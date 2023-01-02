Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday that the company’s recent review will result in the elimination of more than 18,000 jobs, a confirmation came soon after a report earlier in the day in the Wall Street Journal cited the total number of employees impacted by staff reductions that began back in November. “We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me,” Jassy...

