ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

“Literally a nonstop process” - Juan Toscano-Anderson emphasizes how LeBron James and Stephen Curry have become two of the modern-day greats

By Will Starjacki
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7kN3_0k11Rgp600

LA Lakers' newest recruit Juan Toscano-Anderson reveals how he has taken inspiration from LeBron James and Stephen Curry to survive longer in the NBA.

Juan Toscano-Anderson

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports/© Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are two of the greatest scorers to embrace the modern-day league. Both of these legends are not only the ‘Kings’ of the court but have inspired many other basketball professionals by putting in their hard work and dedication.

One young stud who acknowledged the same is Juan Toscano-Anderson, who has had the pleasure of sharing the court with both these players. This gave the Mexican forward the opportunity to witness both these former MVPs in practice where they are perfecting their craft.

The 23-year-old small forward recently discussed the need to take care of your body and why more discipline is needed if a player wants to make it big in the NBA. Who did he learn this from? The answer is LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Juan Toscano Anderson discusses the importance of durability in NBA

On the latest episode of ‘Buckets’ podcast, the reigning NBA Champ with Golden State Warriors, who is now a part of the Lakers admitted to taking inspiration from LeBron and Steph whilst working hard behind the scene.

He quoted , When I first started playing pro I would go lift, go to the gym, stretch maybe and then my day would be done at noon, one o'clock. They are (LeBron James and Stephen Curry) there all day….just paying extra attention, detail to all this little s**t. Like Steph (Curry) f**ked up his wrist, so he's in there doing extra wrist work, had bad ankles, doing extra ankle work, extra core work….all that stuff.”

This was just when the former Slam Dunk contestant realized the importance of durability and keeping yourself at 100% fitness to overcome obstacles and injury woes.

Are James and Curry the greatest ever modern-day players

Stephen Curry has overcome and sustained some of the most challenging injuries in the league, the most recent of which was the injury on his shoulder. On the other hand, LeBron, who has invested heavily in his daily meals, gym, and workout routine - (even at the age of 38), signifies the value of having true discipline.

Pointing out the same Toscano Anderson concluded, “ That's one thing I'm seeing from these greats (referring to LeBron James and Stephen Curry) is how much they take care of their body. I was getting a massage once every three weeks before; now I'm getting a massage once every three, four days. For sure, I'm taking care of my body at a different level and obviously I want to play this game a little bit longer.

Will Juan be able to live up to his contract as the Los Angeles Lakers continue to make a fresh bid to reach the playoff-berth? That remains to be seen as we closely watch the Mexican’s contribution in the upcoming games of the season for the team in purple and gold.

Comments / 2

suffernofools
3d ago

Do Not sully Steph’s name by mentioning LeBaby in the same line. He’s over & done. Steph is an amazing athlete with poise, grace & class.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids

La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Knicks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the New York Knicks must make some moves in order to jump up into a firm playoff spot. The good Knicks trade deadline news is that the team has a lot of picks and a lot of different-sized contracts that make all kinds of Knicks trades possible. With the February 9 deadline just a month away, here are the two best trades the Knicks must make, including a big one for Zach LaVine, and a smaller one for Buddy Hield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy