to take a step forward on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Coley Harvey. Harvey talked about how Hamlin’s family is feeling after some positive signs were shown. Harvey stated that Doctors ran certain tests on Hamlin to show certain levels. The doctors received some...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt weighs in on questionable targeting reversal during Peach Bowl
Joel Klatt has now given his thoughts on the interesting targeting decision regarding Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl. It appeared that Harrison was targeted by a Georgia defender, but the officials reviewed the call and overturned it. Harrison left the game with a concussion and didn’t play the...
Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback
News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season. Hartman, who excelled at ...
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Jim Harbaugh Update
Jim Harbaugh is an alma mater man. Panthers owner David Tepper has spoken with the Michigan coach regarding the team’s head-coaching job. The talk was an informal conversation and not a job interview. The responses to this tweet seem to give Harbaugh — the former Panthers ...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season
Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Why NCAA Tournament expansion could actually be good -- if done right
There was a collective online freakout on Tuesday when the NCAA’s Division I Transformation Committe recommended expanding postseason tournaments to include roughly 25% of participating programs. When applied to men’s basketball, this would bring more than 90 teams into the NCAA’s crown-jewel event. The mere thought of this was...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ciarrocca, Minnesota OC, reportedly targeted by B1G program for same role
Kirk Ciarrocca returned to PJ Fleck’s Minnesota coaching staff in 2022. Could he be preparing to leave the Gophers for a second time?. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Rutgers is “targeting” Ciarrocca to be the new OC for the Scarlet Knights. A deal is not currently complete but is expected to be finalized in the upcoming days.
