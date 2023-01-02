Read full article on original website
ATOM traders have every reason to stay cautious despite these promising updates
At the time of writing, ATOM’s RSI was in an overbought position. Additionally, its MFI and funding rates looked bearish too. Cosmos Daily, a popular Twitter handle that posts updates related to the Cosmos ecosystem, revealed an update about the ecosystem. The Cosmos [ATOM] was the most traded Cosmos IBC token in the last seven days. Apart from ATOM, LUNC and FET made it to the top three.
Binance Coin bulls encountered resistance at $282, will a rejection follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure of Binance Coin was strongly bullish. The coin saw a minor pullback from $280, and the price reaction over the next few hours...
Investors eyeing ETH should look beyond its dev activity to get a complete picture
Ethereum development activity declines compared to other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot and Cardano. The number of Ethereum holders continues to grow. Furthermore, network growth and daily active addresses decrease. According to recent data, Ethereum‘s development activity decreased in comparison to other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot [DOT] and Cardano [ADA]. This...
Venom Foundation partners with Iceberg Capital launches $1 billion Venom Ventures Fund
The fund will invest in innovative Web3 companies solving real-world problems using blockchain technology. Venom Foundation, the first Layer-1 blockchain licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Iceberg Capital, an ADGM-regulated investment manager, officially announce that they have partnered to launch a $1 billion venture fund called Venom Ventures Fund (VVF).
Binance Coin reaches a significant resistance zone, can the bulls conquer it?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $278 mark and its vicinity had a strong confluence of resistance levels. Traders can wait for a lower timeframe break in the structure downward before shorting. Binance...
Polygon: Are these holders the reason behind MATIC’s latest price surge?
However, the NFT volume took a hit since the beginning of 2023. Polygon [MATIC] continued to stand in the limelight as its popularity among the big players soared. According to WhaleStats, it became one of the most used smart contracts among the top Ethereum [ETH] whales in the last 24 hours.
Is XRP an investor favorite this financial quarter? These updates state that…
Coinshares report showed that investors were accumulating XRP as they dumped BTC and ETH. Despite the increased accumulation, holders of XRP were still holding at a loss. A recent Coinshares report showed that investors’ confidence in Ripple [XRP] was on the rise even despite holders standing at a loss.
TRON tests $0.05 as support and sees a positive reaction- what next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lukewarm Open Interest posed some questions to TRX buyers. The altcoin market posted gains over the weekend. The market cap of altcoins (crypto assets excluding Bitcoin and...
Is Cardano’s latest upswing one of its many short bull runs? Decoding…
ADA hit a volume level that it last experienced in November. The RSI metric, however, indicated that there might be a price reversal soon. After what felt like a turbulent 2022, Cardano [ADA] appeared walked into 2023 on the green side of the market. As 2023 begins, the asset’s rally accumulated significant value and also witnessed other indicators rally.
Justin Sun announces new programs to renew public faith in Huobi
Justin Sun has announced a new set of user experience programs for Huobi Global. The programs are aimed at securing the public’s trust following a liquidity scare last week. Concerns surrounding Huobi Global have grown over the past few weeks. The recent decisions made by the crypto exchange have been deemed controversial, and have raised eyebrows in the crypto community.
Crypto Funding went down by 40% in 2022 compared to 2021: CoinGecko
As per a recent CoinGecko report, cryptocurrency projects received 42.5% less funding in 2022 than they did in 2021. Crypto firms raised funds worth $21.26 billion last year. As per a CoinGecko report on 6 January, projects received 42.5% less crypto funding in 2022 than they did in 2021. Nonetheless, last year’s capital was significantly higher than 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Consola.finance launches automated finance & accounting platform for Web3 firms
Consola.finance, announced today the launch of its anticipated end-to-end finance and accounting platform specifically designed for web3 firms. Following the successful pre-seed round September in 2022, closing €1.1 million in funding, the B2B SaaS platform offers an innovative solution for bookkeeping, accounting, and reporting for all blockchain transactional activity.
Optimism could stay true to its name thanks to these developments of 2023
Optimism witnessed a rise in the number of transactions being made on the network. Optimism was also witnessing significant growth on other fronts. As per a recent development, the combined transactions on Arbitrum and Optimism were getting closer to the overall transactions being made on Ethereum [ETH]. One of the reasons for the same would be the increasing number of transactions on the Optimism network.
With The Sandbox exhibiting mixed signals, where do SAND holders stand in 2023?
The Sandbox saw a decline in transaction count and sales volume in the last 30 days. SAND has enjoyed positive investor sentiment since the new trading year began. Declining consistently in the last month, transaction counts on the metaverse-based platform The Sandbox [SAND] reached its lowest point in the last 30 days, data from DappRadar revealed.
Listing hopefuls on Beijing bourse slash floor IPO prices
SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A growing number of listing applicants on the Beijing Stock Exchange are slashing the floor prices of their planned initial public offerings (IPOs), as the pandemic-hit companies seek to lure investors in a sluggish corner of China's reviving stock markets.
Tether [USDT] Canada plans go for a toss as exchange announces major news
Tether will be delisted from Crypto.com in Canada in adherence to the regulatory body’s directives in the country. Crypto.com will convert all USDT to USDC at the expiration of the announcement. There has never been a time when Tether [USDT] wasn’t being discussed, either positively or negatively. Being the...
Jefferies Group downgrades this BTC miner due to construction delays; Details inside…
Investment bank Jefferies Group downgraded its rating for Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings. Marathon Digital shares surged by more than 3% at $4.23 in pre-market trading in line with the broader market trends in the global crypto market. Investment bank Jefferies downgraded its rating for Bitcoin [BTC] mining firm Marathon...
Cosmos developer count sees unprecedented rise, but is ATOM rallying?
Developer activity increased on Cosmos network along with staking interest. Activity on the social front decreased along with the weighted sentiment. The Cosmos [ATOM] network saw a material increase in active developers over the last few months, according to a Token Terminal tweet on 10 January. While this may seem like a positive development, ATOM’s price continued to decline.
Coinbase: Assessing the state of the exchange’s forgotten NFT marketplace
The sales volume of the Coinbase NFT marketplace has been underwhelming since it was launched. So far this year, there has been an increase in NFT trading activity. Since its debut in May 2022, Coinbase‘s NFT marketplace has struggled. This was partly due to a lingering decline in interest in profile picture NFTs from the start of the 2022 bear market and difficulty in gaining traction.
Can CHZ short sellers count on bullish exhaustion for a sizable retracement?
CHZ surpassed bearish expectations last week in favor of more upside. Directional uncertainty loomed as investors’ whale activity tanked. Roughly one week ago, AMBCrypto looked into Chiliz [CHZ] after it demonstrated signs of a potential retracement. However, the market took a different turn this week after the recent Bitcoin [BTC] rally, which subsequently triggered an extension of CHZ’s rally.
