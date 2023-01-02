Read full article on original website
Would-be Ohio GOP leader pushes resolution censuring Republican lawmakers over Ohio House speaker vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio – One of the leading candidates to become the next head of the Ohio Republican Party is proposing to formally rebuke the 22 GOP state lawmakers who teamed up with Democrats earlier this week to elect Republican Jason Stephens speaker of the Ohio House over a rival Republican candidate.
Attorney general, former lawmakers subpoenaed to testify in public corruption trial of ex-House Speaker Larry Householder
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state attorney general and several former lawmakers have received word of government subpoenas compelling them to appear at the upcoming criminal trial of Ohio’s former House Speaker. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost confirmed Thursday he has not yet received a subpoena but was told...
Ohio’s 2022 U.S. Senate race shatters spending records
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Candidates, their affiliates and outside political groups spent almost as much on the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Ohio than in the previous three elections combined, according to campaign finance data. The massive spending on last year’s race was fueled by record-busting personal fundraising by the...
YAHOO!
Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone fined $105K, can't run for office for 5 years
Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone’s sloppy campaign donation collection led to a $105,000 fine and a five-year ban on him running for office − but he won't face criminal charges. Blystone, a cowboy hat-wearing outsider who challenged Gov. Mike DeWine in the GOP primary last year, admitted Thursday...
Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
Householder redux in the Ohio Statehouse? Jim Jordan as U.S. House Speaker? Welcome to 2023 Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hours before the vote for Ohio House Speaker, while drama also played out in the U.S. Congress in Washington, Ohio Democrats banded with Republicans to pick Rep. Jason Stephens as their leader. We’re talking about the speaker drama on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor...
GOP efforts to thwart fair redistricting were what drove Ohio’s 2022 gerrymanders
In his Dec. 27 letter, “The mathematical flaw in redistricting requirements,” Marty Ams of Westlake explained how the requirements of the state’s constitutional redistricting amendments were difficult to meet. I won’t dispute that, but does he really believe that Republicans in the Ohio legislature did not expend...
thevillagereporter.com
Attorney General Yost Slams The Door Shut On ‘Car Warranty’ Robocallers
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost continues his fight against robocallers, this time suing six individuals and six companies that relied on illegal robocalls to identify sales leads so they could then pitch purported car warranties to Ohio residents. “Interestingly, after our initial subpoena, they stopped calling...
meigsindypress.com
Dr. Kelly Roush Named to Advisory Committee
Kelly Roush, DC, CCSP, ATC, has been appointed by the State of Ohio Governor DeWine as an advisor for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Health Care Quality Assurance Advisory Committee (HCQAAC). “I am proud to be a part of the OBWC Health Care Quality Assurance Advisory Committee and...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Shame on officials for frittering away pandemic relief on dog parks, not the needy
This “Bernie Sanders Social Democrat” now agrees with conservative Republicans after reading the Dec. 31 Plain Dealer analysis highlighting some of the worst and most questionable uses of federal pandemic relief funds in Ohio (”Government agencies have spent American Rescue Plan Act dollars on dog parks, golf course clubhouses, police chief bonuses and more”).
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
cwcolumbus.com
USO Ohio snack drive part of CBJ Military Appreciation Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of Military Appreciation Night with the Columbus Blue Jackets, USO Ohio will be collecting snack items for service members outside Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Those snacks will be offered to traveling military, absolutely free, at local USO lounges in the area. There are...
ODH encouraging Ohioans to get updated COVID-19 booster
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their updated COVID-19 booster. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the ODH director, said although cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID have not reached levels seen over the past two winters, 2,500 Americans and 90 Ohioans are dying each week from the virus.
Study: Ohio childhood asthma cases attributable to gas stoves
In Ohio, researchers found that the state could avoid nearly 10 percent of childhood asthma if gas stoves were not present in homes.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms
You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio BMV denies hundreds of inappropriate license plate requests
CLEVELAND — For many, license plates on their cars are pretty plain. But some Ohioans go all out when it comes to personalized plates. Then there are folks who go a bit too far with their requests and end up being denied. The Ohio BMV said it denied more...
beckersasc.com
8 Ohio medical updates
ASCs and gastroenterology practices have been taking off in Ohio, with several updates in the state since Nov. 22. 1. Cincinnati-based TriHealth affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to improve cardiovascular care in the state. 2. Mentor, Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. partnered with management services organization Sunvera...
hometownstations.com
U.S. Attorney’s Office Warns Residents About Scam Calls Demanding Money
Press Release from the U.S. Department of Justice: CLEVELAND – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio is cautioning northern Ohio residents about a telephone spoofing campaign where the caller is portraying themselves as an attorney, representative, or law enforcement officer, and the phone number is showing as the Department of Justice or the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
