Cult of Mac

You can control JBL’s new ANC earbuds with their touchscreen case

JBL revealed several new wireless earbud models Wednesday, including the new flagship Tour Pro 2 with a touchscreen for additional control via the “smart case.”. “The world’s first smart charging case,” as the company called it, features a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen that lets you control music, noise cancellation, calls and notifications. That gets you out of turning to an app on your smartphone — as long as you keep the case at hand.
Cult of Mac

This portable folding keyboard for iPad sports hide-away trackpad

The SKFP Combo Keyboard includes a trackpad that flips under to save room when on the go. Plus, its case folds to become a stand for an iPad. The accessory is for anyone who wants a portable wireless keyboard that can be shared with multiple iPads. Easily add this mobile...
Cult of Mac

New all-in-one charging stand powers up iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch

There are plenty of stands that can handle an iPhone and Apple Watch, but the Zens 4-in-1 Charging Station tops that by adding a stand for an iPad, too. There’s even a AirPods charger and an Apple Pencil holder. Zens also used CES 2023 to unveil other power products...
insideevs.com

Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024

According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Cult of Mac

Apple uses AI to voice its latest audiobook catalog

Apple’s latest catalog of books uses artificial intelligence as a narrator instead of a human voice. This is the first time the Cupertino giant has used AI for audiobook narration. The move could have a wide-reaching effect in the audiobook space and mark the beginning of the end of...
Cult of Mac

How to use Water Lock on the Apple Watch [Pro Tip]

Apple Watch is highly resilient to being submerged in water. You don’t have to worry much about ruining the electronics inside — your biggest concern is the water triggering random stuff on the screen. If your Apple Watch feels like it’s not responding to your tapping, it’s probably in Water Lock mode.
Cult of Mac

Aqara previews video doorbell and other new HomeKit gadgets

Smart-home specialist Aqara said Thursday it will expand its product line in the coming months with a new video doorbell, LED light strips, a sensor with artificial intelligence and a smart door lock that works with Home Key. All of the new devices will work with HomeKit and other smart-home systems.
Cult of Mac

Drop’s affordable new desktop speakers claim audiophile sound

Drop, known for mechanical keyboards as well as headphones and other audiophile gear, unveiled its first set of desktop speakers Wednesday at CES 2023. The small Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors promise big, clear sound in a small footprint for just $129. If you noticed that’s not an audiophile price tag,...
Deadline

Amazon CEO Confirms Layoffs Will Surpass 18,000 After Number Leaked By “One Of Our Teammates”

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday that the company’s recent review will result in the elimination of more than 18,000 jobs, a confirmation came soon after a report earlier in the day in the Wall Street Journal cited the total number of employees impacted by staff reductions that began back in November. “We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me,” Jassy...
Cult of Mac

Eliminate spam calls and texts with this discounted subscription

With scammers increasingly desperate to take advantage of people, random calls and texts have become a primary tool for fraudsters. Robocalls are an unfortunate trend you’ve likely experienced in your own life. And they can quickly get out of control, exposing phone owners of all ages to vulnerable situations.
Cult of Mac

Powerful new Thunderbolt 4 dock packs an amazing 16 ports

Plugable just launched a dock with an eye-popping number of ports. The 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Quad Dock offers nearly every type of port a Mac can access, like HDMI, DisplayPort, six USB-A ports, Ethernet and many more. It can be part of a really tricked-out setup. Plus, the accessory-maker also...
Cult of Mac

Withings’ new toilet-based scanner tells you about your pee on iPhone

Calling it the “first hands-free connected home urine lab,” Withings raised the lid Wednesday on U-Scan at CES 2023. You stick the device — which, frankly, looks a bit like a urinal cake — in the toilet. Then you get urine-scan results for many health factors via Withings’ app on your iPhone.
Cult of Mac

OWC’s latest Thunderbolt dock takes high-speed ports on the road

The OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock offers eleven ports in a range useful types, and is designed for portability. That sets it apart from typical Thunderbolt docks that are too bulky for travel. The device was announced at CES 2023, going on now in Las Vegas. OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock is...
Cult of Mac

New Satechi Thunderbolt dock scores CES Innovation Award

The Satechi Thunderbolt Slim Hub brings a trio of very high-speed ports to a Mac, plus it has a USB-A port for other accessories. It’s good enough to earn a CES Innovation Award. Satechi also used the Consumer Electronics Show to announce a 6-port charger and a USB4 NVMe...

