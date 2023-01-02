Read full article on original website
The Biggest Anime Coming in 2023
2023 is almost here and that means another glorious year of anime to look forward to. From new adaptations to popular returning series, we’ll have a ton to keep us busy all year. Here’s our most anticipated anime of 2023 in no particular order.
Stranger Things Defeated by One Piece as Most Watched Show of 2022
For the longest time, Stranger Things has been the most watched TV show of 2022. Since the arrival of Stranger Things season 4, fans just cannot get enough of it. Many fans have also rewatched the entire series during this time. For weeks on end, we saw the series topping the Netflix charts. However, the show couldn't maintain its position as number 1, and it has now been overtaken by a popular anime.
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for January 2023
Welcome to 2023, a brand spanking new year of binge opportunities. There's a good to fair chance your January represents a vast sea of free time, thanks to school breaks or requested time off from the salt mines. Allow me to maximise your momentary escape with the best picks from a huge stockpile of blockbuster movies, addictive series and top-shelf original content.
HBO Has Shelved Some Game of Thrones Spin-Off Shows, Says George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin has revealed that a couple of Game of Thrones spin-offs have been "shelved" by HBO, but they might not be "dead" forever. As the turn of the year approached, Martin took to his Not A Blog site to update fans about the projects he'll tackling over the coming months, including his long-awaited novel The Winds of Winter, the second season of House of the Dragon, and several other Game of Thrones "successor" shows that are in the works at HBO, however, he warned readers that they won't all be moving forward at once.
Legions: Exclusive Trailer
A powerful sorcerer, Antonio Poyju (Germán De Silva), is locked away in an asylum and wastes away in his imprisonment as evil, demonic forces take control of Argentina. If Antonio can escape the psychiatric hospital and find his daughter, Helena, their combined strength could save Argentina... but Helena has forgotten her powers. Now Antonio must reteach her the ways of magic... and be humanity’s last hope against ancient evil!
Hugh Jackman Really Was Done With Wolverine Until Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman says he really was done with playing Wolverine after 2017’s Logan, even after numerous requests to return by Ryan Reynolds. But the actor revealed that there was one reason why he chose to return for Deadpool 3. “I wasn’t tortured by it. When people would ask me...
The Bad Batch Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-14
The first two episodes of The Bad Batch Season 2 hit Disney+ on Jan. 4, with new episodes weekly. Below is a spoiler-free review of the first 14 of 16 episodes. The artists formerly known as Experimental Clone Force 99 are bringing their distinct brand of chaos back to Disney+ for Season 2, mixing familiar one-off missions with a growing dread that something very bad is coming for all clone troopers in the Star Wars galaxy. There’s lots for fans to enjoy here, but Season 2 – at least the first 14 of 16 episodes provided for review – really shines when it dives deep into the greater effects the Empire had on the galaxy during the Dark Times.
Virtually Heroes: Exclusive Trailer and Poster for Lost Mark Hamill Gamer Movie
There’s a new Mark Hamill movie coming out -- a “new” movie that was actually made 10 years ago! Virtually Heroes, an action-comedy that parodies Call of Duty-style games, casts Hamill in a supporting role where he riffs on his wise Jedi persona (and shot years before he would actually reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Episodes VII-IX).
M3GAN Video Review
M3GAN hits theaters on Jan. 6, 2023. Review by Matt Donato. M3GAN lives up to its memeable pre-release hype for mostly better and sporadically worse. Gerard Johnstone was the correct director choice, and Akela Cooper attempts deeper storytelling explorations centered around contemporary technological distractions — but you're watching for M3GAN. That's why she dazzles as the titular tyrant ready to rumble in the name of hardcoded primary user love, even at a detriment to the scenes where she's relegated obsolete. Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and other performers are granted their momentary standouts (Williams anchors scene after scene), only to concede spotlights because M3GAN is the reason for the horror season this winter. A genre star is born from motherboards and violence in a movie that begs to be a tad leaner yet delivers clip-worthy "horrortainment" nonetheless.
Naughty Dog Shares Concept Art From The Last of Us Multiplayer Game, More Details Coming This Year
Naughty Dog has shared new concept art from The Last of Us multiplayer game and promised it will release more information later this year, possibly on the original game's 10th anniversary. Studio co-president Neil Druckmann said in a blog post that, while the game obviously is a multiplayer experience and...
TCL's 2023 TV Lineup Drops the 6-Series
Forget everything you know about TCL’s TV lineup as the company is completely changing its product line to two distinct Q- and S-Serieses. There is no direct replacement for the 6-Series per se, but the brand’s new flagship TV is the TCL QM8. This 4K TV features a Mini LED, quantum dots, and a HighBright Ultra panel with over 2,300 local dimming zones to drive contrast that rivals OLED TVs.
IGN UK Podcast #678: Wot We Did Over Christmas
Cardy, Dale, and Mat watched and played a lot over the Christmas break, so here's 15 of their favourites. From big hits like Glass Onion and Avatar: The Way of Water to slightly more hidden gems like The Menu and White Noise, there may well be something you like the sound of.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hits Disney+ in February 2023
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will officially be released on Disney+ on February 1, 2023. Disney and Marvel shared the news alongside a new teaser that gives a small glimpse of the follow-up to 2018's Black Panther that deals with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman and the character he plays in the MCU, King T'Challa.
Gran Turismo: The Movie Sneak Peek Revealed - CES 2023
Sony has shared a sneak peek of the Gran Turismo movie, which is set to hit theaters on August 11. On stage at CES, we got our first look at the upcoming adaptation, including a few brief words from stars Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, and David Harbour. You can take a look at the trailer below.
Joker Becomes Pregnant in New DC Comic, And You'll Never Guess the Father
Superman may have just gotten his secret identity back again, but it's not business as usual for every DC character in 2023. Case in point - the Joker just became pregnant and gave birth in the latest issue of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing. Wait, what?. Read on for...
James Cameron: Avatar 3 Will Feature Fire Na'vi
James Cameron's Avatar and Avatar: The Last Airbender may have more than a name in common, as The Way of Water's sequel will seemingly feature an aggressive nation of fire Na'vi that upset the balance of the universe. Speaking to French outlet 20 Minutes (and spotted by Games Radar), Cameron...
Dave Bautista Is Relieved His Time as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Is Over
Dave Bautista has admitted he's relieved that his time playing Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy is over, as he's keen to move on to more serious acting roles. The wrestler-turned-actor told GQ in a recent interview that he's "so grateful" for his MCU role, but confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final outing as Drax the Destroyer because he now feels ready to close the chapter on that character.
NVC 643: Nintendo 2023 Preview– Mario Movie, Legend of Zelda, and More
Welcome to the first episode of the Nintendo Voice Chat 2023 season! This week we're looking forward to what the future holds for Nintendo and spoiler alert: this is going to be a huge year. We also give our 2023 gaming resolutions, take your Nintendo questions during Question Block, and generally have a nice time talking about Nintendo Switch and remain hopeful Donkey Kong 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
How to Watch The Conjuring Movies in Chronological Order
You'd think it would be enough for filmmaker James Wan (Furious 7, Aquaman) to have two hugely successful horror franchises under his belt — with Saw and Insidious (both co-created with writing partner Leigh Whannell). But then he also went and created The Conjuring, which since its debut in 2013 has produced eight films in total, grossing over $2 billion at the box office.
First History of the World Part 2 Photos Reveal the Mel Brooks Sequel 42 Years in the Making
Hulu has released a first look at History of the World: Part II, its upcoming sequel to Mel Brooks' 1981 feature film which takes a comedic look at historical events. Entertainment Weekly shared new images of the eight-part comedy series, which is set to premiere on Hulu this spring. The snapshots depict Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholtz in various scenarios taken from different sketches that will be featured on the show.
