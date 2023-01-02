"The way Phil coached Dennis was genius" — Steve Kerr on how Phil Jackson's methods on Dennis Rodman helped his career as a coach

Steve Kerr was able to apply his learnings from Phil Jackson very well.

Steve Kerr had one heck of a career as a player. He won a total of five rings as a member of the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs . Now, he’s making his mark as possibly one of the greatest coaches in the NBA. And according to the Golden State Warriors coach, he owes what he knows about coaching to the great Phil Jackson , especially how the Zen Master handled Dennis Rodman .

The key to success

Kerr joined the Bulls in the 1993-94 NBA season. Rodman came in during the 1995-96 NBA season when the Bulls won their fourth ring under the Michael Jordan era. Kerr witnessed Rodman's larger-than-life personality firsthand. He also observed how Jackson was able to not just tame him but also make him a great teammate.

“The way Phil coached Dennis was the key to everything,” Kerr said . “It really informed me of what coaching was about. Because Phil demanded certain things from Dennis and got out of his way. I saw how powerful that was,” Kerr said, per All The Smoke Podcast.

“The idea of giving someone vision, and then letting them go and then occasionally reigning them back in show them the vision again, letting him go again, that’s powerful. To me that’s coaching these players are arduous they are so gifted at this level, especially. You know, if you’re going to call every play and try to orchestrate everything, you’re overthinking things and not letting players be who they really are. The way Phil coached Dennis was genius,” Kerr said.

A great career

It is safe to say that this is the method Kerr has been using with the likes of Klay Thompson , Draymond Green , and Stephen Curry . He knew of Steph's and Klay’s searing talents as shooters, and so he designed his playbook, especially for them. He knows of Green’s persona as a feisty playmaker, and so he lets him orchestrate his offense.

Now, Kerr’s latest project seems to be Jordan Poole . It would be foolish to compare him to Curry after seeing him hit a 3-pointer from the logo. Kerr knows that the dumbest thing would be to turn Poole into Curry’s spitting image. Rather, Kerr is allowing Poole to develop his own identity as a basketball player. Poole is an explosive three-level scorer and has also shown signs of being a good playmaker. Like a great guard, he’s excellent at finishing in the paint.

Can we say Kerr owes his coaching success to Phil Jackson? Can we say that he’s just a lucky son of a gun? Kerr, who’s the most humble person in the NBA, would say yes. He has a habit of parrying off praises. But if we are to objectively evaluate Kerr, he deserves a spot as one of the best coaches in history. Yes, the Zen Master played a key role in his development. But Jackson was not calling the shots in the middle of the Warriors’ high-octane playoff games. It was Kerr who was making the critical decisions. It was Kerr who was injecting confidence into his players during the most difficult times.