“Literally a nonstop process” - Juan Toscano-Anderson emphasizes how LeBron James and Stephen Curry have become two of the modern-day greats

LA Lakers' newest recruit Juan Toscano-Anderson reveals how he has taken inspiration from LeBron James and Stephen Curry to survive longer in the NBA.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are two of the greatest scorers to embrace the modern-day league. Both of these legends are not only the ‘Kings’ of the court but have inspired many other basketball professionals by putting in their hard work and dedication.

One young stud who acknowledged the same is Juan Toscano-Anderson, who has had the pleasure of sharing the court with both these players. This gave the Mexican forward the opportunity to witness both these former MVPs in practice where they are perfecting their craft.

The 23-year-old small forward recently discussed the need to take care of your body and why more discipline is needed if a player wants to make it big in the NBA. Who did he learn this from? The answer is LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Juan Toscano Anderson discusses the importance of durability in NBA

On the latest episode of ‘Buckets’ podcast, the reigning NBA Champ with Golden State Warriors, who is now a part of the Lakers admitted to taking inspiration from LeBron and Steph whilst working hard behind the scene.

He quoted , “ When I first started playing pro I would go lift, go to the gym, stretch maybe and then my day would be done at noon, one o'clock. They are (LeBron James and Stephen Curry) there all day….just paying extra attention, detail to all this little s**t. Like Steph (Curry) f**ked up his wrist, so he's in there doing extra wrist work, had bad ankles, doing extra ankle work, extra core work….all that stuff.”

This was just when the former Slam Dunk contestant realized the importance of durability and keeping yourself at 100% fitness to overcome obstacles and injury woes.

Are James and Curry the greatest ever modern-day players

Stephen Curry has overcome and sustained some of the most challenging injuries in the league, the most recent of which was the injury on his shoulder. On the other hand, LeBron, who has invested heavily in his daily meals, gym, and workout routine - (even at the age of 38), signifies the value of having true discipline.

Pointing out the same Toscano Anderson concluded, “ That's one thing I'm seeing from these greats (referring to LeBron James and Stephen Curry) is how much they take care of their body. I was getting a massage once every three weeks before; now I'm getting a massage once every three, four days. For sure, I'm taking care of my body at a different level and obviously I want to play this game a little bit longer.

Will Juan be able to live up to his contract as the Los Angeles Lakers continue to make a fresh bid to reach the playoff-berth? That remains to be seen as we closely watch the Mexican’s contribution in the upcoming games of the season for the team in purple and gold.