Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
WCJB
“It’s really not safe”: Deadly pileup sparks safety concerns over I-75
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some are questioning the safety of Interstate 75 after a 21 car pileup turned deadly. Not even an hour into the New Year, 45 people were involved in a collision that killed three people. It happened on the northbound lanes near the exit onto U.S....
ecbpublishing.com
New fence regulations called excessive
The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
ecbpublishing.com
Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?
A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
WALB 10
16, 18-year-old injured in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 after receiving reports of gunshots and injuries in the 1700 block of Williams Street. When police arrived, they were told one victim was already being driven to the hospital and the other victim was in the yard, VPD says.
Lake City Reporter
Head-on crash kills 1 on I-75
JASPER — A car driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning led to a fatal, head-on crash. A Florida Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park, Georgia, man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
wfxl.com
No injuries reported in Atkinson County vehicle fire
On Friday morning around 01:30, a call came in to Atkinson County 911 about a vehicle fire at the Circle K in Pearson. The car owner quickly moved her vehicle to an adjacent lot away from the gas pumps for safety. She told the fire department that she saw sparks/fire...
wfxl.com
Two teens injured in Tuesday shooting in Valdosta
Valdosta police and detectives are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the 1700 block of Williams Street just before 2 p.m. after numerous citizens called E911 about hearing gunshots. As officers were responding to the scene, citizens informed the dispatcher that one person had been...
valdostatoday.com
O2B Kids anticipates Valdosta opening
VALDOSTA – The new O2B Kids Valdosta location will open to help children discover hidden talents and promote a passion for discovery. O2B Kids Valdosta is currently under construction and anticipate to be open January 2023. O2B Kids are energized to be joining the Valdosta community. The Valdosta location will have beautiful playgrounds and large literacy and technology-rich Preschool classrooms. The infant classroom will be bright and spacious. A secure check-in/out system and a highly-trained staff that is committed to helping your child prepare for Kindergarten. O2B Kids has been serving communities since 1998. Enroll now to reserve your child’s spot at our newest preschool. Serving Infants, Toddlers, Pre-K children, our Valdosta, GA location.
WCJB
Local true crime group creates updated cold case map for Columbia and Suwannee Counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is helping organize information about cold cases. Suwannee Valley Unsolved has created an interactive map that shows the of areas of interest for cold cases. The map covers unsolved crimes in both Suwannee and Columbia counties. The group started as...
wfxl.com
SGMC's Smith Northview Campus becomes 2nd operational hospital in Lowndes County
South Georgia Medical Center commemorated the grand re-opening of its SGMC Smith Northview hospital on Wednesday, December 7 with a special ribbon cutting ceremony. The hospital is slated to fully reopen in January 2023, becoming the second fully operational hospital in Lowndes County. SGMC leadership welcomed community leaders, state and...
wfxl.com
A house fire displaced a long time Funston resident who is looking for donations
A house fire has left a long time Funston resident displaced and looking for monetary donations to find a new home. Brenda Smith has lived on the 100 block of South Academy Street for 42 years and has been caring for her two granddaughters for 10 years. No one was...
Chick-fil-A Restaurant at Valdosta Mall Is Closing
Regular guests of the Valdosta mall Chick-fil-A location can switch to the one at 1100 St. Augustine Road from across the Valdosta Mall. While some fans of Chick-fil-A will be excited about the opening of their favorite restaurant in their town or city, some of the regular guests of the American favorite restaurant located at the Valdosta Mall might be wearing long faces as their favorite restaurant shuts down for business.
wfxl.com
Atkinson County firefighters fight controlled burn that spread due to wind
On Thursday night, a landowner's controlled fire quickly became out of control caused by the wind in Atkinson County. Fire officials say that the wind caused the to spread to an open field with hay bales that caught fire. Fire personnel quickly got the fire under control. In total, two...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Nightmare that never ends’: 20 years later, mother, son still missing
Mary McGrath and Mary Ramsbottom have had no answers for 20 years. Twenty years ago, Oct. 13, 2002, Paula Wade, then 25, and her 3-year-old son, Brandon, disappeared. Paula was last seen Oct. 12, 2002, leaving her job at the Sam’s Club in Valdosta. On Oct. 14, 2002, McGrath...
wfxl.com
Police arrest two teens for recklessly shooting a gun in Valdosta
Two teens are behind bars after recklessly shooting a gun in Valdosta/. On January 3, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 600 block of East Ann Street, after citizens called E911 to report they heard gunshots in the area and saw people running. Witnesses provided detailed descriptions...
WALB 10
VPD: 2 arrested after firing gunshots, fleeing from police
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged after hitting vehicles with gunshots, fleeing from police and trying to hide a gun, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded to reports of gunshots on Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Ann Street.
greenepublishing.com
Investigation continues in McNeal shooting
In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
wfxl.com
Library Everywhere adding a stop in Mystic
Library Everywhere is adding a new stop to its route in Irwin County. Those wishing to visit and use library services can visit the new stop at the Mystic Community Park, in Mystic. There will be a kick-off visit on January 17 from 3:00-5:00pm. Following that visit, Library Everywhere will...
3 south Georgia siblings injured in farming accident, 2 in critical condition
ALAPAHA, GA — Three Georgia siblings were injured, with two in critical condition as a result of a farming accident, according to WALB in Albany. On Wednesday at 3 p.m., the children were injured playing inside a cotton module builder when something went wrong, Berrien County deputies told the station.
